The World Health Organization (WHO) has formally adopted a new pandemic agreement, granting the agency expanded authority over the global distribution of vaccines, medicines, and testing resources during future health emergencies. The move comes amid growing concerns about the WHO’s influence over national health policies and pharmaceutical supply chains.

Under the agreement, manufacturers will be expected to allocate 20% of pandemic-related products—including vaccines and therapeutics—to the WHO for global redistribution. The policy is intended to ensure access for lower-income countries during international health crises, but critics say it raises serious questions about national sovereignty and supply prioritisation.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the deal “a gift to the world,” hailing it as “a victory for public health, science, and multilateral action.” However, some nations and watchdogs are less enthusiastic, citing the agency’s controversial handling of COVID-19 and its increasing role in shaping global policy.

The agreement passed with support from over 120 countries. No nation voted against it, though 11 countries—including Poland, Israel, Italy, Russia, Slovakia, and Iran—abstained, signalling unease over the deal’s implications.

Australia backed the treaty, with Health Minister Mark Butler stating, “The next pandemic is not a matter of if, but when. We have a collective responsibility to protect public health in all of our countries.” He emphasised that Australia would retain control over its public health decisions, though the treaty sets a new precedent for WHO-led coordination during emergencies.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong defended the agreement, saying, “We need international cooperation on health to help keep Australia, our region, and the world safe. The adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement demonstrates the value of the international community working together to find solutions to shared global challenges.”

This is Penny Wong endorsing a new World Health Organisation treaty to deal with global pandemics.

She’s almost correct. There was widespread disruption, suffering and death in 2020.

But they weren’t caused by Covid.

Despite these assurances, the agreement has yet to be fully finalised. Technical details remain unresolved, and Australia does not plan to begin its treaty-making process until after the agreement opens for signature, currently projected for mid-2026.

The WHO’s expanding role in pandemic response has drawn sharp scrutiny in recent years. Critics argue that granting the organisation greater access to national medical supplies, without enforceable transparency or accountability, sets a dangerous precedent.

While the agreement’s supporters frame it as a step toward global equity, opponents warn that the cost could be a further erosion of national control in times of crisis.

Whether the treaty ultimately strengthens global preparedness or extends bureaucratic overreach remains to be seen. But for now, the WHO’s authority is set to grow, alongside the debate over how far that power should reach.