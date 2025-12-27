White House Urges Weekly Prayer for the Nation

President Donald Trump has launched a national initiative called America Prays that urges Americans to set aside time each week to pray for the United States and its citizens ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026.

The White House announced the initiative on September 8, 2025, during a hearing of the Department of Justice’s Religious Liberty Commission at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. America Prays calls on individuals to dedicate at least one hour a week to prayer focused on the nation, its leaders, families, freedoms and future.

The program encourages participants to form prayer groups of ten or more people to meet weekly and pray together. It also outlines suggested prayer resources, including Scriptural readings, historical prayers, and models for organizing prayer time by subject. The White House has posted a document titled Prayers and Proclamations Throughout American History on the initiative’s website.

In his remarks, Trump framed the initiative as part of preparations for celebrating 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, inviting religious communities to pray for the nation and its citizens.

The America Prays website also asks, “What if one million Americans dedicated one hour a week to praying for our country and our people?” and promotes joining with at least ten others for weekly prayer. It references historical calls for religious reflection by American leaders, including a quote from George Washington’s Farewell Address, which states:

“Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness, these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens.”

The initiative has been joined by a range of Christian faith-based organizations and online prayer communities, including apps such as Hallow and Pray.com, as well as national religious associations.