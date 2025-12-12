White Guilt is Dead

Have you ever stopped to consider the sheer volume of propaganda required to convince a people to despise their own families, their own culture, their own history? To persuade a people to turn on their ancestors—the same ancestors who built the civilisation they now enjoy?

You don’t have to imagine it. Just look at Western nations today, and Anglo-nations in particular. Nowhere else on earth are people expected to feel moral shame simply for existing, or for belonging to the civilisation that produced unprecedented prosperity, stability, and freedom.

For years, “White guilt” has been the central moral engine of Western politics. It demands that modern Europeans and their descendants accept responsibility for centuries-old events they never participated in and never endorsed. It functions as a secular doctrine of inherited sin—weaponised to justify DEI mandates, racial preferences, compulsory “privilege” training, and an endless stream of cultural shaming.

The message we’re continually told is that White people must apologise forever, and never take pride in anything their ancestors built.

But those days appear to be ending—and not too soon.

Across the West, especially among Gen Z, there is a growing sense of gratitude for the achievements of their forebears. People are beginning to recognise that appreciating your own culture and civilisation is not hatred; it is sanity. It is normal. It is human.

Yet in mainstream media, entertainment, academia, and government institutions, Europeans are still allowed to be remembered only for their sins and never their contributions. And the pressure to celebrate their demographic decline continues to intensify.

This week, Elon Musk broke the silence that political elites and media gatekeepers have enforced for years. Sharing a viral montage of celebrities and politicians openly cheering the decline of White majorities across the West, Musk said what many have been thinking:

“They’re openly advocating White genocide.”

They’re openly advocating White genocide https://t.co/rMXwOov15V — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2025

And he’s right. If anyone publicly celebrated the erasure of Jews, Nigerians, Indigenous Australians, or Egyptians, it would be universally condemned as genocidal rhetoric. But when the group being erased is White, the same language is rebranded as “progress.”

The word “genocide” literally means the killing of a race or tribe. You don’t need gas chambers to achieve it. Crushing birthrates and political policies that dispossess people of their homelands achieve the same effect—slowly, silently, politely.

Yet the mainstream celebrates every headline forecasting the date Europeans will become minorities in their own countries.

Musk continued throughout the week, amplifying comments that highlight a deliberate double standard in how Western nations treat ethnic majorities versus minorities.

You have no idea how far the Overton window has shifted.



Saying this two years ago would have branded you a right-wing extremist. For ages, White people were told to reject any sense of ethnic pride while everyone else was told to celebrate it. It's finally shifting. https://t.co/c9CWRjtJ5M pic.twitter.com/xSQm1uRVKA — 9mmSMG (@9mmsmg) December 11, 2025

One viral post he shared pointed out that when Whites become a minority—as in South Africa or former Rhodesia—they are violently targeted, politically disempowered, and often stripped of property or rights. But when non-White groups are minorities in Western countries, they receive endless welfare programs, political protections, and near-religious levels of cultural deference.

Another post featured Palantir CEO Alex Karp, who condemned America’s “selective empathy”—particularly toward working-class white men—and noted that political elites simply do not care when social collapse hits White communities.

Musk agreed.

He also endorsed warnings that white people have no idea what awaits them once they become minorities in their own nations. The historical record is not ambiguous, and neither are current trends.

Responding to demographic news that New Zealand is now just 55.9% European and set to become majority-non-white by 2028, Musk sounded the alarm again:

“The doom of Western civilisation must be averted!”

The doom of Western Civilization must be averted! https://t.co/JLAf8ox6hE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2025

Musk went on to add:

“No more white guilt.”

“No more anti-white propaganda.”

For decades, White guilt has been used as a tool of social control—silencing dissent, suppressing legitimate demographic concerns, and guilt-tripping Westerners into accepting policies that no other civilisation on earth would tolerate.

But 2025 may be remembered as the year the spell was broken.

People are waking up. They’re remembering where they came from. And they’re refusing to apologise for existing.

The era of enforced shame might very well be over. If White guilt is dead, good riddance to it.