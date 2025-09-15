Image
News & Commentary ·United States

Vance: “No Unity With Those Who Celebrate Charlie Kirk’s Assassination”

“There is no unity with people who scream at children over their parents’ politics,” Vance said. “There is no unity with someone who lies about what Charlie Kirk said in order to excuse his murder. There is no unity with people who celebrate Charlie Kirk’s assassination.”

Staff Writer Sep 16, 2025

Vice President J.D. Vance used his closing remarks on The Charlie Kirk Show to issue a blunt warning against attempts to normalize political violence, declaring there can be “no unity” with those who defended or celebrated Kirk’s assassination.

“There is no unity with people who scream at children over their parents’ politics,” Vance said. “There is no unity with someone who lies about what Charlie Kirk said in order to excuse his murder. There is no unity with people who celebrate Charlie Kirk’s assassination.”

Vance also condemned media organizations and donors he claimed supported those defending the killing. “There is no unity with people who fund these articles, who pay the salaries of these terrorist sympathizers, who argue that Charlie Kirk, a loving husband and father, deserved a shot to the neck because he spoke words which they disagree,” he said.

The vice president called for Americans to stand together in rejecting political violence. “I am desperate for our country to be united in condemnation of the actions and ideas that killed my friend,” Vance said. “We can only have it with people who acknowledge that political violence is unacceptable. And when we work to dismantle the institutions that promote violence and terrorism in our own country.”

Elon Musk echoed the vice president’s message, writing on X: “Unity is impossible with evil fanatics who celebrate murder.”

WATCH:

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Coldplay Slammed for Sympathising with Charlie Kirk

Coldplay Slammed for Sympathising with Charlie Kirk

"Their anger towards Chris Martin, encouraging people to 'send love to Charlie Kirk’s family' suggests they’re outraged that Coldplay didn’t side with Kirk’s killer."
By
by Rod LampardSep 16, 2025
Texas Bans Sharia Law

Texas Bans Sharia Law

“Religious freedom cannot be used as a pretext for practising foreign laws on American soil.”
By
by Rod LampardSep 15, 2025
Charlie Didn’t Preach Hate, He Preached the Christ They Hate

Charlie Didn’t Preach Hate, He Preached the Christ They Hate

"The truth is that Charlie Kirk didn’t preach hate—he preached Christ. And that is what they hate."
By
by Ben DavisSep 14, 2025
HUGE: Charlie Kirk’s Martyrdom Is Drawing People Back to Christ

HUGE: Charlie Kirk’s Martyrdom Is Drawing People Back to Christ

"I'm going to church this Sunday, and I'm telling the pastor that Charlie sent me."
By
by Staff WriterSep 14, 2025
‘You Have No Idea What You Unleashed’: Erika Kirk Speaks After Husband’s Assassination

‘You Have No Idea What You Unleashed’: Erika Kirk Speaks After Husband’s Assassination

"The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry."
By
by Staff WriterSep 13, 2025
Charlie Kirk: Champion of Family and Faith

Charlie Kirk: Champion of Family and Faith

"Thank you, Charlie, for all you did to bring Christ to the world."
By
by Luke NuskeSep 13, 2025
Free Speech Didn’t Kill Charlie Kirk, Those Who Want Free Speech Dead Did

Free Speech Didn’t Kill Charlie Kirk, Those Who Want Free Speech Dead Did

“If the enemy’s goal was to scare us into silence, he has failed tremendously.”
By
by Rod LampardSep 13, 2025
What Christians Must Know About the Radical Left

What Christians Must Know About the Radical Left

“The movements and ideologies that make up the modern ‘Radical Left’ have long hated Christianity and have desired to suppress its influence.”
By
by Zach DotsonSep 12, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.