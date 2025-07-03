WHO Flips on COVID Mandates, Declares a Social Distancing Crisis

The World Health Organisation (WHO) appears to have backflipped on its support for COVID-19’s social distancing and self-isolation.

A seemingly innocuous report released on Monday declared that medical mandates have had a detrimental effect on the death toll associated with social isolation and/or ostracisation.

According to the 236-page booklet titled: From loneliness to social connection: charting a path to healthier societies, “New estimates suggest that approximately 871,000 deaths per year are due to loneliness,” which, the WHO stated, is linked to social isolation and/or ostracisation.

My remarks at the launch of the @WHO Commission on Social Connection report https://t.co/6b0c7P70iQ — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 30, 2025

The WHO admitted that COVID Zero measures made this annual number more visible.

Medical mandates, the report concluded, had contributed to a rise in the toll, indicating that COVID’s therapeutic totalitarianism had made the social isolation health crisis worse.

“The pandemic, and attendant restrictions, brought home to many the critical importance of social relations,” the WHO explained.

Unpacking cause and effect, the report said, “A well-documented societal-level driver of social isolation and loneliness is the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to counter it (e.g.: social distancing and lockdowns.

“These lead to restrictions on social networks, and small increases in the prevalence of loneliness.”

This was “exacerbated” by medical mandates, which normalised online contact by banning face-to-face interactions.

Speaking to the number of deaths, the report stated that COVID measures were responsible for an increase in deaths.

This is evidenced by how COVID-19 “disproportionately inflated the usual mortality rate.”

Downplaying the effect of these measures, the WHO said the impact wasn’t “large enough to change modelling outcomes significantly.”

In other words, the WHO saw the data as significant enough to learn from, not significant enough to warrant alarm, or demand that the “experts” issue a mea culpa.

While not admitting fault, the WHO is inadvertently admitting that the one-size-fits-all medical mandates, which they approved of, had thrown gasoline on other public health concerns.

Also revealed by the report is a high level of inconsistency and mixed messaging.

After almost 5 years of issuing “urgent” advice on the importance of social distancing, the WHO is now saying we have a social distancing crisis.

The WHO’s evaluation is clear.

They knew before COVID-19 that social isolation was a public health problem.

Yet they vehemently prescribed social isolation as a public health solution.

If this isn’t an explosive admission of incompetency – perhaps even an example of malpractice – what is?

The findings further erode faith in COVID’s “follow the science” mantra, which was conjoined to manipulative propaganda, resulting in “go along or else” mass psychosis

As is immortalised by TikTok’s dancing doctors, and the BBC’s “everybody should be doing it” assertions from 2020.

The WHO whispering about the human cost of COVID Zero further vindicates those who questioned the narrative, rejected the fear frenzy, and challenged the “you want to kill grandma” mean-spirited appeal to credulity.

As Caldron Pool, the Daily Declaration, and I have argued, from 2020 onwards, COVID-19’s public health orders are today’s public health crisis.

The WHO now seems to agree, albeit quietly.

This fresh 2025 report shows that therapeutic totalitarianism and everyone who participated in it, without protest, has proverbial blood on their hands.