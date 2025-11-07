You Watched As Young White Men Were Vilified — Now You’re Shocked You Don’t Have Their Respect?

For years, young White men have been condemned before they ever spoke, blamed before they ever acted, and shamed before they ever erred. They were raised under a moral order that declared them guilty by birth, inheritors of crimes they never committed, beneficiaries of injustices they never sanctioned. Society relentlessly preached tolerance, yet offered none to them. It celebrated diversity, yet demanded their erasure.

From childhood, they were branded as oppressors, colonisers, and thieves of land and labour. They were told their ancestors were monsters, that they should be ashamed of their heritage, denounce their people, and favour the foreigner above their own. Any expression of pride, belonging, or cultural continuity was condemned as dangerous. They were made to feel that there was something inherently wrong with them simply because of who they were.

And yet, to the shock and dismay of many, instead of embracing such self-loathing, many young men are today gravitating toward the only voices willing to push back and condemn this destructive narrative. Having seen through the lie, they have become immune to the false charges of inherited, unatonable guilt. That is why the name-calling no longer works. Call them “Nazis,” “White supremacists,” or “fascists” — the words no longer carry weight. We haven’t seen a generation so immune to insult in a hundred years.

It should come as no surprise, really. From birth, society berated them — openly, more often through quiet approval, silence, and neglect. And now society wonders why they’ve lost all credibility with these young men, or why they’re turning instead to voices that dare to challenge the narrative that has long beaten them down.

The irony, however, is that these so-called “reactionary” movements did not emerge in a vacuum. They are the inevitable harvest of seeds long sown — decades of disdain, humiliation, and shame. Add to that a cowardly refusal to stand with, or even defend, the only group in society it is still acceptable to openly discriminate against, and you have a crisis entirely of your own making.

So, if you don’t like who they’re listening to, don’t just wag your finger. They’ve endured decades of it, and quite simply, they don’t care about your disapproval. What’s more, there’s no heroism in publicly denouncing the social pariahs they follow. It takes zero courage, carries no risk, and only confirms everything they suspect. If you want to reach them, offer a meaningful alternative — one that doesn’t shame their fathers or disadvantage their sons.