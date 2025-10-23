Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

You Don’t Need to Convince a Criminal Not to Put His Hand in the Fire Twice

"Swift, painful, and public consequences would end violent crime almost immediately. The proof of that is that you don’t need to convince a criminal not to put his hand in the fire twice."

Ben Davis Oct 23, 2025

The Herald Sun is reporting that a teenager accused of a daylight machete attack outside Luna Park has been granted bail, despite police concerns that it is “only a matter of time before an innocent bystander suffers serious injury, if not death.”

And herein lies the problem. Much of Victoria’s violent crime wave stems from one simple fact: bad behaviour carries almost no consequences. The state government has a duty to wield the sword in defence of the innocent, yet it has thoroughly abdicated that responsibility, allowing crime to effectively flourish unchecked.

It’s a simple law of human behaviour: you get more of what you reward. In the case of crime, zero consequences are the reward. Offenders know they can act with impunity, receiving little more than a slap on the wrist.

As Ecclesiastes 8:11 puts it: “Because the sentence against an evil deed is not executed quickly, the heart of the children of man is fully set to do evil.”

This is exactly what we are witnessing. The question is not whether authorities can be tough on crime—it’s whether they will. And so far, the answer appears to be no.

Swift, painful, and public consequences would end violent crime almost immediately. The proof of that is that you don’t need to convince a criminal not to put his hand in the fire twice.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Australian Government Accused of Blocking Visa for British Commentator Carl Benjamin

Australian Government Accused of Blocking Visa for British Commentator Carl Benjamin

"While the Government appears to be obstructing the entry of a British commentator with no criminal record or extremist affiliations, it has been accused of quietly facilitating the return of individuals once aligned with a terrorist organisation."
By
by Staff WriterOct 23, 2025
Met Police to Stop Investigating “Non-Crime Hate Incidents”

Met Police to Stop Investigating “Non-Crime Hate Incidents”

Authorities have previously encouraged the public to report anything and everything "you think might have been motivated by hostility or prejudice, even if you were not the victim.”
By
by Staff WriterOct 22, 2025
Homeowners Told Their Land Titles Are Not Guaranteed Amid Aboriginal Title Claim

Homeowners Told Their Land Titles Are Not Guaranteed Amid Aboriginal Title Claim

"Convince a people long enough that they are illegitimate occupants, and eventually they will accept surrendering their land as a moral duty."
By
by Staff WriterOct 22, 2025
Scottish Pastor Calls Church Leaders to Repentance Over COVID Compliance in Scathing Rebuke

Scottish Pastor Calls Church Leaders to Repentance Over COVID Compliance in Scathing Rebuke

“If you were a church leader who went along with this narrative, promoted and drove it,” Noble exclaimed, your sheep were without a shepherd. “At a time when church congregations needed you most, pastor, you were promoting the very thing that was crushing them, and you must repent before the living God!"
By
by Rod LampardOct 21, 2025
Saving the West, Christianity, and the Future

Saving the West, Christianity, and the Future

"A society of saved sinners (Christians) will be inherently more cohesive, moral, and just. So on the Sabbath, go to Church, learn of Christ, and that is the greatest thing for the West that can be done."
By
by Staff WriterOct 20, 2025
Top Economist Proves Our Suspicions Correct

Top Economist Proves Our Suspicions Correct

"It is very clear that the government has no intention of making housing more affordable because every single policy they direct towards housing increases the price, and when it starts to go down a bit, they quickly institute a new policy to float it back up again."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldOct 20, 2025
7News Accused of Misleading Edit in Coverage of Melbourne’s March for Australia Rally

7News Accused of Misleading Edit in Coverage of Melbourne’s March for Australia Rally

"The people who came to pick the fight with the police were the issue-motivated groups on the Left. I can tell you that the March for Australia group were peaceful," the officer said.
By
by Staff WriterOct 19, 2025
If They Truly Cared About Preventing Extremism, They’d Be Thanking Us, Not Silencing Us

If They Truly Cared About Preventing Extremism, They’d Be Thanking Us, Not Silencing Us

"The 'war on right-wing extremism' has become a convenient instrument for silencing dissent, not for safeguarding democracy."
By
by Ben DavisOct 19, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.