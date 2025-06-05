Image
White People Are the Only Group Averse to Their Own Survival

"White people are the only family group that has been socially and psychologically conditioned to be indifferent, and sometimes even averse, to their own continued existence."

Ben Davis Jun 6, 2025

You’ve probably seen the recent report warning that native White Britons are on track to become a minority in the United Kingdom within 40 years. It’s been widely circulated—we covered it here—and the report has drawn attention from major news outlets around the world.

But perhaps the most revealing aspect isn’t the report itself—it’s the reaction to it. Many who express concern over the findings seem desperate to avoid committing any cultural transgression while sounding the alarm. Commentators are going out of their way to declare, emphatically, that their concern has nothing whatsoever to do with preserving ethnic Britons in Britain.

This kind of behaviour isn’t limited to media personalities or mainstream commentators. It reflects a broader, publicly enforced sentiment. Europeans, as a rule, are expected to maintain a posture of indifference toward the preservation or continuation of their own ethnic group. Anyone who expresses concern, however measured, risks being smeared as a—God forbid!—“White Nationalist,” or worse, the ideological heir of Hitler himself.

“Whites”—to use the label as it is often used, denoting people of European descent—are the only family group that has been socially and psychologically conditioned to be indifferent, and sometimes even averse, to their own continued existence. When they do state something seemingly defensive of their own nations, they instinctively apologise and throw up a hundred qualifications, desperate not to be seen to have any particular affection, gratitude, or obligation towards their own people.

Instead, they hide behind meaningless platitudes like, “It’s about preserving our culture, not preserving our people,” as though that were a more virtuous pursuit. In other words, “We’ll take the gift, and to hell with the gift-giver.”

So, let me pose a simple question to those people: Is Israel’s existence merely about preserving Jewish culture, or is it about preserving the Jewish people? And if Israel isn’t your preferred example, then consider this: Is Palestine’s struggle about merely protecting Palestinian culture, or is it about the survival of the Palestinian people? Take your pick.

Are we going to accuse Japan of “Japanese Supremacy” for wanting to keep Japan Japanese? Can China invade and obliterate neighbouring nations if it promises to maintain their cultures? Every family group on Earth is allowed, and even expected, to preserve itself… except White people.

The moment people of European descent speak in self-preserving terms that every other group uses without shame, they’re smeared, slandered, and condemned as “racists” and “supremacists.” Every family group on Earth is allowed to openly operate as a collective, with open in-group preferencing, but the moment a White person conveys a similar sentiment, it’s a national threat that warrants immediate condemnation.

Consequently, White people have been either conditioned, or else they’re too afraid, to behave like every other people group on Earth. But the worst part is that White people give their accusers all the power they wield against them. Do you think Jews care if their enemies call them racists? Do you think the Chinese, or the Indians, or the Sudanese care if people who hate them label them as supremacists?

Nobody cares… except White people, because they’ve been socially and psychologically programmed to be averse to their own right to exist. They’ve been conditioned to fear it, and especially the response to it. And to some extent, that is understandable. We’ve seen the dishonest tactics in the past, trying to link murderous behaviours or even terrorism, as though evil is the only possible outcome whenever White people think in terms of preserving their own family groups.

As such, people have been taught to believe that any collective expression of White identity is inherently dangerous—something to be suppressed at all costs, even if that means surrendering their own homelands and leaving their grandchildren as a minority group in their own country.

But there’s nothing new under the sun. In Nehemiah, the enemies of Israel tried to stop the rebuilding of Jerusalem’s defences by spreading false fear. They accused Nehemiah and his men of “intending to rebel” (Neh. 6:6), hoping this false charge would frighten them into abandoning their self-preserving mission. This tactic—misrepresenting opponents as extremists to weaken their resolve—is nothing new. It’s not about condoning any form of violence, and anyone who sheds innocent blood is an enemy to their own people, whoever their people may be.

Today, many avoid defending controversial views out of fear of being slapped with a bad and false label. Had Nehemiah and his men given in to such fear, their God-given task would have failed. But they refused to heed the lies or let fear stop them. Instead, Nehemiah prayed, “O God, strengthen my hands.”

Ultimately, this is about the most fundamental instinct, not just of every people group on Earth, but of even the simplest forms of animal life: the will to exist, to endure, and to care for one’s own. Yet this instinct has been pathologised and demonised in White people alone. The result? A steady diminishment of their presence in their own homelands, while they continually apologise for their existence and surrender whatever little influence they still hold by implementing national ethnic minority quotas for the global ethnic majority to fill.

There’s no shame in wanting your children to inherit a homeland, a distinct heritage, and a future. There’s no moral failure in desiring continuity for your own people—and there’s certainly no virtue in pretending you don’t. What every other people group is permitted to affirm without apology, people of European descent must learn to affirm again without fear of being called bad names. Nothing more, nothing less.

It’s a spell that needs to be broken, because White people, like every other group, have a God-given obligation, not only to love the sojourner and the foreigner, but also to love their neighbour—the sons of their own people (Lev. 19:18). And if loving the sojourner and the foreigner comes at the expense of your neighbour, you’re really loving neither.

