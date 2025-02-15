Vance: “Nothing More Urgent Than Mass Migration” – Calls for a New Direction for Western Civilization

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance delivered a much-needed critique of European leadership at the Munich Security Conference yesterday, arguing that the greatest threat to the continent is mass migration and the erosion of fundamental liberties.

Vance singled out European governments, including the United Kingdom, for disregarding public concerns about immigration and free speech, accusing EU officials of suppressing dissent and abandoning core Western values.

🚨🔥HOLY SMOKES: J.D. Vance just SCORCHED European leaders straight to their faces for prosecuting people for exercising their right to free speech:



"I wish I could say that this was a fluke… but no… Free speech, I fear, is in retreat."

pic.twitter.com/ApSahsjD0G — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 14, 2025

The Vice President framed the issue of migration as the most pressing crisis at present, warning that Europe’s immigration policies have led to devastating consequences.

“Of all the pressing challenges that the nations represented here face, I believe there is nothing more urgent than mass migration,” Vance said. “Today, almost one in five people living in this country moved here from abroad. That is, of course, an all-time high. There’s a similar number, by the way, in the United States, also an all-time high.”

He pointed to a dramatic increase in immigration, noting that “the number of immigrants who entered the EU from non-EU countries doubled between 2021-2022 alone, and of course, it’s gotten much higher since.”

Referencing a recent incident in Munich, where an Afghan asylum seeker rammed a car into a crowd, injuring 36 people, Vance argued that such tragedies are the inevitable consequence of Europe’s immigration policies over the past decade.

“We saw the horrors wrought by these decisions yesterday, in this very city… How many times must we suffer these appalling setbacks before we change course and take our shared civilization in a new direction?” he asked.

JD Vance just called out the Europe’s leaders for the Great Replacement—and you’re blackpilling?pic.twitter.com/XEVbfF8G6u — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) February 14, 2025

Vance argued that European voters had never consented to mass migration, pointing to the UK’s Brexit vote as evidence of the public’s frustration.

Advertisement

“No voter on this continent went to the ballot box to open the floodgates to millions of unvetted immigrants,” he said. “But you know what they did vote for? In England, they voted for Brexit. And agree or disagree, they voted for it. And more and more, all over Europe, they are voting for political leaders who promise to put an end to out-of-control migration.”

The Vice President’s speech was later shared on X by Elon Musk, accompanied by the comment: “Make Europe Great Again! MEGA, MEGA, MEGA.”

Vance’s remarks were reportedly met with silence in the conference hall, but it evidently triggered all the right people.

Advertisement

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reportedly dismissed the speech as “not acceptable,” while EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas accused Vance of “trying to pick a fight” with America’s closest allies.

NOW – German Defense Minister Pistorius, a member of the left-wing SPD party, reacts to VP Vance: "This is not acceptable." pic.twitter.com/YJhyAzhw5z — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 14, 2025

Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, criticized the speech as “insulting” and “just empirically not true,” according to Politico.

In reality, however, Vance’s speech has been widely praised as a much-needed indictment of the European elites who have disrupted once-harmonious communities, transforming large parts of Western countries into places unrecognizable to their own citizens.

By importing vast numbers of non-Western immigrants who have little intention of assimilating or integrating into Western culture, these leaders have sparked widespread concern. Many fear that if urgent action isn’t taken, the consequences will be irreversible.

FULL SPEECH: