UK’s Immigration Overhaul: Migrants Face 10-Year Wait for Citizenship

Under a major overhaul of the UK’s immigration system, Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party will announce that migrants will face a 10-year wait before applying for British citizenship, replacing the current five-year period, The Telegraph has reported.

The new system, detailed in an upcoming white paper, aims to create a more “controlled, selective, and fair” immigration process, rewarding migrants who show a significant contribution to the UK economy or society, such as through tax payments, NHS work, or voluntary service.

Only those who meet these criteria will be eligible to apply for permanent residency before the 10-year mark. The changes mirror similar tougher residency rules in Denmark and are part of a broader strategy to reduce net migration, which was 728,000 in the year leading up to June 2024.

Skilled foreign workers will face tougher English language requirements, now set at A-level proficiency. Spouses and children of migrants will also need to pass basic English tests to join family members in the UK.

In addition, care homes will no longer be able to recruit foreign workers from overseas and must hire from the pool of 40,000 foreign staff already in the UK.

The white paper will allow for the deportation of foreign nationals convicted of even minor crimes, a shift from the current rule that only mandates deportation for those sentenced to over a year in prison.

Skilled migrants will need degree-level qualifications to work in the UK, and foreign graduates must secure graduate-level jobs to remain in the country. The changes also aim to reduce the use of graduate visas as a route to permanent residency.

Critics argue that the move is a superficial attempt by the Starmer government to project toughness on immigration, yet it ultimately does little to address the ongoing challenges the UK faces in managing immigration effectively.

The Conservative Party has criticised Labour’s lack of an overall migration cap and will push for a vote on setting one. They also accused Starmer of being inconsistent on immigration, citing Labour’s past opposition to similar Tory proposals.

Immigrants who hold indefinite leave to remain (ILR) or British citizenship are entitled to a range of benefits and services. These include access to the National Health Service for free healthcare, welfare benefits like Universal Credit, Jobseeker’s Allowance, and Disability Living Allowance, as well as housing support through social housing schemes.

Children of immigrants can attend public schools without charge, and those with ILR may access student loans for higher education.

Additionally, immigrants with citizenship gain the right to vote, apply for a British passport, and access public services like legal aid and discounted public transport. They may also qualify for child benefits and, upon reaching retirement age, are eligible for a state pension. However, some of these benefits are means-tested or subject to certain residency criteria.

Last year, the UK experienced a net migration of 728,000 people, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This figure represents a 20% decrease from the record high of 906,000 in the previous year, largely attributed to a 41% drop in the number of dependents accompanying international students. The majority of these arrivals were non-EU nationals, accounting for 968,000 individuals, followed by EU nationals at 129,000, and British nationals at 84,000.