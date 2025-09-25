Voddie Baucham Enters Glory at 56

Founders Ministries has announced the death of pastor and author Voddie Baucham. The organisation said Baucham passed away on September 25, 2025, following an emergency medical incident.

In a statement, Founders Ministries wrote:

“We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living. Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student. Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. – Psalm 116:15.”

Baucham was the founding president of Founders Seminary in Cape Coral, Florida, and served for nine years as dean of theology at African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia.

He is survived by his wife, Bridget, their children, and grandchildren.