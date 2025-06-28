Image
News & Commentary ·Social Media

X Adds Feature to Report Posts Deemed ‘Illegal in Australia’

"Critics say the move legitimises creeping global censorship, normalising the idea that governments should dictate speech standards, even far beyond their borders."

Staff Writer Jun 28, 2025

X has quietly rolled out a new feature allowing users to report posts deemed “illegal in Australia”—a clear nod to the country’s aggressive online speech laws.

The feature, labelled “Report Illegal Content in Australia,” reflects mounting pressure from Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, an unelected official granted sweeping powers under the Orwellian-sounding Online Safety Act 2021. That law requires platforms to preemptively police content based on vague standards of “harm,” with fines topping $780,000 per violation.

This latest update from X comes on the heels of a legal standoff that began in April 2024, after footage of a church stabbing in Sydney circulated on the platform. The eSafety Commissioner demanded a global takedown of 65 posts, despite the incident taking place in Australia and the content being geoblocked locally. X pushed back, calling the global censorship demand an affront to free speech and beyond the scope of Australian law. A federal court also denied the injunction, rejecting the Commissioner’s attempt to impose Australian rules worldwide.

But the message was clear: comply, or face costly litigation.

This isn’t the first time X has drawn fire from the regulator. In 2023, the company was fined over $600,000 for not responding quickly enough to a transparency request about child exploitation material. Now, with stricter rules under the Relevant Electronic Services Standard coming into effect, the platform appears to be making tactical concessions, though dispute over its application is ongoing. X has initiated legal action challenging the applicability of the RES Standard to its platform. The company argues that the new rules unfairly target social media platforms with direct messaging features and seeks a declaration that it is not obligated to comply with the RES Standard.

CEO Elon Musk has been outspoken in his defence of free speech, often clashing with governments that demand more censorship. Still, the addition of this new reporting tool shows the difficult tightrope X is walking—balancing free expression with bureaucrats determined to enforce their version of “safety.”

The feature applies only to Australia, raising questions about whether similar tools will be added elsewhere as more countries push for tighter control over what can and can’t be said online.

Critics say the move legitimises creeping global censorship, normalising the idea that governments should dictate speech standards, even far beyond their borders. Former Federal MP Craig Kelly slammed the move, accusing the Liberal Party, the Labor Party, and the eSafety Commission of turning Australia into a laughing stock.

“To think Australia was once an outgoing, free nation with a reputation for having a complete disdain for bureaucratic regulation and government overreach,” he said. “Now the world is laughing at the nanny state we’ve become.”

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
“I Was Wrong”: Veteran Broadcaster Admits Fault Over COVID Coverage

“I Was Wrong”: Veteran Broadcaster Admits Fault Over COVID Coverage

"It’s appalling that others in mainstream media and government refuse to admit what is now so scientifically obvious," Smith said.
By
by Staff WriterJun 28, 2025
‘Let It Die’: Chavura Says Liberal Party Can’t Be Saved

‘Let It Die’: Chavura Says Liberal Party Can’t Be Saved

“Perhaps the best thing for the Liberal Party is for it to die because I just can't see any way that this party can possibly be fixed.”
By
by Staff WriterJun 27, 2025
Don’t Blame the Government For the Mess We Made

Don’t Blame the Government For the Mess We Made

"A government will not uphold what its people no longer believe. When the people cast off the moral restraints of Christianity, it was only a matter of time before the government did the same."
By
by Ben DavisJun 26, 2025
Who Decides What’s a ‘Rabbit Hole’? Canavan Slams YouTube Ban for Kids

Who Decides What’s a ‘Rabbit Hole’? Canavan Slams YouTube Ban for Kids

“The government claims that it is banning kids from YouTube because it drives kids ‘down rabbit holes.' Why does our government think it is their job to decide what people watch and listen to?" Senator Canavan asked.
By
by Staff WriterJun 26, 2025
God Hates Unbalanced Scales

God Hates Unbalanced Scales

“A Christian will be influenced by their views on end times or eschatology, and this will impact how they interpret war involving Israel.”
By
by Matthew LittlefieldJun 26, 2025
Do We Really Need the Government to Parent Our Children Online?

Do We Really Need the Government to Parent Our Children Online?

"Are Australian parents truly so negligent that raising awareness about online risks is no longer enough? Must federal and state governments now legislate family life, drafting laws that would criminalise or prohibit children and teens from using social media?"
By
by Staff WriterJun 25, 2025
Here’s How Parler’s J6 App Store Ban Is Benefiting Iranian Dissidents

Here’s How Parler’s J6 App Store Ban Is Benefiting Iranian Dissidents

"With governments trending towards digital ID and information centralisation, backed by eSafety regulators turning the state into a single source of truth, censorship-resilient technology carries enormous potential."
By
by Rod LampardJun 25, 2025
MIT Study Warns: AI Is Making Us Dumber

MIT Study Warns: AI Is Making Us Dumber

"While AI makes life more convenient, it may not necessarily make us better..."
By
by Staff WriterJun 24, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.