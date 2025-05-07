Image
News & Commentary ·United States

US Supreme Court Backs Trump Taking Transgenderism Out of the Military

"No more pronouns, no more climate change obsession, no more emergency vaccine mandates, no more dudes in dresses. We're done with that sh-t."

Rod Lampard May 8, 2025

SCOTUS has granted the Trump administration another huge win.

The court’s decision supports Trump’s January executive order (EO) ending the LGBTrans takeover of the US military.

Titled “Prioritising military excellence and readiness”, the EO inoculated the American defence force against the paralysing distraction of Marxian Woke activism.

Banning transgenderism, and those who identify with the movement, Trump reasoned,

“A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honour this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.”

This specific EO was part of four orders concerning the military, which also dumped politically correct prerequisites, DEI and ESG, from operational readiness.

In late February, the US’s no-nonsense Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth gave the military 30 days to end its accommodation of the Trans movement.

Furious, PRIDE activists called Trump’s pro-Defence Trans ban all the usual names, like “phobic, anti-LGBT,” then pushed to overthrow the EO.

Happy to oblige, in March, Bush-appointed lower federal court judge Benjamin Settle, issued a “stay order” prohibiting the military preparedness initiative.

Appealing Judge Settle’s ruling, the Trump administration tried to remove the prohibition on the EO through the 9th Circuit federal appeals court in April.

They rejected the administration’s appeal.

Judge Ana Reyes sided with PRIDE, and in a 79-page explanation for doing so, argued that the EO’s language was “unabashedly demeaning.”

Reyes implied that the EO and related orders were an apparent attack on those who identified as LGBTQ+.

Contradicting the Trump White House’s reasons for stopping the LGBTrans takeover of the military, she expressed the view that the EO was about animus, not military preparedness. 

She then accused the Trump administration of advocating violence against so-called “gay” children.

“Apparently, bullying and exploiting children is okay if they are gay, transgender, or intersex,” Reyes wrote.

From here, she castigated the Trump government for ending the Democrats’ DEI initiatives.

Defiant, Trump took the case to the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, SCOTUS upheld the EO by halting Judge Settle’s prohibition.

No explanation was given, other than a sentence stating that three Democrat appointed chief justices would have “denied the application.”

According to Breitbart, taking trans activism out of the military has majority support in the US.

They also stated that the EO is still before the courts, although SCOTUS’s ruling means the “policy is likely to stay in place.”

Despite the lawfare assaults on Trump’s EO, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth held ground.

The Army combat veteran asserted on X that there were “zero readiness reasons for trans troops.”

Criticising the use of taxpayer money to fund sex “reassignment gender affirming care,” he said, the public should never have to pay for this “lunacy.”

He then referred to Benjamin Settle as a “rogue judge.”

Hegseth then doubled down.

Speaking in Tampa, Florida, as the keynote speaker for Special Operations Forces Week, the laser-focused US Defence Secretary declared,

“We’re leaving Wokeness behind.”

“No more pronouns, no more climate change obsessions, no more emergency vaccine mandates, no more DUDES IN DRESSES. We are done with that sh*t.”

This is what getting a “country back on track” actually looks like.

If Peter Dutton had said this 3 years ago. The stuck with it, not because it’s popular, but because it’s right; he’d have scored a victory last Saturday.

You can read the transcript of Hegseth’s keynote speech here, or watch the entirety of it here:

