What They Aren’t Telling You About Iran

If you have many friends in the “end time discernment” group, then your social media will be especially buzzing right now with the current attacks of Israel against Iran, cue the “Israel is just defending itself” rhetoric. This all fits in with their end times timeline, never mind that the timeline has been changed time, after time, after time, after time, still war between Israel and Iran, based on an obscure and hard to interpret passage in Ezekiel 38:5, is on their end time run sheet. And now it is happening, at least beginning, and it may escalate further.

But the end times lens is not the lens we are going to examine in this piece, nor is it the lens through which we should view what is happening. What I want to show you is what they are not talking about in the Western media, at least as far as I have seen, about this call for conflict with Iran.

Many of the people I see commenting on this are sharing one Neo-Con or another talking about how we cannot let Iran get nukes. That is the dominant discussion and the dominant message. Iran has been two weeks away from getting a nuke for several decades now, even longer than we have waited for a decent new Star Wars movie. This has been a continual war cry of the Neo-Cons for some time, and it is now reaching a fever pitch at the moment. But why right now? Well, there are probably several reasons, but there is at least one core reason that the media is not talking about publicly in the West in any meaningful way. What is that reason?

Iran is succeeding in growing its economy, and it is succeeding in a way that it should not be under some of the harshest sanctions in the world. It is succeeding in a way that presents a challenge to the US dominance of the world economy and the US/Israeli dominance of the Middle East.

You have probably heard of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative? This is China’s attempt to create a trade network all across the world, with interlocking infrastructure to increase China’s trade power in many regions of the world. But did you know how closely China is working with Iran to achieve this trade dominance in Eurasia? China and Iran have jointly created a successful China-Iran railway corridor, and guess what, it just went operational.

“On May 25, 2025, the first freight train from Xi’an, China, arrived at the Aprin dry port, Iran, marking the official launch of a direct rail link between the two countries. This new logistical artery significantly reduces transit times (from 30–40 days by sea to roughly 15 days by land) yielding a direct impact on transportation costs.” Special Eurasia, How Will Iran-China Corridor Impact Eurasian Connectivity?



This railway is part of a much larger and broader East-West Corridor that is designed to link China, physically, with a trade route directly to Africa, and to Europe, without having to use the more traditional sea trade routes. Think of it as a new railway-based Silk Road, the very concept that China implemented in the past to make itself an economic powerhouse in previous eras.

Planned Silk Road Railway

According to Special Eurasia, this railway corridor has massive implications for our world economy.

It allows both Iran and China to avoid maritime routes that are vulnerable to being shut down by other powers,

“The advantages of this new infrastructure are not merely commercial. The route also circumvents vulnerable maritime chokepoints often patrolled by hostile actors, offering Tehran and Beijing a potential tool to bypass sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union.” Ibid.

This makes it much harder for globalist powers to use sanctions to punish these countries economically. Though I think it might increase the likelihood of economically driven wars. Which is what we are seeing in the works right now. Iran is not supposed to be able to circumvent Western sanctions, which entrench America’s dominance over international trade. But necessity is often the best teacher, as they say. When you are faced with the need to find a workaround you often do, and Iran and China have,

“Over 30% of global maritime oil trade passes through the South China Sea, more than 90% of which transits the Strait of Malacca, a critical chokepoint over which Washington maintains strategic control through the Seventh Fleet and regional alliances, enabling it to close the strait at will. Against this backdrop, the China-Iran rail axis assumes crucial importance, offering both countries a structured alternative shielded from American military pressure.” Ibid.

This railway also allows these countries to avoid the ever-escalating shipping costs that many countries and companies are currently facing.[3] They achieve these lower costs by increasing transport competition and allowing for more options for many nations to move their goods between each other. Nations which stand to benefit from this new railway corridor are China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey, and many other Eastern European nations. This railway corridor, in other words, helps build the infrastructure that is in the process of changing the world’s economy, and makes it even easier for Eurasian countries to avoid having to work with Western powers that disapprove of them for whatever reason. And this corridor also competes with a proposed corridor that would turn Israel into a strategic trade hub, which would also benefit its largest ally, the United States. Hence, there are motivations for both the United States and Israel to want to oppose this transport corridor.

How often are we given one reason for war, but when we examine the details, we see that power and trade dominance are just under the surface, lurking? New justifications are always offered by the same motivations underlying past wars are always there. War has not changed all that much over the centuries.

This does not mean that this is all sunshine and roses, though, for Tehran, because this places Iran squarely in the middle of the two fastest rising world powers, India and China.[5] However, “The close ties between India and the United States may lead Iran to lean toward China, not out of ideological alignment, but as a matter of strategic pragmatism.”[6] America does not want other resource-rich countries moving closer to China, but its aggressive foreign policy is having just this effect.

Hence, not only have western sanctions failed to cripple Iran as intended, they have actually motivated several of America’s competitors to join together more strongly, and more efficiently. This is part of what is being called BRICS. And, what makes this more of an issue is the fact that many of these nations are all situated geographically. America is primarily a sea-based power. Its strength is its navy and especially its aircraft carriers, but now many parts of the Eurasian world are joining together to nullify this strength of the US military, and therefore, to nullify its influence in the region. They can simply trade with each other and ignore Western demands for things like sanctions and favourable deals for the West.

Hence, there is obviously more going on with this situation than we are being told in the Western media. Which we all should know by now is the case. In fact, if you look up this China-Iran railway corridor on Google or Bing, you will hardly find any mention of it in the Western media, even though it is one of the most significant strategic events to happen this year, and it is recent and very important news.

We have been lied into too many immoral wars. It is not likely that what you or I know about this war will change what happens; what influence do we have? We are just guppies swimming in an ocean filled with sharks and whales. But at least we can avoid being led along in another lie. What we are seeing right now is the decaying older world order trying to maintain its dominance, and the new multipolar world seeking to break those shackles. Going to war with another country because it wants to trade with someone you don’t want it to trade with is as about as old a reason for war as you can get.