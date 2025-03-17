Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

WA Political Leaders Call for Immediate Inquiry After Widespread Election Irregularities

All non-governmental political parties in Western Australia have come together to call for a comprehensive, bipartisan Parliamentary Inquiry into the handling of the 2025 State Election.

Staff Writer Mar 17, 2025

In a rare display of unity, every non-governmental political party in Western Australia has signed an open letter demanding a bipartisan Parliamentary Inquiry into the chaotic 2025 State Election.

The Nationals WA, WA Liberal Party, One Nation WA, The Greens WA, Legalise Cannabis WA, Australian Christians WA, and Independent Kate Hulett are calling out Premier Roger Cook for widespread irregularities. This includes:

  • Shortages of ballot papers, leaving voters unable to cast their votes;
  • Voters being redirected to other polling locations, with some unable to reach the new venue in time to vote;
  • Party-appointed scrutineers being asked to assist in the count;
  • Voters directed to fill their ballots incorrectly;
  • Untrained polling staff struggling to identify voters on the electoral roll;
  • Polling staff were unaware there were two ballot papers, issuing only Lower House ballots to electors.

Opposition Leader Shane Love MLA slammed the Premier, saying, “WA’s democratic process is sacrosanct, and the people deserve answers to these countless failures.”

Mr Love said the Parliamentary Inquiry must also investigate the $86 million contract awarded to Singapore-based recruitment company, PersolKelly, by the State Government.

“This includes revelations that PersolKelly donated almost $70,000 to the WA Labor Party after the contract was awarded, a move which represents a clear and unacceptable conflict of interest.”

The letter to Premier Roger Cook signed by the leaders of the above-mentioned parties notes these failures alone would warrant immediate scrutiny.

“The people of Western Australia deserve answers,” the letter states. “To restore confidence in our electoral system, we, the undersigned, demand the immediate announcement that the 42nd Parliament will launch a bipartisan Parliamentary Inquiry.”

The inquiry would investigate:

  • PersolKelly’s practice in recruiting, training, and overseeing election staff;
  • The tender process which awarded PersolKelly its contract for the 2025 and 2029 WA State Elections;
  • All communications between PersolKelly and WA Labor Party Officials;
  • The electoral consequences arising from the errors and irregularities of the WA Electoral Commition’s conduct of this Election.

Love said, “The Premier must face up and commit to a bipartisan Parliamentary Inquiry so that we can understand how this debacle was allowed to happen and make recommendations to ensure it can never happen again.”

