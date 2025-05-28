Image
Freedom ·News & Commentary

US to Impose Visa Bans on Foreign Officials Accused of Censoring Americans

“Foreigners who work to undermine the rights of Americans should not enjoy the privilege of travelling to our country,” Rubio added.

Staff Writer May 29, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday unveiled a new U.S. policy aimed at imposing visa restrictions on foreign nationals accused of censoring American citizens. The move signals a shift in how the United States will respond to what the administration describes as overseas interference with Americans’ free speech rights.

In a statement posted on X, Rubio said the new visa restriction policy will target “foreign officials and persons who are complicit in censoring Americans.” He cited instances where U.S. citizens have faced harassment, legal action, or penalties from foreign authorities for speech made online.

“For too long, Americans have been fined, harassed, and even charged by foreign authorities for exercising their free speech rights,” Rubio wrote. “Free speech is essential to the American way of life – a birthright over which foreign governments have no authority.”

While the policy does not list specific countries or individuals, Rubio suggested that foreign officials involved in regulating U.S.-based tech companies could be among those affected. The policy could have implications for officials in Latin America, Europe, and other regions, depending on how it is applied.

“Foreigners who work to undermine the rights of Americans should not enjoy the privilege of travelling to our country,” Rubio added. “The days of passive treatment for those who work to undermine the rights of Americans are over.”

The State Department has not yet released details on when the policy will take effect or how individuals will be designated under the new guidelines.

Earlier this year, Vice President J.D. Vance delivered a pointed warning at the Munich Security Conference, accusing British and EU officials of suppressing dissent and abandoning core Western values. He said free speech is “in retreat” across Europe, singling out the United Kingdom as a key concern.

The White House later echoed those concerns. In a post on X, the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor stated: “The U.S.-U.K. relationship is built on a shared commitment to human rights and fundamental freedoms. However, as Vice President Vance has noted, we are concerned about the state of freedom of expression in the United Kingdom.”

The State Department also criticised Australia for pressuring U.S. tech companies to remove content. Officials highlighted the case of Canadian activist Chris Elston (“Billboard Chris”), who had a post removed after Australia’s eSafety Commissioner flagged it as “cyber abuse.”

The efforts reflect a sentiment previously voiced by Vice President JD Vance: no U.S. support without U.S. values.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
“It’s Time We Took a Stand”: Thousands of Christian Leaders Join Franklin Graham’s Call to Reclaim Europe for Christ

“It’s Time We Took a Stand”: Thousands of Christian Leaders Join Franklin Graham’s Call to Reclaim Europe for Christ

“We want to ignite a fire in Europe, where there’s an excitement for evangelism, where churches are willing to be bold," Rev. Graham said.
By
by Rod LampardMay 29, 2025
The Dangers of National Repentance

The Dangers of National Repentance

"It's easier, more palatable, to condemn the sins of one's country—or more accurately, one’s neighbours—than to grapple with one’s own flaws."
By
by Staff WriterMay 28, 2025
RFK Jr Ends COVID Vaccine Recommendations for Healthy Kids and Pregnant Women

RFK Jr Ends COVID Vaccine Recommendations for Healthy Kids and Pregnant Women

"It’s common sense and it’s good science."
By
by Staff WriterMay 28, 2025
National Sorry Day and the Return to Yearly, Insufficient Sacrifices

National Sorry Day and the Return to Yearly, Insufficient Sacrifices

"Annual acknowledgments of past sins are an insult to the finished work of Christ. The practice itself echoes the insufficiency of the Levitical priesthood, where a sacrifice was offered every year because the previous year's atonement was insufficient to perfect wrongdoers."
By
by Ben DavisMay 27, 2025
NSW Premier Chris Minns Accused of Stonewalling Inquiry into Hasty Hate Speech Laws

NSW Premier Chris Minns Accused of Stonewalling Inquiry into Hasty Hate Speech Laws

"The inquiry is demanding answers about the relationship between hate speech legislation and the January caravan bomb hoax in Dural."
By
by Rod LampardMay 27, 2025
Progressive Christians Don’t Treat The Foreigner Biblically

Progressive Christians Don’t Treat The Foreigner Biblically

"To not oppress the sojourner, or foreigner in the Bible, was to make sure they were not exploited, to make sure the destitute were treated with mercy... and to not force them to remain in the country."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldMay 27, 2025
WHO Passes Pandemic Pact—Critics Warn of Growing Influence

WHO Passes Pandemic Pact—Critics Warn of Growing Influence

“The next pandemic is not a matter of if, but when," said Australia's Health Minister Mark Butler.
By
by Staff WriterMay 26, 2025
Victoria Bans Pens to Combat Academic Decline in Schools

Victoria Bans Pens to Combat Academic Decline in Schools

"If this is what it takes to make sure my child never fails another exam, so be it," one concerned parent said. "We're just grateful to have a Premier who can properly identify the problem..."
By
by Staff WriterMay 26, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.