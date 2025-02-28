Image
US Law Bans Foreign Officials Who Censor Speech Online

"The No Censors on Our Shores Act will hold foreign officials accountable for violating Americans’ First Amendment rights."

Staff Writer Feb 28, 2025

The US House of Representatives has passed the “No Censors on Our Shores Act,” which could prohibit foreign government officials from entering the United States if they engage in activities that censor American speech protected by the First Amendment.

The new legislation could include actions such as ordering content removal on social media platforms like X.

The First Amendment guarantees Americans the right to free expression, a protection courts have consistently extended to online speech. Legal experts say the new law reinforces this by deterring foreign entities from imposing restrictions on US platforms.

In a thread posted on X, the House Judiciary Committee announced, “This morning, the Committee passed [Rep. Darrell Issa’s] ‘No Censors on Our Shores Act’ to block foreign officials who violate American’s First Amendment rights from stepping foot on U.S. soil.”

The Committee elaborated on the rationale behind the legislation, highlighting an incident from April 2024, where Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered several American companies, including X, to suspend or remove over 150 social media accounts—targeting U.S. residents and journalists—or face severe penalties.

When Elon Musk and X refused to comply, Justice de Moraes retaliated by threatening legal action against X’s representative in Brazil, freezing the bank accounts of Musk’s SpaceX, and mandating that Brazil’s telecom agency block access to X until Musk paid a $5 million fine.

Furthermore, just last week, Justice Moraes ordered the suspension of Rumble, a Florida-based video-sharing platform, after it too resisted demands to censor a U.S. journalist.

The threat isn’t limited to Brazil; the European Union has also sought to impose censorship on American discourse. In August 2024, Thierry Breton, a high-ranking EU official, warned Musk of potential regulatory actions under the EU’s Digital Services Act unless he sufficiently censored an upcoming interview with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Furthermore, the act could directly affect Australia’s US-born eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant and her staff if they enforce measures like Australia’s proposed Misinformation and Disinformation Bill against U.S.-based social media companies.

Australia’s Online Safety Act has previously been used to compel global platforms to remove content, including that of American users and media. The legislation follows escalating tensions between X Corp, led by Elon Musk, and Grant, as well as Europe’s ongoing push to restrict free speech.

Libertarian candidate and former Australian MP Craig Kelly praised the move, declaring it spells the end for “eSafety Karen and her merry band of censors.”

In an X post, Kelly wrote that the act dashes Grant’s “dreams of being a global censor,” noting that any Australian official attempting to fine X or demand post takedowns could face a U.S. travel ban.

He suggested the law might even extend to Australian lawmakers who backed hate speech legislation, as well as complicate eSafety’s push for age verification on U.S. platforms.

What's New?

Labor in Damage Control After Turning Citizenship Ceremony Into “Catwalk for Candidates”

Labor in Damage Control After Turning Citizenship Ceremony Into “Catwalk for Candidates”

"It’s extraordinary for Home Affairs Department citizenship ceremonies to ram through 12,000 citizenships days before the election is called.”
By
by Rod LampardFeb 28, 2025
Less of Moore, and Less Hypocrisy Too

Less of Moore, and Less Hypocrisy Too

"The hypocrisy of Moore is just far too great for any of us to take anything he says seriously."
By
by Bill MuehlenbergFeb 27, 2025
In Defence of The Turbulent Priest

In Defence of The Turbulent Priest

"Calvin is an uncommon warrior for truth, in stark contrast to the majority priests and pastors these days who have abandoned the Bible and spat in God’s face."
By
by Rev Brett MurphyFeb 27, 2025
The Fragility of Democracy

The Fragility of Democracy

"Democracy may, after all, turn out to have been a historical accident, a brief parenthesis that is closing before our eyes."
By
by Bill MuehlenbergFeb 26, 2025
The Dilemma of Multiple Minor Right Parties: The ‘Grand Senate Primary’ Solution

The Dilemma of Multiple Minor Right Parties: The ‘Grand Senate Primary’ Solution

How do we convert potential into power?
By
by John RuddickFeb 25, 2025
Scottish Grandma Charged for Breaching ‘Thought Crime’ Laws Pro-Abortion Activists Say Don’t Exist

Scottish Grandma Charged for Breaching ‘Thought Crime’ Laws Pro-Abortion Activists Say Don’t Exist

"Rose Docherty's recent arrest justified every iota of Vance's criticisms of the overreach."
By
by Rod LampardFeb 25, 2025
Seven Churches Targeted in Suspected Arson Attacks, But You Probably Didn’t Hear About It

Seven Churches Targeted in Suspected Arson Attacks, But You Probably Didn’t Hear About It

"Despite the severity of the incident, mainstream media outlets have been notably quiet... If the targets were mosques or synagogues, the global response would likely be far different."
By
by Staff WriterFeb 24, 2025
Police Visit Grandmother Over Social Media Criticism of Labour Politician

Police Visit Grandmother Over Social Media Criticism of Labour Politician

"Fox said he hopes the Trump administration turns its back on the UK, forcing them to fund their own defence rather than 'pouring cash into the bottomless money pit of welfare statism.'"
By
by Staff WriterFeb 24, 2025

Image

