Stream
- Caldron Pool
- Blog & Mablog
- Apologia Studios
- Canon Press
- ChalcedonTV
- Allie Beth Stuckey
“If the world is against the truth, then I am against the world.” [...]
"The minstrels promised utopia and the crowds fell under their sway, as surely as if they were children listening to the Pied Piper." [...]
"The proposal comes without any evidence The Voice will help Indigenous Australians." [...]
"Pass policies which make life easier for Australians to have large families and this will have a positive impact on this nation for generations." [...]
"Peterson’s psychoanalytical musings betray his lack of understanding of Christian tradition and the Bible itself." [...]
"Sauvé's new album Even Dragons Shall Him Praise hit number one on the iTunes Christian charts today shortly after its release. When you hear it, you'll understand why." [...]
"The Pauper’s Robe is rich in Biblical truth." [...]
"A lot has been said and written about the past which is either not correct, or is taken out of context to make Australians seem far worse than they actually… [...]
"Social media apps are increasingly becoming a part of the surveillance state. Because of this, various countries are already cracking down on things like TikTok." [...]
"What Latham has vividly demonstrated is that material too descriptively offensive for Twitter ought to be regarded too descriptively offensive for our children. If it’s out of place on social… [...]
“To go along with any level of this PC foolishness is like going on a bender in Bangkok and getting a tattoo from a guy whose English is not that… [...]
“To revile due process is to become, in principle, a defender of lynchings.” Skin and Blood, p. 77 The post In the Name of Opposing Lynchings appeared first on Blog… [...]
Even Dragons Shall Praise Him: Contrition is So Important: A Song I Really Like for Some Reason: Timing Is Everything: Overheard: New Product: Jokes I Like to Tell:Over the years,… [...]
“There are some insufferable bores out there, and there are people who puff themselves up like a barn owl when it is ten below.” Skin and Blood, pp. 76-77 The… [...]
Introduction: In the mid-sixties of the first century, the apostle Paul wrote to Timothy about a number of pastoral problems that confronted that earnest young man. One of the challenges… [...]
True Revival: Do you think that the Asbury event—from reports, a long-scheduled singalong prayer meeting led at times by “gay” and “queer” students, crowned with a sermon resolutely affirming female… [...]
“You can’t hire enough cops to contain a nation of fatherless men.” Skin and Blood, p. 72 The post Not Enough Money in the World appeared first on Blog &… [...]
Introduction: We are living in remarkable times. Throughout the Western world, there is a huge fault line, now clearly manifest, that separates the transgressives from the normals. This fault line… [...]
Introduction: The Triumphal Entry was an episode in the ministry of the Lord that had a beginning, middle, and end. The beginning was when the disciples came back to the… [...]
“Some men carry their sin in front of them like a shield, and others drag it behind them, like a rope. With some men, we see the consequences of the… [...]
- Unless the Museum Is Located in Clown World. Then It’s a Nice Getaway.
- Not the Best Idea
- In the Name of Opposing Lynchings
- No More Lies – We Must Proclaim the Truth, Even if It Costs Us
- Why Aren't Men Getting Married? | Doug Wilson
- Content Cluster Muster [04-06-23]
- The Progressive Mindset and Why It’s Dangerous
- Mostly Feathers
- The Libs Half-Hearted ‘No’ to the Voice
- How Hymenaeus Struggled With Math
- Advice for the Liberal Party of Australia
- Jordan Peterson Doesn’t Understand Marital Submission
- April Letters Are the Best
- ‘Even Dragons Shall Him Praise’ Hits #1 on iTunes
- Not Enough Money in the World
- Refreshing New Kids Allegory ‘The Pauper’s Robe’ Is Dressed for Success
- The Shameless v. the Unashamed
- It’s the Vibe of the Thing
- TikTok and the Surveillance State
- Crisis at the Temple/Palm Sunday 2023