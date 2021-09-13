Beware of Those Sowing the Seeds of Full-Blown Socialism

"The Ezekiel Declaration is the Church wielding the Gospel, reminding the State wielding the Sword, that it must radically reverse any and all policies that serve to enslave and harm, rather than liberate and heal."













Last week, one of The Ezekiel Declaration’s three co-authors, Pastor Matthew Littlefield, spoke with Bill Muehlenberg explaining the purpose, alongside answering some high-profile criticisms, of the declaration.

Littlefield told CultureWatch Radio:

“Few were speaking up, and so we felt we needed to say something…Australia, for a long time now, has considered itself to be the kind of country which doesn’t coerce people’s consent. we’ve actually dropped the ball on this at different points in history.”

He explained:

“People will remember, we put Germans, Italians and Japanese people into internment camps, and that is something, when people find out about, they’re shocked and quite ashamed of; the stolen generations, [for example] other times when our society has dropped the ball.”

Littlefield added:

“Almost one-hundred percent of the time when that happens, we look back on it with national shame, and we don’t always live up to ideals of giving people freedom to make their choices in this country. “I really feel like this [issue] is one of those situations, wherein the midst of a crisis, in the midst of a very difficult time, and people are going way too far.”

This is because people are afraid, being pressured, threatened, or just desperate in “wanting to get back to normal.”

Looking for a reply to Tim Costello’s criticisms, published by Eternity News where he accused the declaration of “sowing the seeds of vaccine hesitancy,” CultureWatch Radio co-host, Andrew Smith, asked, “aside from [Tim Costello’s] unthinking use a euphemism for people not buying into the panic, what is he missing here?”

Littlefield answered:

“To say we’re sowing the seeds of vaccine hesitancy when we (including the media and government) clearly know” that the ‘vaccines’ are questionable is ‘quite hilarious.’ “What we are doing is speaking up and saying, we’re not going to stand by and allow the Church to say to people you cannot come in without a vaccine – and we’re also speaking up for businesses and other people out there, who don’t want to see that happen.”

“We cannot allow,” Littlefield said, “a two-tier society to happen, especially not without saying something” against it.

On the issue of vaccination, he replied:

“We’re not trying to tell anyone either way. What we are saying is there are people with genuine concerns and we need to speak up for them, and we need to give them a voice, to make sure that people know there are others defending their freedom to not be coerced’ into taking the COVID ‘vaccines.'”

In his conclusion, Littlefield discussed the importance of the separation of powers as promoted by John Locke, and who they were instituted by authorities in Australia, before, during, and after Federation in 1901.

He rightly argued that the separation of powers kept Australians free, and well-governed by holding governments accountable to the people.

“To see this being abridged in this time of crisis” Littlefield lamented, “is really concerning.”

Bill Muehlenberg commented at the start of the podcast that the pastors were “brave,” and said he was “thrilled” there has been an open move against government overreach from clergy when so many seem so silent.

As I wrote last week, mandatory vaccinations are contra Imago Dei.

The Ezekiel Declaration is the Church wielding the Gospel, reminding the State wielding the Sword, that it must radically reverse any and all policies that serve to enslave and harm, rather than liberate and heal.

To quote Just Thinking’s Darrell B. Harrison and Virgil Walker,

“Socialism says: “No, it’s going to be decided by the collective, by the government entity, by the state.”

Vaccine passports and “no jab, no job” are the cold, dark, bony-fingered hands of socialism proper reaching for the throats of Australians.

Sowing the seeds of full-blown – poverty inducing – socialism in Australia, should be of greater concern for the church in general, than the tone, nuance, and fear of dissidents “sowing seeds of vaccine hesitancy.”

There’s already talk of food shortages come Christmas.

Australians applauding and welcoming socialist fanaticism, shouldn’t be surprised if they get what comes with socialist fanaticism.

The Ezekiel Declaration is an open letter to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison from three Australian pastors opposing vaccine passports, and the other constitutionally questionable policies related to it, such as mandatory COVID “vaccinations”.

Since publication, the declaration has been signed by 3,019 Church leaders and 23,463 members and attendees.

