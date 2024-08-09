When the West Sides With Its Enemies

Every day we learn of new reports of the steady decline of the West. There are various aspects to this. On the one hand, we have the rise and rise of political Islam in Europe, mainly through unchecked immigration, and on the other hand is the ongoing campaign of demoralisation and delegitimisation of the West, where self-loathing and cultural suicide is running amok.

Taken together this certainly spells the end of the West as we know it, unless something radically changes – and soon. When we bend over backwards to defend those who detest the West, while slamming our own achievements and accomplishments, things will not go very well.

Three recent examples of this can be added to the ever-growing list.

France

I have written many times now about the vulgar, diabolical and atrocious attack on Christ and Christianity at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. One Christian advocacy group, CitizenGo, has rightly been outspoken about this and has launched a petition dealing with this Satanic mockery of our Lord. It already has nearly 400,000 signatures.

But they decided to share their concerns further, by putting up a sign on a bus urging a halt to such ugly anti-Christian bigotry. But their peaceful drive through the streets of Paris was just too much for the French authorities. George Christensen nicely summarises the situation:

Imagine being arrested for simply standing up for your faith.

This is precisely what happened in Paris this week. The French police unlawfully arrested six members of CitizenGO, including my good friends Sebastian Lukomski, amongst others for protesting the vile mockery of Christianity during the Olympic Games’ opening ceremony.

The French police unlawfully arrested six CitizenGO members for protesting the mockery of Christianity during the Olympic Games ’ opening ceremony with a bus emblazoned with signage saying “Stop Attacks on Christians!”

members for protesting the mockery of Christianity during the ’ opening ceremony with a bus emblazoned with signage saying “Stop Attacks on Christians!” Despite following all regulations, the team was surrounded by armed officers, arrested on false charges of “organizing a demonstration without government approval,” and subjected to severe psychological abuse, including being handcuffed, stripped, searched, and deprived of food and water.

After immense pressure from their lawyer, the team was released, but the harassment continued with further questioning, revealing the authorities’ attempt to silence CitizenGO .

. This crackdown is not just an attack on CitizenGO but on free speech and religious freedom, as the authorities even detained the bus and demanded the removal of the pro-Christian message, which CitizenGO refused.

but on free speech and religious freedom, as the authorities even detained the bus and demanded the removal of the pro-Christian message, which refused. CitizenGO is filing lawsuits against President Macron, his Attorney General, and the gendarmerie to fight this blatant act of intimidation and continue standing up for Christian values and fundamental freedoms.

Plenty of pics and videos of this appalling arrest are now available, including in this article by Rod Lampard.

Why are Christians being arrested for this? We all know the answer: Macron and the left have been kowtowing to Muslims for years now – just as throughout Europe. They have become a politically protected species, and we have a two-tier law system in place.

Muslims – even those carrying out acts of violence and terror – are treated with kid gloves, while a group of young Christians peacefully driving a bus are considered to be public enemy number one. Appealing for an end to attacks on Christians is seen as hateful, while actual attacks on Christians are not taken seriously. This fully encapsulates where so much of the West is now.

England

England has long been a simmering hotbed of tensions, with Muslim migration helping to fuel the flames. People are getting tired of crimes, rape and murder on the rise in the UK, with a good amount of it traced right back to migrants who have refused to embrace the values of the West, but have instead brought with them hatred of the West in the form of Islamism and jihadism.

One of the most horrific examples of this was the way British authorities turned a blind eye to Muslim rape gangs in places like Birmingham. The thousand or so victims – many just children – suffered horrendously, and we must never forget what happened.

Recent protests in Britain show just how fractured and divided the country is. Violence cannot be condoned, but many are wondering if England, like France, seems to have a two-tiered legal system, where one group seems to be more favoured than others. As Voice for Justice UK stated:

Civil disorder, public anger … riots. Kier Starmer and the media have blamed current unrest on far-right groups driven by hatred, and the Prime Minister has promised an uncompromising response. Violence can never be condoned, of course, but there have been equally confrontational and violent Muslim groups, some caught on camera carrying machetes, knives and even axes, and yet condemnation for them, if any, remains muted. Of all the MPs, Robert Jenrick, a lone voice in a sea of Islamist apologists, has said that protestors chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ should be arrested for aggressive, intimadatory and threatening behaviour. If the law applies equally to all, he has a point, but to date there have been few, if any, such arrests, and he himself has now become an object of attack. At the same time, figures just released show that in the first six months of this year anti-Semitic, what are described as, ‘incidents’, have reached a record high; 44% higher than last year, and described by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper as ‘truly appalling’. While over in Austria, a Taylor Swift tour has had to be cancelled because of threat of attack by Islamist terrorists. All of which means that, to achieve proper ‘peace’ in this country, all violence must equally be recognised and addressed. As it is, it is difficult to see how current claims of two-tier policing can be denied, when far-right protestors are singled out for opprobrium, but Muslim threats and violence go largely ignored.

Austria

Let me speak further about the planned terrorist attack in Vienna. Thankfully the authorities just managed to nip it in the bud. The plan was to cause mass carnage at an upcoming Taylor Swift concert, which has now been cancelled. Says one report about the two jihadists:

Authorities found Islamic State group and al Qaeda material at the home of the second suspect in a foiled plot to attack the Taylor Swift Eras Tour shows in Austria, which were canceled on Wednesday. No other suspects are being sought, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said in Vienna on Thursday. “The situation was serious, the situation is serious. But we can also say: A tragedy was prevented,” Karner said. The second suspect, a 17-year-old Austrian citizen with Turkish and Croatian roots, was arrested by special police forces near the stadium where the concerts were supposed to take place this week, Austrian security authorities said. A 19-year-old Austrian was also arrested. Austrian security officials alleged the two young men — whose names were not released in line with Austrian privacy rules — wanted to commit an attack outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using knives or self-made explosives. The main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian roots, fully confessed his attack plans, the security officials said at a press conference in Vienna. They also said he was “clearly radicalized in the direction of the Islamic State and thinks it is right to kill infidels.” The second suspect was employed a few days ago by a facility company providing services at the venue during the concerts. Investigators said they found extensive material related to ISIS and al Qaeda at his home.

The fear of terrorism in Europe is NOT coming from groups of Bible-toting Baptists or praying Presbyterians. But they are coming – relentlessly – from those who are part of the ‘religion of peace.’ Yes, of course, non-Muslims can and do commit crimes, resort to violence, and have no regard for human life.

But failed multiculti policies, and aversion to being honest about what political Islam actually teaches, and preferential treatment for Muslim migrants over that of actual law-abiding citizens, have seen a never-ending series of such jihad attacks. (And no, I am not a fan of Swift!)

As long as Western leaders despise their own culture while turning a blind eye to cultures that are radically different from, and hostile to, Western culture, we will simply see more of these sorts of episodes. We are living through cultural suicide. This is how nations die – not from outward attack alone, but from inward decay as well.

Afterword

To understand what is really happening in places like England, this is a must-watch interview that Jordan Peterson had with Tommy Robinson on the grooming gangs, the authorities siding with the aggressors and against the victims, two-tiered policing, and the massive coverups taking place there: