‘You Have No Idea What You Unleashed’: Erika Kirk Speaks After Husband’s Assassination

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, has today delivered a powerful public address following her husband’s assassination on a Utah university campus.

Advertisement

Speaking during a livestream beside the chair Kirk used for his podcast recordings, she thanked local, state, and federal law enforcement for apprehending the suspect, as well as first responders who attempted to save her husband’s life. She also expressed gratitude to police officers for preventing further casualties and for their protection of Turning Point USA staff in the aftermath.

Kirk paid tribute to her husband’s faith, describing him as a man who loved America, family, and his Christian convictions. She recalled his encouragement to young people to marry, raise families, and live out their faith publicly.

“Charlie always said that when he was gone, he wanted to be remembered for his courage and for his faith,” she said. “One of the final conversations that he had on this earth, my husband witnessed for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Now and for all eternity, he will stand at his Savior’s side, wearing the glorious crown of a martyr.”

Turning to the shooting, she directly addressed those responsible, saying they “have no idea what they have done.” She declared that the assassination, intended to silence him, would instead ignite a greater movement:

“The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done,” she said. “They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God’s merciful love. They should all know this. If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea.

“You have no idea what you have just unleashed across this entire country and this world. You have no idea. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife.

“The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry,” she said.

Advertisement

Kirk pledged that the movement her husband built would continue: campus tours will go forward, Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest will be held in December, and The Charlie Kirk Show will remain on the air. She insisted the organization will grow “stronger, bolder, louder, and greater than ever.”

“My husband’s mission will not end, not even for a moment.”

She also issued a call to action for young people to join or establish Turning Point USA chapters, and urged churches and families to engage with the movement. Emphasizing that the struggle is both political and spiritual, she described it as a battle that cannot be surrendered.

Advertisement

Kirk promised to preserve her husband’s legacy: “Charlie, I promise I will never let your legacy die. I promise I’ll make Turning Point USA the biggest thing this nation has ever seen.”

WATCH: