A Number of Important New Developments Against Health Fascism













130 Shares

Thankfully there are many people here and overseas who have not joined the zombie apocalypse brigade who can still think for themselves, who still value freedom and basic human rights, and who refuse to bow down to the Coercive State as it makes tyrannical demands on us.

Advertisement

Far too many states and businesses are forcing us into taking medical treatments without our consent and against our will. All these run counter to our major health declarations and human rights charters which have insisted that this is just not on. So much for autonomy, human rights, choice and freedom.

Let me introduce to you five new scenarios and developments – out of many – that should give you real hope and encouragement. I present three Australian stories – from a parent, a doctor, and a group – and finish with two overseas developments. All of them indicate a fightback is on, and many have not drunk the panic porn Kool-Aid.

Advertisement

I start with NSW father Rod Lampard who has written about his own situation – a story that is similar to that of so many others. He begins:

Like many Australians, my wife and eldest daughter are being forced to get “vaxxed” in order to keep their jobs and successfully finish two years of study. They are victims of totalitarianism, and I’m as mad as hell about it. By forcing our hand, the Government has turned my family’s strong opposition to totalitarian anti-covid measures into a fight for survival. The Government is forcing our hand because, like a large number of Australians without land of their own, we can’t refuse the vax, then “live off the land”. Additionally, sacrificing jobs for the “cause” would mean no reimbursement for holidays or long-service owed, no chance of future employment. It would also mean being held back from receiving government support because they are deemed “able to work, but unwilling to do so.” We lean hard on our faith and could live on beans, rice and fickle charity, but we’d be living without shelter while doing so. We could lean on family if we had family that we could lean on without being a burden to them. For me, being forced out of a job means being forced back into the abusive generational welfare cycle I’ve spent my entire working life trying to liberate my family from.

My next story comes from Dr Guy Campbell who is fully qualified to speak on these matters. He says this about himself:

For the first time in thirty-five years, I feel threatened because if I want to continue to practice medicine to the best of my abilities by wisely using the best of the science possible with both vaccinations and early triple therapy, I potentially face deregistration. This is causing immense stress on my family, my work colleagues, my patients, and myself. I am privileged to both be privy to Professor Thomas Borody’s work and to have a highly academic team of Professors in support. It would have been morally wrong for me not to speak up.

His piece opens:

It’s truly heartbreaking to witness these endless crimes against humanity. The health devastation caused by incessant lockdowns with communities breaking down, social isolation and division, families and friends torn apart, neighbours dobbing on neighbours, mandated COVID vaccinations, employers versus employees and economic catastrophe. However, the saddest thing of all, is that we could have nullified this human tragedy. All this — lockdowns, mask-wearing, mass PCR testing — could have been avoided by simply treating COVID in its early stages. This approach was exemplified by Uttar Pradesh (an Indian province with a population of 240 million). At the time of writing, Uttar Pradesh has almost achieved the entire eradication of COVID by using a simple triple therapy/ivermectin programme. Nonetheless, this fact is being totally ignored by global mainstream media…. Ironically, the fact that Ivermectin — an anti-parasitic medication — showed anti-viral properties, was discovered in Melbourne and was further pioneered by Australia’s own world-renowned gastroenterologist Professor Thomas Borody. Borody repurposed Ivermectin into a triple therapy alongside zinc and doxycycline, producing a powerful anti-COVID treatment. He first brought this discovery to light 17 months ago, and, fortunately, it was recognised and used in India to save millions of lives. In contrast (and as an indictment on our own medical profession and governments), Australia did not rally around him when he first announced his discovery. Being the world’s foremost expert on triple therapy, he should have been given so much more respect and credit. Instead, Australia has heeded health bureaucrats with vested interests, other regular commentators, and mainstream epidemiologists whose modelling have been consistently and wildly off the mark.

In the Melbourne Age we have a report about a major challenge to this health fascism:

A legal challenge to Victoria’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate launched by a teacher and her husband has been dramatically expanded to include more than 100 plaintiffs from a broad range of occupations, including one who works for vaccine manufacturer CSL. Revised documents filed in the Supreme Court of Victoria accuse Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and other senior health bureaucrats of breaching the state’s Human Rights Charter when they imposed vaccine mandates across several industries, including health, education and construction…. In total, 112 plaintiffs have joined the case, including 52 authorised workers, more than 20 employer groups and 17 healthcare workers. Several nurses, a police officer, a Department of Justice bureaucrat and a surgeon have sworn affidavits and are named as plaintiffs. Another plaintiff, Andrew Sticca has been employed as a biotech manufacturing associate with CSL since 2017 and has spent the past 18 months working on the production of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Mr Sticca is yet to receive a single jab of any vaccine because he claims they have not been rigorously tested, according to an affidavit.

And from the US, this article by Blaise Edwards, M.D. is worth reading in full. It begins:

Advertisement

I find myself in the position that I must use an alias for fear of reprisal. Those days may be quickly coming to an end, as hospitals are denying requests for vaccine exemptions with impunity. I will likely soon be out the door, with nothing to lose. Even if I survive this round, if the “pandemic” continues, it won’t be long before I am shelved like a can of spam. Doctors need to be called out. From early in the pandemic, it was like a mass hypnosis or forgetfulness of everything we had learned in medical school. Immune system knowledge was shelved and replaced by government dictates. The thought of early outpatient treatment with “off label” drugs that could modulate the immune system was forbidden. We essentially told patients that they had to go home and wait until they were sick enough to be hospitalized, then treatment would begin. Imagine telling all diabetics that there is no metformin, Glucophage, or insulin. Would we really wait until patients are in diabetic ketoacidosis, and then treat them only at the hospital? It is medical malfeasance of a grand scale. We physicians gave up our training and our reasonable medical thought process. The reasons are multiple. First, it was the easy way out. Second, many of us are employed and fear reprisal. Third, despite what the public thinks, we physicians are not bold leaders, we tend to be sheep, and are afraid of having an entire institution ostracize us or our colleagues to think us crazy. As we got to the point of vaccine rollout, doctors were not using the scientific method, questioning and challenging prevailing hypotheses. They kept their heads down, closed clinics, converted to telemedicine, and pushed only the jab.

Finally, a new organisation, PANDA (Pandemics – Data and Analytics) seeks to bring some sanity to this debate. It says this about itself:

“PANDA’s analysis of the human and economic cost of lockdowns – pandemic data and science that will save lives and livelihoods. PANDA aims to promote open science, human agency and courageous societies, empowering the public with accurate information thereby enabling individuals to exercise freedom of choice and preserve human liberties and free societies.”

It also has a ‘Declaration for the Protection of Children and Young People from the COVID-19 Response’. See here for more on this.

I have only been able to share briefly about each of these five articles and initiatives. I urge you to follow through on all of them at your leisure. You will be greatly encouraged as you do. The important point is this: not everyone has succumbed to Covid hysteria and panic, happily throwing out liberty and reason.

Advertisement

Many are standing against the new health tyranny and unethical coercive medicine. May many more people wake up soon and reclaim their freedom and their sanity – before it is too late.

Related