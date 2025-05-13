Image
“We’re Ending Britain’s Open Borders Experiment,” Says UK PM

"Settlement in the UK is a privilege, not a right," Starmer said.

Staff Writer May 13, 2025

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declared an end to the UK’s “open borders experiment.” In a statement released on social media platform X, Starmer outlined a comprehensive plan aimed at tightening immigration controls, prioritising British workers, and reducing reliance on overseas labour.

For too long, the UK has been accused of relying on imported workers to fill lower-wage jobs, Starmer’s government asserts. “Businesses were actively encouraged to bring in lower-paid workers, rather than invest in our own people,” the statement read. “We’re fixing the system and restoring control to our borders.”

The reforms introduced by Starmer include several key changes aimed at reshaping the UK’s immigration landscape:

  1. Increased Immigration Skills Charge: Employers hiring overseas workers will see a rise in the Immigration Skills Charge, which has remained unchanged since 2017. The increased fees are designed to incentivise businesses to invest in British talent and create career opportunities for domestic workers.
  2. Higher Skills Threshold: The UK will raise the skill level required for workers to immigrate, now mandating a degree-level qualification to ensure that incoming workers can contribute to the economy in high-skill sectors.
  3. Tougher Language Requirements: Starmer’s government is raising English language proficiency standards across all main immigration routes. For the first time, adult dependents on family visa routes will also be required to demonstrate a basic understanding of the English language.
  4. New Contributions-Based Settlement Model: The time required for individuals to gain settlement or citizenship in the UK will be extended from five to ten years. However, those who make significant contributions to the UK economy will see a reduction in this waiting period.
  5. End to the Care Worker Visa: A controversial decision within the plan is the permanent closure of the care visa route, which allowed foreign workers to fill critical shortages in the UK’s care sector. While acknowledging the important contributions of care workers, the government emphasised concerns about exploitation and abuse within the industry.
  6. Digital IDs and eVisas: As part of broader immigration enforcement measures, the UK will introduce Digital IDs and eVisas for all overseas citizens. This digital system is designed to make it easier for immigration officials to track and take action against individuals who attempt to stay in the UK illegally.

Starmer’s plan, dubbed the “Plan for Change,” promises to bring lower net migration, higher skill standards, and stronger backing for British workers. By focusing on skilled immigration and making it harder for lower-skilled workers to enter the UK, the government aims to reduce reliance on foreign labor and restore a sense of control over Britain’s immigration system.

“Settlement in the UK is a privilege, not a right,” Starmer said, reiterating the government’s stance that immigration should benefit both the country and its citizens.

The announcement has drawn mixed reactions. While some have praised the government’s tougher stance on immigration, others warn that they don’t go far enough.

MP Rupert Lowe has criticised the reforms, calling them “wholly inadequate” and warning that net migration will remain high for years to come.

Lowe, who has long advocated for tougher immigration controls, argued that Starmer’s plan does not go far enough in addressing the scale of the issue. “Net migration will remain in the hundreds of thousands for years to come,” Lowe said in a post on X. “We don’t just need to stop the flow, we need to start emptying the bath. For the foreseeable future, more people need to be leaving than settling.”

He also noted, immigrants shouldn’t just “commit to learning English; they should be entirely fluent BEFORE they arrive.

“You live in England, you speak English,” he said.

However, Lowe did acknowledge that the reforms indicate a shift in political sentiment. “The ‘online right’ has shifted the entire political debate,” he said. “Progress made — lots more to do.”

