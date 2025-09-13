Image
Culture ·News & Commentary

‘You Have No Idea What You Unleashed’: Erika Kirk Speaks After Husband’s Assassination

"The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry."

Staff Writer Sep 13, 2025

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, has today delivered a powerful public address following her husband’s assassination on a Utah university campus.

Speaking during a livestream beside the chair Kirk used for his podcast recordings, she thanked local, state, and federal law enforcement for apprehending the suspect, as well as first responders who attempted to save her husband’s life. She also expressed gratitude to police officers for preventing further casualties and for their protection of Turning Point USA staff in the aftermath.

Kirk paid tribute to her husband’s faith, describing him as a man who loved America, family, and his Christian convictions. She recalled his encouragement to young people to marry, raise families, and live out their faith publicly.

“Charlie always said that when he was gone, he wanted to be remembered for his courage and for his faith,” she said. “One of the final conversations that he had on this earth, my husband witnessed for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Now and for all eternity, he will stand at his Savior’s side, wearing the glorious crown of a martyr.”

Turning to the shooting, she directly addressed those responsible, saying they “have no idea what they have done.” She declared that the assassination, intended to silence him, would instead ignite a greater movement:

“The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done,” she said. “They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God’s merciful love. They should all know this. If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea.

“You have no idea what you have just unleashed across this entire country and this world. You have no idea. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife.

“The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry,” she said.

Kirk pledged that the movement her husband built would continue: campus tours will go forward, Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest will be held in December, and The Charlie Kirk Show will remain on the air. She insisted the organization will grow “stronger, bolder, louder, and greater than ever.”

“My husband’s mission will not end, not even for a moment.”

She also issued a call to action for young people to join or establish Turning Point USA chapters, and urged churches and families to engage with the movement. Emphasizing that the struggle is both political and spiritual, she described it as a battle that cannot be surrendered.

Kirk promised to preserve her husband’s legacy: “Charlie, I promise I will never let your legacy die. I promise I’ll make Turning Point USA the biggest thing this nation has ever seen.”

WATCH:

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Charlie Kirk: Champion of Family and Faith

Charlie Kirk: Champion of Family and Faith

"Thank you, Charlie, for all you did to bring Christ to the world."
By
by Luke NuskeSep 13, 2025
Free Speech Didn’t Kill Charlie Kirk, Those Who Want Free Speech Dead Did

Free Speech Didn’t Kill Charlie Kirk, Those Who Want Free Speech Dead Did

“If the enemy’s goal was to scare us into silence, he has failed tremendously.”
By
by Rod LampardSep 13, 2025
What Christians Must Know About the Radical Left

What Christians Must Know About the Radical Left

“The movements and ideologies that make up the modern ‘Radical Left’ have long hated Christianity and have desired to suppress its influence.”
By
by Zach DotsonSep 12, 2025
The Bullet That Could Have Been for Any of Us

The Bullet That Could Have Been for Any of Us

"Charlie Kirk wasn’t an extremist. He didn’t peddle fringe theories or cloak his words in provocation. He voiced what many of us believe. He said plainly what so many of us think... That is why his murder feels so personal."
By
by Staff WriterSep 12, 2025
A Tale of Two Fates

A Tale of Two Fates

"Charlie knew that our only true hope was to trust in Jesus. Let today’s tragedy be a reminder that life is fragile, but your eternity can be secure in Christ."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldSep 11, 2025
Forgetting God, Medicalizing Evil: The West’s Descent Into Moral Chaos

Forgetting God, Medicalizing Evil: The West’s Descent Into Moral Chaos

"Those who drove the dechristianisation of the West never abandoned belief in good and evil. They simply redefined it. Ask them, and they will tell you evil exists—often embodied in their political opponents."
By
by Ben DavisSep 11, 2025
Charlie Kirk Shot Dead

Charlie Kirk Shot Dead

"Trump ordered American flags nationwide to be flown at half-mast until Sunday evening in Kirk’s honour."
By
by Staff WriterSep 11, 2025
A Justice System With Blood on Its Hands

A Justice System With Blood on Its Hands

"If our legal system demands that a dog owner must pay the price when his negligence costs a life, why is a judge immune when his own carelessness or apathy unleashes a human predator on the public?"
By
by Ben DavisSep 10, 2025

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

