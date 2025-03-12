Walsh: “America Is Distinctly Christian and European”

Last month I noted that 2025 will be a year that serious and much-needed debate around immigration would take place across Western countries. At the heart of this debate will be a clear understanding of what it means to be a “nation.” Is a nation defined by its people and geography, or is it based on a shared commitment to ideas, principles, and values? Or could it be something entirely different?

A month later, this topic is now dominating social media, thanks to the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh and a viral video of an exchange between Slightly Offensive journalist Sarah Stock and actor and political commentator Sam Seder.

In the short clip, which has amassed nearly 10 million views in just two days, Stock argued that America’s core identity has always been Christian and European. Seder, seemingly offended by this definition, retorted by claiming that the nation’s identity is that of a “melting pot,” a term rightly pointed out is essentially meaningless.

Walsh shared the video of the exchange on social media, highlighting Seder’s indignation over Stock’s definition of America but noted that Seder offered no alternative. “This is how the Left plays the game,” Walsh stated. “They condemn your definition but provide no coherent alternative. Their definition of everything is just ‘not that.’”

Sam Seder is offended by her definition of America’s identity but he has no alternative definition. This is how the Left plays the game. They condemn your definition but offer no coherent alternative. Their definition of everything is just “not that.”



pic.twitter.com/UG8JcsSKpn — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 10, 2025

Walsh elaborated further in a follow-up post, asking, “According to the Left, our country’s identity has nothing to do with religion, ethnicity, tradition, borders, or laws. So, what is our country? What does it mean to be American? What is our identity? They can’t answer. It’s the ‘what is a woman’ problem all over again.”

He continued: “America was founded by Christians of European descent. That’s the culture our country is rooted in. If the Chinese or Arabs had colonized North America and founded a nation here, it would be a fundamentally different nation. This is just a historical fact. It’s absurd to deny it.

“This country could not have been formed by any other group than Christians of European descent,” he added. “Other groups can form countries, obviously but they could not have formed this country. This country is distinctly Christian and European at its core.”

This country could not have been formed by any group other than Christians of European descent. Other groups can form countries, obviously, but they could not have formed this country. This country is distinctly Christian and European at its core. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 11, 2025

This shouldn’t be a radical stance, but we’ve been conditioned to think it is—especially when it’s voiced by a “white” man. But isn’t it undeniable that even among white men, culture differs from tribe to tribe?

Advertisement

We often say culture is a product of religion, and that is true. Religion plays a fundamental role in forming culture. A Muslim Europe would look very different from a Christian Europe. However, religion alone does not shape culture. Heritage, genetics, or racial differences also play a significant part—not merely the colour of skin, but the way in which our brains have been shaped over millennia.

This is why Christian Europeans would likely feel more at home in any European country than in the Congo, despite over 95 per cent of Congo’s citizens identifying as Christian. However, this failure to recognise the reality of biological differences has contributed to the breakdown of Western nations across the globe. While we may agree that all people are created with equal worth before God, we are not all created the same. Individuals express themselves differently, and so do collectives.

When those collectives embrace Christianity, it does not reshape their cultures into an identical expression. Christianity has a sanctifying effect on an individual, but it does not strip the individual of his unique individuality. We should not expect it to have that effect on races or nations either.

Advertisement

If India were to become predominantly Christian, are we to believe the entire country would become a second Europe? Does Christianity strip individuals and collectives of their distinctives, so that becoming a Christian is now synonymous with becoming a Westerner? Of course not, because Western civilization is the unique product of Christianity’s centuries-long sanctifying effect on the European people and their nations.

God made us all different, and that’s a good thing. Unless there’s a proper framework that facilitates assimilation, removing someone from their people, place, and culture and expecting them to live like a Christian European is harmful—not only to them but to the society they are placed in. Of course, there are exceptions, but by definition, we shouldn’t treat exceptions as the norm. No other nation would—or should.

As such, it is within a people’s right and interest to protect and preserve their tribe and the culture their people prefer, provided it is lawful before God. It’s why Western nations are riddled with “cultural centres” for every ethnic minority group imaginable. People of any ethnicity and tribe can think in these in-group preferential terms, except, of course, those of European descent.

Recall the incident not long ago when actress Selena Gomez tearfully accused President Donald Trump of attacking “her people” by deporting illegal immigrants from the U.S. It was a political stunt, but what’s telling is that, despite being born in America, Selena primarily identifies with a group defined by common ethnic descent. “Her people” are not just fellow American citizens but blood relations. Her people are her ethnic collective.

This way of thinking is almost universally accepted. Much was said about the video, but nobody said anything about the people she primarily identified with. Jews still talk about “their people,” regardless of where they hold citizenship. Arabs, Asians, and Indians do the same—even if, like Selena, their ancestry is mixed. There’s nothing wrong with that. In fact, it’s entirely natural.

What’s curious, however, is that people of European descent are the only ethnic group conditioned not to think in this way about their own. Everyone is considered a “brother,” even when they don’t share the same values. Everyone is “their people,” unless those people are European—then, any in-group preference is branded as a “sin” or, at the very least, something that must be immediately renounced before it turns into an inevitable “genocide.”

But if it is not a sin for other groups to feel an affinity for their people, why is it considered sinful for Europeans to do the same? Anyone of any ethnicity can advocate for their own group, unless their group is “white,” in which case, it is blatant “white supremacism.” As Gab CEO Andrew Torba put it: “If you advocate for any other group, they call you a civil rights hero. If you advocate for white people, they call you racist.” But where the accusation of “racism” is not wielded consistently, it’s a fairly good indication its use is being weaponized for a particular political and social outcome.

As the Western world is slowly waking up, it’s becoming clear that this accusation of “racism” is designed to silence only one group of people and only in their particular part of the world—and, sadly, Christian Europeans largely fell for it, believing they’d found “common ground” with the enemy. They were dead wrong because combatting “racism” was only ever about inflicting injustices under the guise of correcting them.

What this has led to is a “trans-ethnic” ideology that’s uniquely imposed on Christian European nations, one that strips these nations of their heritage and identity as products of a particular people. In effect, it reduces European ethnicity to a set of propositions, or in some instances, nothing more than a geographical marker. As it’s become increasingly evident throughout the United Kingdom, you don’t have to subscribe to anything resembling British values to be regarded as “British.”

It’s the trans-movement, but for national fluidity, as I’ve noted before. Unfortunately, we have reduced Western heritage and ethnicity to a costume, pretending not only that anyone can don it but also that its absence is apparent only to fools, bigots, and racists. However, much like in The Emperor’s New Clothes, a person may claim they’re wearing any garments they want, the fact is, most people know otherwise—though much like the Emperor’s subjects, they’re just too afraid to say it.