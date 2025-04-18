White House Launches New Website Exposing COVID Response: Fauci, Lockdowns, Mandates, and Lab Leak Theory

The White House has unveiled a new website, covid.gov, exposing the failures in response to the pandemic and asserting that the virus likely originated from a lab leak in Wuhan, China. The site draws particular attention to gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology as a central factor in the virus’s emergence.

According to the site, the publication “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2″—which has been used by public health officials and the media to discredit the lab leak theory, was instigated by Dr. Anthony Fauci. The White House claims that the publication was part of a deliberate effort to push the narrative that COVID-19 had a natural origin. “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2 publication…was prompted by Dr. Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally,” the site states.

The new website, which sources information from the White House Oversight Committee, seeks to expose what it describes as “alleged cover-ups, mismanagement, and a lack of transparency” among government and health officials during the pandemic.

The site argues that public health officials frequently misled the American people with conflicting messages, “knee-jerk reactions,” and an overall lack of transparency. “Most egregiously, the federal government demonised alternative treatments and disfavored narratives, such as the lab leak theory, in a shameful effort to coerce and control the American people’s health decisions,” it reads.

The website further claims that when these efforts failed, the Biden Administration resorted to “outright censorship,” accusing the government of collaborating with large social media companies to suppress any dissent related to COVID-19.

The site goes on to criticize the prevailing narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally, a theory heavily promoted by Dr. Fauci and others in the scientific community. The website also points to multiple failures in oversight by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), obstruction from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and EcoHealth Alliance, and what it describes as harmful public health policies, including arbitrary social distancing, ineffective mask mandates, and prolonged lockdowns.

On the issue of social distancing, the site states, “The ‘6 feet apart’ social distancing recommendation—which shut down schools and small businesses across the country—was arbitrary and not based on science.” It cites closed-door testimony from Dr. Fauci, who allegedly admitted that the guidance “sort of just appeared.”

In regard to mask mandates, the website emphasises the lack of conclusive evidence that masks effectively protect Americans from the virus. “Public health officials flipped-flopped on the efficacy of masks without providing Americans scientific data—causing a massive uptick in public distrust,” the site claims.

The site also critiques the economic and mental health toll of the lockdowns. “Prolonged lockdowns caused immeasurable harm to not only the American economy, but also to the mental and physical health of Americans, with a particularly negative effect on younger citizens,” it reads. It goes on to argue that the federal and state governments failed to prioritise the protection of vulnerable populations, forcing millions to sacrifice “crucial elements of a healthy and financially sound life.”

Additionally, the White House’s website accuses the World Health Organisation (WHO) of prioritising China’s political interests over global health. “The WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was an abject failure because it caved to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party and placed China’s political interests ahead of its international duties,” the website states. It also warns that the WHO’s proposed “Pandemic Treaty” could potentially harm the United States in future global health crises.

The website also sharply criticises former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s pandemic policies, particularly his March 25 order that required nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients. The site calls this policy “medical malpractice” and suggests that Cuomo’s administration worked to cover up the tragic aftermath of the decision in an attempt to avoid accountability. “Evidence shows that Mr. Cuomo and his Administration worked to cover up the tragic aftermath of their policy decisions in an apparent effort to shield themselves from accountability,” it claims.

You can visit the website by clicking here.