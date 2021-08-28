ACL Launches Campaign Calling For the Restoration of Freedoms In Australia

ACL is urging Australia to "stand against fear" and open up the country no later than once everyone who wants the jab is able to be vaccinated, and without coercion.













364 Shares

The Australian Christian Lobby has launched a campaign calling on state premiers to immediately restore freedoms, warning that current health measures are “wreaking destruction on lives, children, livelihoods, the economy, and future.”

Advertisement

“COVID-19 is not going anywhere, and we cannot live with lockdowns and restrictions forever,” the ALC website states. “We are delaying the inevitable and adding to the cost unthinkably.”

The organization notes:

Advertisement

3,345 suicidal people called LifeLine in a single day recently.

We are not living — or even leaving the house — for fear of dying.

Compassion is dead, with wedding plans put on hold and callous disregard for those mounring and separated from loved ones.

Countless small businesses are finished, each representing people’s livelihoods.

We are giving up total authoritarian power to state governments.

Our children simply won’t be able to pay back the debt.

ACL is urging Australia to “stand against fear” and open up the country no later than once everyone who wants the jab is able to be vaccinated, and without coercion.

“Someone needs to start pushing the freedom conversation,” the organization said. “If leaders won’t then it’s up to us.”

The ACL has encouraged Christians, in particular, to lead the way in calling for our freedoms to be restored, saying “fear is ruling the day,” but the “fear of death is a condition from which Christ has freed us.”

ACL director Martyn Iles said in a post on Facebook that the campaign is the right thing to do.

“Overwhelmingly, the conversation is about restrictions, lockdowns, vaccine coercion… It’s time to change the narrative and push for this to end.

Advertisement

“It’s not about living in fear for as long as possible, to boost the approval ratings of state premiers. It’s about restoring freedoms as soon as possible, because we are not afraid.”

Iles said current restrictions are only delaying the inevitable fact that “we must face this virus sooner or later.”

In the meantime, we’re “heaping up unthinkable extra costs, to lives, livelihoods, and democracy.”

Advertisement

“I agree with the Prime Minister – this is not a sustainable solution,” Iles said. “But if that message is not being supported by others, then it’s up to you and me to lend our voices to it.

“It’s time for scores of voices to be raised, and change the conversation in this, the most restricted country on earth (well, along with New Zealand).

“Fear not… it isn’t just a meme, it’s a command,” he added.

The ACL has provided a form through which Australians can write an urgent email to their Premier or Chief Minister and State MPs.

So far more than 7,000 Australians have heeded the call for courage. You can add your voice by visiting the ACL’s website here.

Related