Immigration ·News & Commentary

US Pressures Western Governments to End Mass Immigration: “Existential Threat to the West”

The department said that “mass migration poses an existential threat to Western civilization and undermines the stability of key American allies.”

Staff Writer Nov 22, 2025

The U.S. State Department has issued new directives instructing its embassies to urge Western governments to tighten migration policies, citing mass immigration as a threat to societal stability and human rights.

In a statement posted on X, the department said that “mass migration poses an existential threat to Western civilization and undermines the stability of key American allies.” It announced that U.S. embassies will now report on the human-rights implications, crime trends and public-safety impacts linked to large-scale migration in partner nations.

Under the directive, U.S. officials are tasked with encouraging allied governments to take stronger measures to address public concerns over migration and to review policies the State Department considers overly permissive. Embassies will also document cases in which citizens face penalties for objecting to continued mass immigration, as well as criminal cases involving individuals of migrant backgrounds.

The statement referenced several high-profile criminal cases involving migrants in the United Kingdom, Sweden and Germany, presenting them as examples of policy failures in Western Europe. These included grooming-gang cases in English towns, a Swedish court’s decision not to deport an Eritrean man convicted of raping a 16-year-old, and a German gang-rape case in which several perpetrators were identified as migrants.

According to the State Department, the purpose of these reports is to identify what it views as two-tiered systems that favour migrants over citizens or that provide leniency for serious crimes.

The statement asserted that the United States “supports the sovereignty of our allies” and urged governments to “constructively engage with the growing numbers of citizens concerned about mass migration.” It added that the U.S. is prepared to assist partner nations in addressing what it described as a global migration crisis.

The full statement reads:

“Mass migration poses an existential threat to Western civilization and undermines the stability of key American allies. Today the State Department instructed U.S. embassies to report on the human rights implications and public safety impacts of mass migration.

“Mass migration is a human rights concern. Western nations have endured crime waves, terror attacks, sexual assaults, and the displacement of communities. U.S. officials will urge governments to take bold action and defend citizens against the threats posed by mass migration.

“Officials will also report policies that punish citizens who object to continued mass migration and document crimes and human rights abuses committed by people of a migration background. These issues have plagued citizens of Western nations for years:

In the United Kingdom, thousands of girls have been victimized in Rotherham, Oxford, and Newcastle by grooming gangs involving migrant men.

Many girls were left to suffer unspeakable abuse for years before authorities stepped in.

In Sweden, an Eritrean migrant convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl was allowed to remain in the country after a judge ruled that the incident was not an “exceptionally serious crime” and did not warrant deportation.

In Germany, nine men – several of whom were migrants – were convicted for the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl.

A German woman who insulted one of the rapists online was given a harsher sentence than the perpetrators themselves.

U.S. officials will now scrutinize policies in Western nations that give leniency to migrant crime and human rights abuses or that create two-tiered systems that prioritize migrants at the expense of their own citizens.

The United States supports the sovereignty of our allies and calls on governments to constructively engage with the growing numbers of citizens concerned about mass migration.

The United States stands ready to assist our allies in solving the global crisis of mass migration.”

