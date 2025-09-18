When Words Are Worse Than Murder

Hypothetically, let’s grant the Left its deranged premise: Charlie Kirk was an “extremist,” and his assassination is not something to be mourned. Even if that were true, one obvious question remains: what about his assassin? Are his violent actions, at the very least, to be equally condemned?

If Kirk’s words were “hateful,” what of the man who picked up a rifle and shot him dead? Was his action also “hateful”? By any reasonable standard, the murderer is more of an extremist.

Yet the silence from the Left about the shooter is deafening. Instead of condemning the murderer, they reserve their fury for his victim.

In their response, they revealed their distorted hierarchy of evils: Charlie’s words were worse than his killer’s bullets. Dialogue, debate, and dissenting speech are treated as more dangerous than assassination.

Think about what that means. It is a tacit admission that eliminating political opponents through violence is permissible, so long as the target is someone they hate.

This is not a small error in judgment—it’s a reordering of civilization’s most basic moral truths. Societies survive on the assumption that disputes can be settled with words rather than weapons.

Once speech is branded as more dangerous than bullets, the path is cleared for violence to become the default tool of politics.

Charlie Kirk was, in fact, a good man. But even if you accept the Left’s caricature of him, they’re silence, when it comes to his assassin, is revealing.

By condemning Kirk and excusing his killer, the Left has effectively said: words are worse than murder. Talk is worse than terrorism. Dialogue is more dangerous than a deranged man with a gun.

If the words of a political opponent are more intolerable than the act of assassination, then what remains but to cheer the shooter? It is the logic of tyranny, where dissent is not debated but destroyed.

And that is the dark truth revealed in the Left’s response: the assassin was not condemned because, in their inverted moral calculus, he committed the lesser offence. For many, words are worse than murder.

That should terrify everyone.