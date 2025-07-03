Image
Health ·News & Commentary

WHO Flips on COVID Mandates, Declares a Social Distancing Crisis

"New estimates suggest that approximately 871,000 deaths per year are due to loneliness, which, the WHO stated, is linked to social isolation and/or ostracisation."

Rod Lampard Jul 4, 2025

The World Health Organisation (WHO) appears to have backflipped on its support for COVID-19’s social distancing and self-isolation.

A seemingly innocuous report released on Monday declared that medical mandates have had a detrimental effect on the death toll associated with social isolation and/or ostracisation.

According to the 236-page booklet titled: From loneliness to social connection: charting a path to healthier societies, “New estimates suggest that approximately 871,000 deaths per year are due to loneliness,” which, the WHO stated, is linked to social isolation and/or ostracisation.

The WHO admitted that COVID Zero measures made this annual number more visible.

Medical mandates, the report concluded, had contributed to a rise in the toll, indicating that COVID’s therapeutic totalitarianism had made the social isolation health crisis worse.

“The pandemic, and attendant restrictions, brought home to many the critical importance of social relations,” the WHO explained.

Unpacking cause and effect, the report said, “A well-documented societal-level driver of social isolation and loneliness is the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to counter it (e.g.: social distancing and lockdowns.

“These lead to restrictions on social networks, and small increases in the prevalence of loneliness.”

This was “exacerbated” by medical mandates, which normalised online contact by banning face-to-face interactions. 

Speaking to the number of deaths, the report stated that COVID measures were responsible for an increase in deaths.

This is evidenced by how COVID-19 “disproportionately inflated the usual mortality rate.”

Downplaying the effect of these measures, the WHO said the impact wasn’t “large enough to change modelling outcomes significantly.”

In other words, the WHO saw the data as significant enough to learn from, not significant enough to warrant alarm, or demand that the “experts” issue a mea culpa.

While not admitting fault, the WHO is inadvertently admitting that the one-size-fits-all medical mandates, which they approved of, had thrown gasoline on other public health concerns.

Also revealed by the report is a high level of inconsistency and mixed messaging.

After almost 5 years of issuing “urgent” advice on the importance of social distancing, the WHO is now saying we have a social distancing crisis.

The WHO’s evaluation is clear. 

They knew before COVID-19 that social isolation was a public health problem.

Yet they vehemently prescribed social isolation as a public health solution.

If this isn’t an explosive admission of incompetency – perhaps even an example of malpractice – what is?

The findings further erode faith in COVID’s “follow the science” mantra, which was conjoined to manipulative propaganda, resulting in “go along or else” mass psychosis 

As is immortalised by TikTok’s dancing doctors, and the BBC’s “everybody should be doing it” assertions from 2020.

The WHO whispering about the human cost of COVID Zero further vindicates those who questioned the narrative, rejected the fear frenzy, and challenged the “you want to kill grandma” mean-spirited appeal to credulity.

As Caldron Pool, the Daily Declaration, and I have argued, from 2020 onwards, COVID-19’s public health orders are today’s public health crisis.

The WHO now seems to agree, albeit quietly.

This fresh 2025 report shows that therapeutic totalitarianism and everyone who participated in it, without protest, has proverbial blood on their hands.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Was Jesus a Jew?

Was Jesus a Jew?

What does it actually mean to call Jesus a "Jew," and does he truly fit that label?
By
by Ben DavisJul 3, 2025
FDA Issues Major Update on Risks from mRNA Vaccines

FDA Issues Major Update on Risks from mRNA Vaccines

"Despite years of downplaying by health officials and media outlets, who were slow to acknowledge or, in some cases, outright hostile to the idea of addressing the risks, the mounting body of evidence surrounding vaccine-related harm cannot be ignored."
By
by Staff WriterJul 3, 2025
NZ Cafe’s John 3:16 Sign Triggers Council Reprimand Over Building Alterations

NZ Cafe’s John 3:16 Sign Triggers Council Reprimand Over Building Alterations

"Socio-political cancellation culture has a well-documented desire to see Christians suffer."
By
by Rod LampardJul 3, 2025
Billboard Chris Wins Free Speech Case Against Australian Government

Billboard Chris Wins Free Speech Case Against Australian Government

"The Australian government alarmingly censored the peaceful expression of a Canadian citizen on an American-owned platform, evidence of the expansive reach of censorial forces, even beyond national borders. Today, free speech has prevailed," said Paul Coleman, Executive Director of ADF International.
By
by Staff WriterJul 2, 2025
£200 Million Will Be Spent on the Church of England’s Quest for Carbon Zero

£200 Million Will Be Spent on the Church of England’s Quest for Carbon Zero

"Among those priorities is Social and Racial justice, which received £12 million in the budget, with this number ballooning to £40.3 million by 2034."
By
by Rod LampardJul 1, 2025
Rupert Lowe Launches “Restore Britain”

Rupert Lowe Launches “Restore Britain”

"If we don’t act, there won’t be a Britain to restore," Lowe said.
By
by Staff WriterJul 1, 2025
A Childless Nation Is a Dead Nation

A Childless Nation Is a Dead Nation

“A baby drought is not just a family issue; it’s a national crisis. And a national crisis that we face today.”
By
by Staff WriterJun 30, 2025
Christian Pastor Crucified in Arizona

Christian Pastor Crucified in Arizona

"Pastor Bill was found with his arms pinned to the wall in a crucifixion-like pose, and a crown of thorns placed on his head."
By
by Staff WriterJun 30, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.