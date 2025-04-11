Image
News & Commentary ·Persecution

US Pastor Kidnapped at Gunpoint Mid-Sermon

Josh Sullivan, a 45-year-old pastor from Tennessee, was preaching at the Fellow Baptist Church Motherwell in Gqeberha on Thursday evening when six armed men entered the building. Four of the suspects were masked and carrying firearms.

Staff Writer Apr 11, 2025

An American missionary has reportedly been kidnapped by gunmen during a church service in South Africa, according to police and witnesses on the ground.

Josh Sullivan, a 45-year-old pastor from Tennessee, was preaching at the Fellow Baptist Church Motherwell in Gqeberha on Thursday evening when six armed men entered the building. Four of the suspects were masked and carrying firearms.

According to a police statement, “It is alleged that while a sermon was conducted at the church, four armed and masked male suspects entered the church. They robbed two cell phones and then took the 45-year-old male pastor with them and fled the scene.”

The attackers reportedly drove off in Sullivan’s personal vehicle, which was later found abandoned a few kilometers away. Sullivan has not been seen since.

A screenshot shared on social media, purportedly to have been posted by Sullivan’s brother-in-law.

His wife and children were present during the abduction but were not injured.

Reverend Jeremy Hall, a pastor also based in the southeastern city, told AFP the abduction was probably “financially related.”

“They knew his name,” Hall said.

“They knew his name,” said Reverend Jeremy Hall, a fellow pastor based in Gqeberha. “The men came into the church and initially held Meagan and walked her towards the door before saying, ‘Josh, is this your wife?’ They then pushed her to the ground and took Josh before driving off in his vehicle.”

Hall said there had been no warning signs prior to the attack and no ransom demands have been made since.

In a Facebook post, Hall urged continued prayer for the Sullivan family, stating, “Josh is still missing. The family is with us. The car has been recovered, and police are currently pursuing a lead on a suspect. They’ve assured me they’ll be in touch once more information becomes available. Please pray for Josh’s safe return, and for the Holy Spirit to grant this dear family special grace and comfort.”

Sullivan and his family moved to South Africa in November 2018, according to his personal website.

The investigation is ongoing. Kidnappings — often financially motivated — have been increasing across South Africa in recent years.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Matt Walsh Blasts NSW “Orwellian” Anti-Conversion Law: “Effectively Makes Prayer Illegal”

Matt Walsh Blasts NSW “Orwellian” Anti-Conversion Law: “Effectively Makes Prayer Illegal”

“They’re now throwing Christians in prison for practising their faith… These attacks are as unlawful and immoral as they are systematic.”
By
by Staff WriterApr 11, 2025
Study: Revival in the UK: Church Attendance Up 50%—Gen Z Leading the Way

Study: Revival in the UK: Church Attendance Up 50%—Gen Z Leading the Way

"The report reveals that over two million more people are now attending church than six years ago—a 50% increase in attendance that challenges longstanding narratives of Christian decline."
By
by Staff WriterApr 11, 2025
Major Archaeological Discoveries That Confirm the Bible’s Historicity

Major Archaeological Discoveries That Confirm the Bible’s Historicity

"These findings demonstrate that the biblical narratives align with material evidence uncovered through excavation and research."
By
by Staff WriterApr 10, 2025
NSW Labor Signals Ban On Homeschooling

NSW Labor Signals Ban On Homeschooling

"State Education Secretary Murat Dizdar told the ABC on Monday that alternatives to government education were unnecessary."
By
by Rod LampardApr 10, 2025
Revive the Faith, Restore the West—Visit Church This Easter

Revive the Faith, Restore the West—Visit Church This Easter

"If we want to restore a culture rooted in Christian values, we must first revive the church. The best way to do this is by filling the pews with faithful believers who are willing to carry on the legacy of those who came before us."
By
by Staff WriterApr 9, 2025
Government Employees Don’t Pay Income Tax

Government Employees Don’t Pay Income Tax

"When government employees are taxed by the same government that pays them, it's essentially a bookkeeping illusion, since their tax payments are just returned to their employer—the state."
By
by Staff WriterApr 9, 2025
UK Labour Cancels Grooming Gang Inquiries, Redirects £5M to Other Projects

UK Labour Cancels Grooming Gang Inquiries, Redirects £5M to Other Projects

“One of the victims was told by her rapist, ‘We’re here to f*** all the white girls and f*** the government.’”
By
by Staff WriterApr 9, 2025
UK Mother Jailed for Over 2 Years for Deleted Tweet Following Southport Massacre

UK Mother Jailed for Over 2 Years for Deleted Tweet Following Southport Massacre

"Requests for Connolly’s temporary release to support her family have been denied, with authorities citing concerns over public perception..."
By
by Staff WriterApr 9, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.