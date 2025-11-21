US Pressures Western Governments to End Mass Immigration: “Existential Threat to the West”

The U.S. State Department has issued new directives instructing its embassies to urge Western governments to tighten migration policies, citing mass immigration as a threat to societal stability and human rights.

In a statement posted on X, the department said that “mass migration poses an existential threat to Western civilization and undermines the stability of key American allies.” It announced that U.S. embassies will now report on the human-rights implications, crime trends and public-safety impacts linked to large-scale migration in partner nations.

Under the directive, U.S. officials are tasked with encouraging allied governments to take stronger measures to address public concerns over migration and to review policies the State Department considers overly permissive. Embassies will also document cases in which citizens face penalties for objecting to continued mass immigration, as well as criminal cases involving individuals of migrant backgrounds.

The statement referenced several high-profile criminal cases involving migrants in the United Kingdom, Sweden and Germany, presenting them as examples of policy failures in Western Europe. These included grooming-gang cases in English towns, a Swedish court’s decision not to deport an Eritrean man convicted of raping a 16-year-old, and a German gang-rape case in which several perpetrators were identified as migrants.

According to the State Department, the purpose of these reports is to identify what it views as two-tiered systems that favour migrants over citizens or that provide leniency for serious crimes.

The statement asserted that the United States “supports the sovereignty of our allies” and urged governments to “constructively engage with the growing numbers of citizens concerned about mass migration.” It added that the U.S. is prepared to assist partner nations in addressing what it described as a global migration crisis.

