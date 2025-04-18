Image
News & Commentary ·United States

White House Launches New Website Exposing COVID Response: Fauci, Lockdowns, Mandates, and Lab Leak Theory

“Public health officials often mislead the American people through conflicting messaging, knee-jerk reactions, and a lack of transparency," the White House has said.

Staff Writer Apr 19, 2025

The White House has unveiled a new website, covid.gov, exposing the failures in response to the pandemic and asserting that the virus likely originated from a lab leak in Wuhan, China. The site draws particular attention to gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology as a central factor in the virus’s emergence.

According to the site, the publication “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2″—which has been used by public health officials and the media to discredit the lab leak theory, was instigated by Dr. Anthony Fauci. The White House claims that the publication was part of a deliberate effort to push the narrative that COVID-19 had a natural origin. “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2 publication…was prompted by Dr. Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally,” the site states.

The new website, which sources information from the White House Oversight Committee, seeks to expose what it describes as “alleged cover-ups, mismanagement, and a lack of transparency” among government and health officials during the pandemic.

The site argues that public health officials frequently misled the American people with conflicting messages, “knee-jerk reactions,” and an overall lack of transparency. “Most egregiously, the federal government demonised alternative treatments and disfavored narratives, such as the lab leak theory, in a shameful effort to coerce and control the American people’s health decisions,” it reads.

The website further claims that when these efforts failed, the Biden Administration resorted to “outright censorship,” accusing the government of collaborating with large social media companies to suppress any dissent related to COVID-19.

The site goes on to criticize the prevailing narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally, a theory heavily promoted by Dr. Fauci and others in the scientific community. The website also points to multiple failures in oversight by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), obstruction from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and EcoHealth Alliance, and what it describes as harmful public health policies, including arbitrary social distancing, ineffective mask mandates, and prolonged lockdowns.

On the issue of social distancing, the site states, “The ‘6 feet apart’ social distancing recommendation—which shut down schools and small businesses across the country—was arbitrary and not based on science.” It cites closed-door testimony from Dr. Fauci, who allegedly admitted that the guidance “sort of just appeared.”

In regard to mask mandates, the website emphasises the lack of conclusive evidence that masks effectively protect Americans from the virus. “Public health officials flipped-flopped on the efficacy of masks without providing Americans scientific data—causing a massive uptick in public distrust,” the site claims.

The site also critiques the economic and mental health toll of the lockdowns. “Prolonged lockdowns caused immeasurable harm to not only the American economy, but also to the mental and physical health of Americans, with a particularly negative effect on younger citizens,” it reads. It goes on to argue that the federal and state governments failed to prioritise the protection of vulnerable populations, forcing millions to sacrifice “crucial elements of a healthy and financially sound life.”

Additionally, the White House’s website accuses the World Health Organisation (WHO) of prioritising China’s political interests over global health. “The WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was an abject failure because it caved to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party and placed China’s political interests ahead of its international duties,” the website states. It also warns that the WHO’s proposed “Pandemic Treaty” could potentially harm the United States in future global health crises.

The website also sharply criticises former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s pandemic policies, particularly his March 25 order that required nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients. The site calls this policy “medical malpractice” and suggests that Cuomo’s administration worked to cover up the tragic aftermath of the decision in an attempt to avoid accountability. “Evidence shows that Mr. Cuomo and his Administration worked to cover up the tragic aftermath of their policy decisions in an apparent effort to shield themselves from accountability,” it claims.

You can visit the website by clicking here.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
‘Blessed Ramadan’ and ‘Happy Easter from the Dogs’? PM Accused of Snubbing Christian Australians

‘Blessed Ramadan’ and ‘Happy Easter from the Dogs’? PM Accused of Snubbing Christian Australians

"Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is facing backlash after he posted a social media message wishing Australians a 'Happy Easter weekend from Toto and Toby,' his dogs."
By
by Staff WriterApr 18, 2025
The Hope of Israel

The Hope of Israel

"Jesus was murdered by corrupt men so that you and I could be saved, so that the hope of Israel could be fulfilled."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldApr 18, 2025
UK Supreme Court Affirms Sex Is Assigned by Biology, Not Bigotry

UK Supreme Court Affirms Sex Is Assigned by Biology, Not Bigotry

"Despite the court ruling in favour of protecting female-only spaces, the Supreme Court still backs the legal 'right' for a man to identify as a woman, and punish anyone who doesn’t refer to him as one."
By
by Rod LampardApr 17, 2025
Kidnapped Pastor Rescued After Deadly Shootout

Kidnapped Pastor Rescued After Deadly Shootout

"Sullivan was delivering a sermon when six armed men entered the building and took him captive in front of his wife and children."
By
by Staff WriterApr 17, 2025
Netflix Accused of Censoring Isaiah 53 in ‘The Passion of the Christ’

Netflix Accused of Censoring Isaiah 53 in ‘The Passion of the Christ’

"Why would anyone remove that verse, and only that verse?"
By
by Staff WriterApr 17, 2025
Over 1,000 Sign Open Letter Urging Repeal of NSW Conversion Practices Ban

Over 1,000 Sign Open Letter Urging Repeal of NSW Conversion Practices Ban

The letter attracted more than 1,000 signatures in just over 48 hours.
By
by Staff WriterApr 17, 2025
No Free Speech, No Free Trade: Vance’s Warning to the UK

No Free Speech, No Free Trade: Vance’s Warning to the UK

"US Vice President JD Vance made it clear that the UK must roll back its controversial hate speech laws if it wants to secure a trade agreement with the Trump administration," reports state.
By
by Staff WriterApr 17, 2025
Over 50 Christians Killed in Overnight Attack on Nigerian Villages

Over 50 Christians Killed in Overnight Attack on Nigerian Villages

"Since 2009, an estimated 45,000 Christians have been killed across northern and central Nigeria as part of a growing wave of Islamist violence."
By
by Staff WriterApr 17, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.