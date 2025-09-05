Young Australian Whose Passionate TikTok Video Ignited ‘March For Australia’ Speaks Up

Turning Point Australia (TPAUS) boss, Joel Jammal, platformed an impassioned speech on the eve of Australian Flag Day.

Advertisement

The words come from the young Adelaide man who inadvertently kicked off the March for Australia by suggesting the idea on TikTok.

Contrary to the Government and legacy media’s curated narrative, which ignored Antifa while focusing on a fringe group of Nazi LARPs, he is where the idea for a march originated.

In the patriotic appeal, the young Aussie made a case for rediscovering Australia’s roots.

We are, he argued, over-governed, over-taxed, over-regulated, and are increasingly being over-ruled.

Again, contrary to the “diversity is our strength” government propaganda, mass immigration will not save us.

The consequences of mass immigration and its non-integrating migrants will instead weaken and destroy us.

“Australian identity as we know it will quickly cease to exist,”

Advertisement

The young patriot then called for Australians to rise up, abandon apathy, and reject the Uniparty monopoly.

Enough is enough, he concluded.

Save Australia!

Advertisement

‘Australia is Broken’ 🇦🇺



A speech by the kid that kicked off the August 31st rally. pic.twitter.com/oiOt4yzsO4 — Joel Jammal (@JoelJammal) September 2, 2025

Here is the entire transcript, published with permission from TPAUS:

“Australia is Broken The Australia that previous generations have grown up in and loved is rapidly fading away. Our government has continued to cause harm to the average, hard-working Australian, drowning them in taxes and paying off near lifelong debts. The consequences of mass immigration to Australia heavily outweigh the benefits it has given the government, causing a surge in house prices, stagnant wages, increased demand on public services, and a lowering of GDP per capita. Along with this, Australian identity as we know it will quickly cease to exist. The city of Adelaide, where I grew up, cancelled the previous Australia Day celebration whilst anti-Australians marched through the city holding anti-Australia signs such as “death to Australia.” Despite thinking such events would make national headlines, the media continually shies away from posting such things, as it does not fit their narrative. The downfall of Australia will continue whether Labor or Liberal are in power, therefore Australians must steer away from the two mainstream parties despite the continual push of the narrative of “Liberal or Labor.” For once, it’s finally time we, the Australian people, start voting for who we wish to vote for and standing up against the mainstream parties, who have sold us out time and time again. The events that occurred in Ballarat are just a start; we must continue to fight back against Albanese and the Labor government. I ask the people of Australia to follow the footsteps of our brothers and sisters in Europe in standing up for themselves and to stop being afraid of being called this or being called that. Enough is enough. Save Australia!”

Hear, hear!

On that note, it’s worth adding a Dr. Stephen Chavura quote.

Cheering on the renewed interest from young Australians about renewing Australia, he offered up his advice.

“Young Aussie men wanting to rescue our great country from globalism, infinity immigration, and multiculturalism,” should consider these 10 things:



1. “Don’t dismiss the wisdom of older men who have life experience to draw on.”

2. “Don’t get carried away in the moment and say or do something you’ll regret later.”

3. “Be highly suspicious of ALL MEN who appear to love having a following.”

4. “If you are being encouraged to hate people rather than evil, you are being manipulated.”

5. “If a future is being promised that is exactly how you want the future to be, you are being conned and manipulated.”

6. “If your leaders constantly stoke resentment, fear, hatred, and envy, they are manipulators.”

7. If your leaders are clear about the end goal, but never clear on the mechanics of how to reach it, other than vague statements, they have no idea, and you are being used.”

8. “If you grew up without a father, you are more easily manipulated by charismatic men, so be self-aware.”

9. “If your leader is very charismatic, he’s almost certainly manipulating you.”

10. “Working, marrying, and starting a family is the best thing you can do for yourself and Australia.”

In other words, “Guard your heart with all vigilance, for from it flows the springs of life.” Proverbs 4:23.

“Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.” – Ephesians 5:11.

“Let no one deceive you with empty words, for because of these things the wrath of God comes upon the sons of disobedience.” – Ephesians 5:6

“Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” – 1 Peter 5:8.

“God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.” Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you.” – James 4:6-8.

These sentiments perfectly summarise the character and intent of last weekend’s mass protests against mass immigration, government overreach, and digital dystopianism.

We’re not far-right, just fed-up.