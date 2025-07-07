Victims of Communism Curriculum Mandated in Texas Schools

One Senate bill after another, Texas legislators are giving America its great Westoration comeback.

Advertisement

SB 10 2025 just put the Ten Commandments back into schools, now Senate Bill 89(R) 24 is putting the horrors of Communism into the curriculum.

Known as SB 24 2025, the civics bill ensures that kids from year 4 to year 12 develop “an age-appropriate understanding of communist regimes and ideologies.”

Of the more than 1,500 bills considered by the Texas House so far this session, some are big and comprehensive and some are narrow and focused like SB 24, which provides that Texas students learn the harsh realities of communist regimes — not just political theory, but the… pic.twitter.com/wB2iRfEYFp — Mano DeAyala (@ManoForStateRep) May 25, 2025

Students will be taught about Communist movements, and the tactics used in the United States, as well as “historical events and atrocities attributable to communist regimes.”

Specific subjects include:

Mao’s murderous Cultural Revolution and his rabid Red Guard. Stalin’s pre-WW2 Holodomor: the Soviet starvation of Ukrainian dissidents. The Great Terror: Stalin’s purge of political adversaries. Pol-Pot’s Cambodian Killing Fields. Cuba’s Communist Party Communist wars in Latin America. Learning from and listening to the victims of Communism.

Topics on this list involve “the oppression and suffering experienced by people living under communist regimes.”

Such as “mass murder, violent land seizures, show trials, concentration camps, forced labor, poverty, and general economic deterioration.”

I was one of the more mature students in a political science program and really struggled with the millennial students who just didn’t understand the truth about communism. We were fortunate to have Dr. Marcus Stadelmann, a German professor, to expose those truths. But not every… https://t.co/hMEkaXGGI3 — Jill Dutton for Texas (@JillDutton) May 22, 2025

According to the bill, studies will further involve comparing and contrasting “Communist and totalitarian states with the United States’ founding principles.”

Advertisement

This will show kids the clear line between collectivism and “individual rights, merit-based advancement, and free enterprise.”

Additional topics place liberty and individual responsibility up against communist economics, revolutions, the evolution of Marxist theories from class-based to race-based, and manipulative propaganda.

Students will also learn how Communists gain and maintain control through the use of “public shaming techniques, struggle sessions, censorship, and forced conformity.”

Advertisement

SB 24’s requirements will give voice and visibility to Karl Marx’s often marginalised victims by offering kids “first-hand accounts, in-person, and video-recorded testimonies.”

Embedded in the bill is an admirable invitation for victims of communism to come forward to share their experiences, as long as the person and material meet the educational board’s existing standards.

Voting was almost unanimous.

Ignoring the voice and denying visibility to Democrats who are victims of communism, 3 of Texas’s 11 Democrat senators voted against the bill.

Unconvinced, far-left senator, Sarah Eckhardt, the same legislator who tried to “poison pill” the 10 Commandments education legislation by demanding the Five Pillars of Islam (among others) be represented as well, went full Antifa.

Eckhardt proposed that the bill be amended to add teaching on “fascism, and threats to democracy,” in contrast with “pluralism and freedom of religion.”

Because SB 24 began in the Senate, her amendment was rejected, and then carried into the House.

Following Eckhardt’s lead, House Democrat, Vikki Goodwin, tried to amend SB 24 by forcing fascism into the bill.

Goodwin’s amendments would have taught LGBTQism as part of the Holocaust that took the lives of both Jews and Christians.

Seemingly ignorant of the LGBTQ+ fanaticism at the heart of Hitler’s Stormtroopers, her amendment would have also made students study the Night of the Long Knives.

Goodwin’s proposal also implied teaching about the “evils of nationalism,” in an apparent attempt to obscure SB 24’s original intent and purpose.

By contrast, Senate Democrat Mihaela E. Pleșa voted for the bill.

Arguing from a deep and personal level, Plesa stated,

“By teaching the reality of communist regimes, we are giving children like I once was the chance to see their family’s history reflected in what we teach.”

From red regimes, to red, white, and blue dreams 🇺🇸 🇷🇴



In the 1970s, my parents escaped the brutal communist dictatorship of Nicolae Ceausescu in search of freedom and opportunity here in Texas.



Today, I stood with my colleague Jeff Leach in support of Senate Bill 24 – giving… pic.twitter.com/YHC8em428D — Representative Mihaela E. Pleșa (@plesafortexas) May 22, 2025

Responding to the victory, Dr. Eric Patterson, Victims of Communism CEO, described the curriculum changes as a “turning point for education in Texas.”

“Future generations will hear the voices of those who lived through communism’s darkest chapters.”

Thanks to Texas, they will “understand that while Communism promises ‘peace, land, and bread,’ it only brings oppression, fear, and death.”

What legislators have done, he added, “was set the educational standard for the rest of America.”

Fired up, Mao survivor and author of Mao’s America, Xi Van Fleet, firmly remarked, “Every state should pass the law mandating education on Communism.”

Texans still have to catch up to Florida.

Ron DeSantis designated November 7 as Victims of Communism Day in 2022.

Florida lawmakers then mandated a similar bill requiring educators to teach the horrors of Communism last year.

SB 24 moved through the Texas House of Representatives 114 to 29, and the Senate 28 to 3.