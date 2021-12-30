Greens Senator Tweets “Happy New Year” In Response to Fire At Old Parliament House

"Seems like the colonial system is burning down," Senator Thorpe tweeted. "Happy New Year everyone."













Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe has posted a tweet appearing to celebrate a fire police say was started by protestors at the Old Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday.

The Victorian Senator made the comments in response to a video shared by ABC News journalist Siobhan Heanue that showed a large fire at the front entrance to the historic building which served as the home of the Australian Parliament from 1927 to 1988.

“Seems like the colonial system is burning down,” Senator Thorpe tweeted. “Happy New Year everyone.”

The Greens Senator followed up the remark with the hashtag “# AlwayswasAlwayswillBeAboriginalLand”.

Seems like the colonial system is burning down. Happy New Year everyone. #AlwayswasAlwayswillBeAboriginalLand https://t.co/Wu4rY5Oi2s — Senator Lidia Thorpe (@SenatorThorpe) December 30, 2021

An hour and over 130 retweets later, the Senator decided to delete the tweet, without offering any apology or clarifying comments.

What’s obvious, however, is that if any politician slightly to the right of Stalin were to make a similar remark in response to “right-wing” protests, the media and every political party, including his own, would come down on that politician like a palette of bricks at the corner of the nearest peaceful Antifa or BLM rally.

But that’s privilege for you.

According to an ACT Policing spokesperson, there has been ongoing protest activity at the front of the building throughout the past fortnight.

Police said an investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.

#BREAKING: Old Parliament House in Canberra has caught alight as a crowd of protesters have reportedly been heard chanting "let it burn".



MORE: https://t.co/ea42melStY#9News | Nightly at 6pm pic.twitter.com/Vi6FnR4uwR — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) December 30, 2021

Old Parliament House Canberra 🇦🇺 The Standoff continues.. A group of people have questioned the Govts Jurisdiction and It's now escalated to scuffles and a full Blown fire. As this progresses, I must admit, it's starting to look like an organised Govt FF Event 👇👊 pic.twitter.com/IjTYwi87uc — 𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙇𝘽𝙊𝙐𝙍𝙉𝙀 (@risemelbourne) December 30, 2021

