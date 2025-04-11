US Pastor Kidnapped at Gunpoint Mid-Sermon

An American missionary has reportedly been kidnapped by gunmen during a church service in South Africa, according to police and witnesses on the ground.

Josh Sullivan, a 45-year-old pastor from Tennessee, was preaching at the Fellow Baptist Church Motherwell in Gqeberha on Thursday evening when six armed men entered the building. Four of the suspects were masked and carrying firearms.

According to a police statement, “It is alleged that while a sermon was conducted at the church, four armed and masked male suspects entered the church. They robbed two cell phones and then took the 45-year-old male pastor with them and fled the scene.”

The attackers reportedly drove off in Sullivan’s personal vehicle, which was later found abandoned a few kilometers away. Sullivan has not been seen since.

A screenshot shared on social media, purportedly to have been posted by Sullivan’s brother-in-law.

His wife and children were present during the abduction but were not injured.

Reverend Jeremy Hall, a pastor also based in the southeastern city, told AFP the abduction was probably “financially related.”

“They knew his name,” Hall said.

Hall said there had been no warning signs prior to the attack and no ransom demands have been made since.

In a Facebook post, Hall urged continued prayer for the Sullivan family, stating, “Josh is still missing. The family is with us. The car has been recovered, and police are currently pursuing a lead on a suspect. They’ve assured me they’ll be in touch once more information becomes available. Please pray for Josh’s safe return, and for the Holy Spirit to grant this dear family special grace and comfort.”

Sullivan and his family moved to South Africa in November 2018, according to his personal website.

The investigation is ongoing. Kidnappings — often financially motivated — have been increasing across South Africa in recent years.