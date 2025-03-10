Were Australia’s Anti-Semitism Laws Built on a “Fabricated Terror Plot”?

In early February, Australia rushed through strict anti-Semitism hate speech laws, significantly influenced by a supposed terror plot uncovered by New South Wales Police, which they now acknowledge they “almost immediately” knew was fabricated.

On January 19, a caravan reportedly filled with gas tanks and explosives was found in Dural, Sydney, and was said to have been accompanied by antisemitic material. Federal and state leaders labelled the discovery a serious terror threat, which intensified the urgency for legislative action in response to the rising threat of antisemitism.

The caravan was said to have contained power gel explosives that had the potential to cause a “mass casualty event” with a blast zone of more than 40 metres.

The explosives were reportedly found alongside a document with antisemitic sentiments and a list of targets, spurring bipartisan support for tougher legal measures.

Following reports, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese released a statement, saying, “We condemn unequivocally this act. The full might of the AFP, ASIO and NSW Police are being utilised in this major investigation by the Joint Counter Terrorism Team.

“The NSW Police have people in custody and continue with other agencies, including those involved in AFP Special Operation Avalite, to investigate threats, violence and hatred towards the Australian Jewish community, and take action and hold people to account for crimes. Hate and extremism have no place in Australian society.”

Opposition leader, Peter Dutton said, “The revelation of an apparent discovery in NSW of a caravan laden with explosives intended for a synagogue is as sickening as it is horrifying. It is a grave and sinister escalation in this insidious rise of unchecked antisemitism in our country.”

Adding, “The Government must commit additional resources – including heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools – for reassurance and deterrence.”

NSW Premier Chris Minns also introduced new legislation as part of the state government’s “crackdown on recent racial hatred and antisemitism,” after previously saying he’s willing to “impinge on people’s rights” to preserve Australia’s “fragile” multicultural community.

NSW Premier Chris Minns says he's prepared to infringe the rights of all Australians by strengthening hate speech laws in order to protect multiculturalism and the Jewish community.

On February 6, the federal parliament rammed through the Criminal Code Amendment (Hate Crimes) Bill, imposing severe penalties for hate crimes and terrorism-related offences, which critics described as an arbitrary expansion of state power.

The bill, fast-tracked through the Senate, was widely condemned for leveraging recent alleged attacks on the Jewish community to justify a sweeping censorship agenda. While proponents claim the law is necessary to combat extremism, its vague language and broadness raised serious concerns about government overreach and the erosion of fundamental freedoms.

On Monday, however, the Australian Federal Police revealed that the caravan filled with explosives was “almost immediately” identified by police as a “fake terrorism plot.”

And we’re only hearing about this now?

AFP Deputy Commissioner Krissy Barrett said, “Almost immediately (after the caravan was found), experienced investigators within the joint counter-terrorism team believed that the caravan was part of a fabricated terrorist plot, essentially a criminal con job.

“This was because of the information they already had, how easily the caravan was found and how visible the explosives were in the caravan. Also, there was no detonator,” she said.

“Today, I can reveal the caravan was never going to cause a mass casualty event but instead was concocted by criminals who wanted to cause fear for personal benefit.

“Regardless of the motivation of those responsible for this fake plot, this has had a chilling effect on the Jewish community,” she added.

As it turns out, Senator Gerard Rennick was correct to question the credibility and scale of the threat. He criticized the hysteria, labelling it “fear-mongering” aimed at circumventing free speech through the introduction of hate speech legislation.