X Adds Feature to Report Posts Deemed ‘Illegal in Australia’

X has quietly rolled out a new feature allowing users to report posts deemed “illegal in Australia”—a clear nod to the country’s aggressive online speech laws.

The feature, labelled “Report Illegal Content in Australia,” reflects mounting pressure from Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, an unelected official granted sweeping powers under the Orwellian-sounding Online Safety Act 2021. That law requires platforms to preemptively police content based on vague standards of “harm,” with fines topping $780,000 per violation.

This latest update from X comes on the heels of a legal standoff that began in April 2024, after footage of a church stabbing in Sydney circulated on the platform. The eSafety Commissioner demanded a global takedown of 65 posts, despite the incident taking place in Australia and the content being geoblocked locally. X pushed back, calling the global censorship demand an affront to free speech and beyond the scope of Australian law. A federal court also denied the injunction, rejecting the Commissioner’s attempt to impose Australian rules worldwide.

But the message was clear: comply, or face costly litigation.

This isn’t the first time X has drawn fire from the regulator. In 2023, the company was fined over $600,000 for not responding quickly enough to a transparency request about child exploitation material. Now, with stricter rules under the Relevant Electronic Services Standard coming into effect, the platform appears to be making tactical concessions, though dispute over its application is ongoing. X has initiated legal action challenging the applicability of the RES Standard to its platform. The company argues that the new rules unfairly target social media platforms with direct messaging features and seeks a declaration that it is not obligated to comply with the RES Standard.

CEO Elon Musk has been outspoken in his defence of free speech, often clashing with governments that demand more censorship. Still, the addition of this new reporting tool shows the difficult tightrope X is walking—balancing free expression with bureaucrats determined to enforce their version of “safety.”

The feature applies only to Australia, raising questions about whether similar tools will be added elsewhere as more countries push for tighter control over what can and can’t be said online.

Critics say the move legitimises creeping global censorship, normalising the idea that governments should dictate speech standards, even far beyond their borders. Former Federal MP Craig Kelly slammed the move, accusing the Liberal Party, the Labor Party, and the eSafety Commission of turning Australia into a laughing stock.

“To think Australia was once an outgoing, free nation with a reputation for having a complete disdain for bureaucratic regulation and government overreach,” he said. “Now the world is laughing at the nanny state we’ve become.”