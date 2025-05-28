US to Impose Visa Bans on Foreign Officials Accused of Censoring Americans

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday unveiled a new U.S. policy aimed at imposing visa restrictions on foreign nationals accused of censoring American citizens. The move signals a shift in how the United States will respond to what the administration describes as overseas interference with Americans’ free speech rights.

In a statement posted on X, Rubio said the new visa restriction policy will target “foreign officials and persons who are complicit in censoring Americans.” He cited instances where U.S. citizens have faced harassment, legal action, or penalties from foreign authorities for speech made online.

“For too long, Americans have been fined, harassed, and even charged by foreign authorities for exercising their free speech rights,” Rubio wrote. “Free speech is essential to the American way of life – a birthright over which foreign governments have no authority.”

While the policy does not list specific countries or individuals, Rubio suggested that foreign officials involved in regulating U.S.-based tech companies could be among those affected. The policy could have implications for officials in Latin America, Europe, and other regions, depending on how it is applied.

“Foreigners who work to undermine the rights of Americans should not enjoy the privilege of travelling to our country,” Rubio added. “The days of passive treatment for those who work to undermine the rights of Americans are over.”

Foreigners who work to undermine the rights of Americans should not enjoy the privilege of traveling to our country. Whether in Latin America, Europe, or elsewhere, the days of passive treatment for those who work to undermine the rights of Americans are over. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 28, 2025

The State Department has not yet released details on when the policy will take effect or how individuals will be designated under the new guidelines.

Earlier this year, Vice President J.D. Vance delivered a pointed warning at the Munich Security Conference, accusing British and EU officials of suppressing dissent and abandoning core Western values. He said free speech is “in retreat” across Europe, singling out the United Kingdom as a key concern.

The White House later echoed those concerns. In a post on X, the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor stated: “The U.S.-U.K. relationship is built on a shared commitment to human rights and fundamental freedoms. However, as Vice President Vance has noted, we are concerned about the state of freedom of expression in the United Kingdom.”

The State Department also criticised Australia for pressuring U.S. tech companies to remove content. Officials highlighted the case of Canadian activist Chris Elston (“Billboard Chris”), who had a post removed after Australia’s eSafety Commissioner flagged it as “cyber abuse.”

The efforts reflect a sentiment previously voiced by Vice President JD Vance: no U.S. support without U.S. values.