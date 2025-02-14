Welfare in the West Needs Tough Love and DOGE Is the Answer

Welfare in the West is in need of some serious tough love.

Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) hasn’t destroyed foreign aid, they’ve dismantled the mechanisms empowering foreign aid fraud.

There’s a difference.

Stopping DOGE from pulling the weeds out of welfare, stops Trump from doing what the American people elected him to do: bring back a just weight.

DOGE is the gardener in a garden being choked by overgrowth, overspending, and overreach.

Let’s also add that many in The West, not just those in the United States, are over-governed, and overtaxed.

Generally speaking, we’re all over it and want DOGE’s new dawn, not perpetual servitude to Cultural Marxism’s grievance porn.

To quote Elon Musk, “If bureaucrats decide everything, we don’t live in a democracy, we live in a bureaucracy.”

Worse, we’re actually living in a kleptocracy, he rightly implied on X two days earlier.

Musk’s comments about being ruled, rather than being governed, were made in the Oval Office on Feb 12.

He was explaining the importance of DOGE dismantling government dependency, in order to further fuel individual prosperity.

This isn’t about ending welfare. This is about ending the unnecessary waste weighing down the purpose of welfare.

“We want to make sure the people who deserve social security, do receive it, quickly and accurately,” Musk explained.

“A cursory examination of social security, showed there are people who are 150 years old,” receiving welfare, Musk told reporters.

He then quipped, “They should be in the Guinness book” of world records.

“I think they’re probably dead, is my guess, or they should be very famous, one of the two.”

As was exposed by DOGE when it opened the books on USAID, there were organisations receiving aid for no other apparent purpose than to push the political agenda of the Biden administration.

Reuters was paid millions of dollars by the US government for “large scale social deception”.



That is literally what it says on the purchase order! They’re a total scam.



Just wow. https://t.co/GGxoVQSwN8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2025

Christianity Today’s $1.8 million hand-out in 2023, courtesy of the Woke White House, made the Trump-hating Russell Moore run media outlet one of those organisations.

Another beneficiary was Moore, and – “Jesus was a vaccinated, leftwing LGBTrans-affirming socialist” – David French’s Redeeming Babylon, which received $508,000 in USAID money.

This appears to have been shuffled to them through the Rockefeller Foundation, and the “antifascist,” never-Trump non-profit, Defending Democracy Together (see here).

Responding, Loor TV’s Marcus Pittman, said on X, he was getting ‘reports Christian organisations funded by USAID, and the Deep State,’ were in a panic.

They’re ‘sending out emails requesting immediate charitable contributions to supplement the freeze,’ he wrote.

‘Pay attention to this, because you’re going to be shocked to learn how many billions of dollars the deep state laundered through well-meaning Christian NGOs.’

For example, 36% of Restore NYC’s budget was tax-payer funded:

Pittman wasn’t exaggerating.

Restore NYC a Christian organization out of New York sent this email out today. pic.twitter.com/ydhKgSV3wh — Marcus Pittman (@ImKingGinger) February 5, 2025

The rot seems to run as deep as Donor Advisor Funds unknowingly getting played.

“As an example,” he said, “people invest in a Christian organization working to stop trafficking overseas, but the organization or people within the organization are part of a CIA operation.

“So, Christians are getting write-offs for their charitable contributions but then the money is used in nefarious ways.”

This looks like a mechanism for money laundering through Christian charities, Pittman observed.

The Loor TV founder and CEO then raised concerns about whether or not USAID was used to fund the Super Bowl’s Woke Jesus, “He Gets Us” campaign ad.

According to USA Today, Pittman’s question is a good one.

Where funds for the He Gets Us, LGBT-DEI-ESG-BLM-CRT affirming campaign comes from is “a bit of a mystery.”

Also backing Pittman’s concerns is the fact that Donor Advised Funds do not need to disclose to charities where their funds are sourced.

This means, as Pittman pointed out, the entire system lacks transparency.

So, he’s correct to think that Christian organisations could be benefiting from dirty money without realising it.

He Gets Us creators, – “Come Near” – are an American non-profit, therefore information about who funds what is scarce.

Additionally, the campaign had links to Donor Advised Fund group, The Signatry (The Servant Foundation), which TGC said has ‘facilitated more than $4 billion in grants to more than 12,000 nonprofits and ministries,’ since 2020.

All we do know is that the He Gets Us campaign was at least in part, funded by Hobby Lobby boss, David Green.

Additionally, his son, Mart Green is listed as one of Come Near’s directors, and there’s a possible link to Christianity Today’s Chief Operations Officer, Nicole Martin.

Perhaps Dana Wichterman said more than she meant to, when the USAID career bureaucrat encouraged ministries to look to organisations like USAID to achieve what she called “global biblical shalom.”

“We have an opportunity to build bridges, play matchmaker for our community, and leverage government funding towards human flourishing,” she wrote for Faith Driven Investor.

“USAID has leverage awards that provide 50% funding of partner initiatives that advance Agency goals.”

“My hope is” – she said prior to DOGE dismantling the “foreign aid ecosystem” – will “see a collaborative group of faith-driven investors, givers, and entrepreneurs [who] pursue funding opportunities via USAID.”

What Wichterman failed to mention is the ideological strings attached.

This raises at least two questions:

How many Christian organisations actually were – or are – doing the bidding of bureaucrats because they’re dependent on the deep state dollar?

How many Christian organisations were – or are – punished for refusing to sell their soul to the state for 30 pieces of silver in the offering plate?

With the fog associated with Donor Advised Funds, outside DOGE exposing how the Biden administration used USAID to weaponize welfare, we may never know.