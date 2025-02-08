When You Expose the Darkness, Be Prepared for a Reaction

In just a few weeks in Washington, we have witnessed one of the greatest examples of house cleaning, or swamp-draining, on record. Trump is running at hyper-speed as he and his team (some of whom are still awaiting final confirmation) have done more good for the country and the world in dealing with this politically corrupt city than any other recent administration has done.

And they have just gotten started. Whether exposing the waste of billions of tax-payer dollars on all sorts of crap – and that is what so much of it is – or getting rid of bloated bureaucracies, or firing anti-American traitors who never should have been appointed to positions of power, Team Trump is on a mega-roll.

Already Musk and DOGE have revealed billions of dollars of government expenditure that needs to be cut immediately. Just consider all the utterly insane USAID programs that Musk and Co have uncovered. It is mind-boggling what the taxpayers have been forced to pay for.

As White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, “If you take a look at the waste and abuse that has run through USAID over the past several years, these are some of the insane priorities that that organization has been spending money on.” By now you would have seen just part of the list:

$50 million to fund condoms in Gaza

$1.5 million to advance DEI in Serbia’s workplaces

$70,000 for the production of a DEI musical in Ireland

$47,000 on a transgender opera in Colombia

$32,000 for a transgender comic in Peru

$37 million to the World Health Organization

$16 million in funding for institutional contractors in gender development offices

$4 million of funding for the Center for Climate-Positive Development

$12 million in support services to the Bureau for Resilience, Environment, and Food Security

$6 million in non-emergency funding for redundant administrative supports for the Center of Excellence

$3 million in non-emergency funding to provide evaluation services for planning and learning programs

$600,000 to fund technical assistance for family planning in Latin America

And now we have just learned that the far-left propaganda arm of the Democrats, Politico, was getting $8 million from USAID, and another $34.3 million from various swampy government agencies. So here we had taxpayers subsidising anti-Trump agendas with over $42 million of their hard-earned cash.

Benny Johnson says this about the madness:

The public’s outrage over USAID corruption is now at scale and mainstream. USAID has been fully exposed as a left-wing money laundering criminal organization. Here’s what our researchers were able to find when looking into their expenditures and why President Trump and Elon Musk must shut it down: Haiti: Post-2010 earthquake, $1.14 billion was spent on a port and power plant project promoted by President Bill Clinton. The project never built anything.

Cuba: A 2006 audit showed $74 million in “democracy promotion” funds vanished without oversight.

Afghanistan: Millions squandered on health scams; hospitals never built.

Nigeria: Chemonics, a major USAID contractor, was linked to a subcontractor’s overbilling scandal. Hundreds of millions lost.

COVID 19 Funding: USAID sent over $40MILLION in taxpayer money to a scientist located in Wuhan to do gain of function mutations. This directly led to the creation and release of COVID-19

Iraq: $20M for an Iraqi version of Sesame Street to promote LGBTQ Agenda

Egypt & Tunisia: $56M for “tourism”

Jordan: $40M for “schools”

Vietnam: $11M to fight “trash burning”

Central America: $27M for deportee gift bags.

Trump Lawfare: $27M to fund left wing prosecutions of populist political opponents around the globe, including Donald Trump. Patently illegal. And countless billions more. Here’s the thing: The majority of this money never went to the “projects” they claim to be promoting. It’s just pure money laundering from your tax dollars into deep state left wing activists. USAID is likely the largest fraud operation in human history. Trump and Elon are ending it. Watch who cries the hardest about it — they’re the true criminals.

As a Babylon Bee article satirised:

In a horrific tragedy caused by USAID’s termination, 8-year-old Antonio Gonzalez of Ecuador may never have a chance to find out what gender he is. Gonzalez had enrolled in an USAID-sponsored elementary students’ class on how to properly determine his true gender, but will now never have the chance to attend. The devastating funding cuts will also prevent Gonzalez from attending other USAID activities like rainbow fingernail painting, queer theater day, and furry Saturday. https://babylonbee.com/news/sad-with-usaid-shut-down-this-ecuadorian-child-may-never-know-what-gender-he-is

When I discussed this on social media, one friend said: “However, some good programs like supplying antivirals to HIV-positive children and their grandparent carers in Uganda (and other African countries no doubt) have also stopped. Clearly some USAID is wasteful, but some was doing really good work and a complete halt across the board has been harmful to many.”

A friend replied: “Sometimes when the greedy have corrupted a system deeply, it is just better to start over. Aid can be provided through a system with accountability. Starting over is a path forward.” I agreed, saying this:

Sure, not EVERY program was corrupt, evil and wasteful. But when a system is so obviously contaminated and off the rails, other options can be made use of to help support genuine worthy causes…. Your advice is akin to saying a dodgy doctor has poisoned, maimed and even killed some patients, but he has also helped a few others, so we must keep him. Sorry, but the doc has got to go.

These massively corrupt and wasteful bureaucracies HAVE to be stopped, or America will soon cease to exist. And so much waste and mismanagement has already been dealt with by Trump. Just today we learned that the newly appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi has cut off all federal funding to all sanctuary cities, “effective immediately”.

Now if you somehow think that the sanctuary movement is a good or biblical thing, think again. See this piece for the details: https://billmuehlenberg.com/2018/10/26/on-the-sanctuary-movement/

In that piece I quoted Rod Dreher:

The Bible tells Christians to love their neighbors as they love themselves. But who is their neighbor? The man next door? Yes. The people who live across town? Surely. Those who live in another part of their country? Okay. People from another country who want to settle in their country? Erm… . If everybody is your neighbor, then nobody is. And what about if that settlement threatens to injure the interests of one’s own countrymen? That is, what if one’s charity to the foreigner takes away jobs from one’s neighbors who already live here? Where is the virtue of taking from the neighbor you already have to give to the one with whom you have no bonds? If you let the 7,000 in, on what grounds do you turn away the 7,001st? These are important questions.

But I digress. The number of anti-faith, anti-family, and anti-freedom programs, laws and legislation that has mounted up over the years is being set alight by the Trump blowtorch. And it is not a moment too soon. Another example: Trump, surrounded by women and children in the Oval Office, just signed an executive order to protect women’s sports.

Ronald Reagan once made this quip: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help’.” Sadly, he could not solidly rein in runaway government spending. But Trump is a new sheriff in town, and he has all guns blazing. As another Babylon Bee meme recently put it, “Trump has become the first fascist in history to reduce the size of government.”

But the other side is going ballistic about all this. When you start making politicians and bureaucrats accountable for what they are doing, and all the taxpayer dollars they are spending, most of these folks start getting really mad. Indeed, instead of getting upset about all the waste and corruption, these leftists are upset at those doing the exposing of it.

As one pundit put it, “They’re upset with DOGE because they think it’s their money.” Nope. Governments have zero money, and they make no money. All they have is money from taxpayers. As such, taxpayers, and not bureaucrats and those who are benefitting from all these dodgy programs should be the ones having a say in where and how it is being spent.

As Musk tweeted the other day: “Hysterical reactions like this are how you know that @DOGE is doing work that really matters. This is the one shot the American people have to defeat BUREAUcracy, rule of the bureaucrats, and restore DEMOcracy, rule of the people. We’re never going to get another chance like this. It’s now or never. Your support is crucial to the success of the revolution of the people.”

When you aggressively work on draining the swamp there is one thing you can be certain of: a whole lot of ugly, dark and disgusting stuff starts coming to the surface. One rough and tough – but sadly accurate – meme put it this way: “It’s almost as if Trump came to Washington, flipped the lights on and all the cockroaches are running around in a panic.”

Amber Duke of the Daily Caller just penned a piece on this. She wrote:

The progressive left is going full establishment in service of attacking the new Trump administration. As President Donald Trump tackles Big Pharma, dismantles the unelected bureaucracy, and defunds secret regime-change fronts for the CIA, progressives are in full meltdown mode. They raised millions of dollars from their gullible constituents over the years on the promise to return power to the people. Instead of proposing catastrophic fantasies like the Green New Deal and attacking your local grocer and gas stove, though, Trump is actually delivering on things that really matter to the average American — all while exposing the rank insincerity of the so-called populist left. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren revealed their true colors during former Democrat Robert F. Kennedy’s confirmation hearings for Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary. Both Democrats attacked Kennedy repeatedly over his intentions to sue pharmaceutical companies that harm the American people, insisting he was doing it to make a profit. Kennedy reaffirmed his commitment to hold Big Pharma accountable, which left Warren dramatically screeching into her microphone…. The tantrum continued when Kennedy pulled receipts proving both senators were some of the biggest recipients of campaign donations from pharmaceutical companies and their employees. “In 2020 you were the single largest accepter of pharmaceutical dollars. $1.5 million,” Kennedy told Sanders…. Warren has similarly spent the past week defending her campaign coffers, which are flush with Big Pharma cash. Warren received $498,074 from health professionals, $126,056 from the pharmaceutical industry, and $109,065 from hospitals and nursing homes from 2019 to 2025. In a tense exchange with a reporter yesterday, Warren craftily insisted she doesn’t “take contributions from Big Pharma executives.” That doesn’t rule out, of course, taking donations from others employed in the industry or company PACS; she took $2,500 from Amgen’s PAC, $1,000 from Takeda’s PAC in 2014 and $2,500 from AstraZeneca’s PAC, for example, earlier in her Senate career…. The progressive left is having its emperor’s-new-clothes moment, and it’s glorious to watch.

Yep, no wonder the swamp-dwellers are now so completely incensed at what is going on – they are being exposed big time for who they really are. So that image of the cockroaches scurrying away from the light seems rather appropriate indeed.

What Trump has done so far has been nothing short of remarkable. Imagine what he can do in four years! He and his team are doing some utterly important work here. But those who have made a living in being swamp-dwellers sure do not like this much-needed exposure and cleanup, and they are fighting it every step of the way. So please pray for the safety and protection of Trump and Co – they will certainly need it.