Image
Culture ·News & Commentary

You Watched As Young White Men Were Vilified — Now You’re Shocked You Don’t Have Their Respect?

Before you condemn these young men, ask yourself whether you’re really condemning the consequences of your own creation.

Ben Davis Nov 7, 2025

For years, young White men have been condemned before they ever spoke, blamed before they ever acted, and shamed before they ever erred. They were raised under a moral order that declared them guilty by birth, inheritors of crimes they never committed, beneficiaries of injustices they never sanctioned. Society relentlessly preached tolerance, yet offered none to them. It celebrated diversity, yet demanded their erasure.

From childhood, they were branded as oppressors, colonisers, and thieves of land and labour. They were told their ancestors were monsters, that they should be ashamed of their heritage, denounce their people, and favour the foreigner above their own. Any expression of pride, belonging, or cultural continuity was condemned as dangerous. They were made to feel that there was something inherently wrong with them simply because of who they were.

And yet, to the shock and dismay of many, instead of embracing such self-loathing, many young men are today gravitating toward the only voices willing to push back and condemn this destructive narrative. Having seen through the lie, they have become immune to the false charges of inherited, unatonable guilt. That is why the name-calling no longer works. Call them “Nazis,” “White supremacists,” or “fascists” — the words no longer carry weight. We haven’t seen a generation so immune to insult in a hundred years.

It should come as no surprise, really. From birth, society berated them — openly, more often through quiet approval, silence, and neglect. And now society wonders why they’ve lost all credibility with these young men, or why they’re turning instead to voices that dare to challenge the narrative that has long beaten them down.

The irony, however, is that these so-called “reactionary” movements did not emerge in a vacuum. They are the inevitable harvest of seeds long sown — decades of disdain, humiliation, and shame. Add to that a cowardly refusal to stand with, or even defend, the only group in society it is still acceptable to openly discriminate against, and you have a crisis entirely of your own making.

So, if you don’t like who they’re listening to, don’t just wag your finger. They’ve endured decades of it, and quite simply, they don’t care about your disapproval. What’s more, there’s no heroism in publicly denouncing the social pariahs they follow. It takes zero courage, carries no risk, and only confirms everything they suspect. If you want to reach them, offer a meaningful alternative — one that doesn’t shame their fathers or disadvantage their sons.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Why Modern Multiculturalism Dismantles the Civilization That Made It Possible

Why Modern Multiculturalism Dismantles the Civilization That Made It Possible

"Multiculturalism today is less about culture and more about religious and moral relativism: the belief that there is no ultimate truth, no objective or unchanging moral law to which we, as individuals or as a society, must conform."
By
by Ben DavisNov 7, 2025
Turkey Labels Christianity a Threat to National Security 

Turkey Labels Christianity a Threat to National Security 

"Up to 350 Christians have been booted out of the country since 2020."
By
by Rod LampardNov 6, 2025
Why Christians Should Be Wary of Another U.S. Military ‘Solution’

Why Christians Should Be Wary of Another U.S. Military ‘Solution’

“For Christians, the deeper issue is not merely whether intervention ‘works’ by secular metrics. It is the worldly temptation to impose our will on other countries through carnal, imperial means… The modern record shows that these ventures reliably make life worse at home and abroad.”
By
by J.B. RichardsNov 5, 2025
Vatican Declares ‘Co-Redemptrix’ an Inappropriate Title for Mary

Vatican Declares ‘Co-Redemptrix’ an Inappropriate Title for Mary

“The expression ‘co-redemptrix’ does not help extol Mary as the first and foremost collaborator in the work of redemption and grace, for it carries the risk of eclipsing the exclusive role of Jesus Christ,” the document said.
By
by Staff WriterNov 5, 2025
Petition to Stop Mass Immigration to Australia Nears 200,000 Signatures

Petition to Stop Mass Immigration to Australia Nears 200,000 Signatures

"This is not the country I remember and it’s not one I want to leave to future generations."
By
by Staff WriterNov 5, 2025
Brazil Launches Pro-LGBTQ+ A.I. Platform to Police Criticism and Criminalise Dissent

Brazil Launches Pro-LGBTQ+ A.I. Platform to Police Criticism and Criminalise Dissent

"Aletheia’s mission will be to trace, track, and target dissent against the LGBTQ+. Dissenters will then be 'denounced,' and presumably deplatformed."
By
by Rod LampardNov 4, 2025
Trump Warns of Possible U.S. Military Intervention in Nigeria Over Christian Persecution

Trump Warns of Possible U.S. Military Intervention in Nigeria Over Christian Persecution

Trump said the U.S. may go into the “disgraced” country “guns-a-blazing” to wipe out Islamic terrorists.
By
by Staff WriterNov 3, 2025
The West’s Self-Destruction: How the Rejection of Truth Led to Cultural Disintegration

The West’s Self-Destruction: How the Rejection of Truth Led to Cultural Disintegration

"When the West abandoned the belief that truth is objective and that societies must be ordered toward it, it forfeited the very foundation of its unity and moral authority."
By
by Staff WriterNov 2, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.