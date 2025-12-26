Image
UK Teacher Cleared After Being Fired for Affirming Britain’s Christian Heritage

"The situation worsened when the Metropolitan Police's child abuse investigation team got involved, launching an investigation into the alleged 'hate crime.'"

Rod Lampard Dec 27, 2025

Police have dropped a bizarre case against a British school teacher fired for saying “Britain is still a Christian state.” 

Accused of committing a “hate crime,” the unnamed primary school teacher found himself under investigation for child abuse.

The teacher, who has chosen to remain anonymous for personal safety reasons, reprimanded students for using bathroom sinks to wash their feet.

His own reprimand came after reasserting school restrictions on religious practices outside designated areas like Muslim prayer rooms.

Around the same time, the male teacher also attempted to explain to the Muslim student Britain’s Christian heritage.

As GBNews explained, “the teacher reminded pupils that King Charles serves as head of the Church of England.”

The teacher also “informed the children that Islam was a minority religion in the United Kingdom.”

During the overall exchange, mixed reports add that the teacher aimed to “educate his year six class about the importance of tolerance as a British value.”

Ironically, the London-based state school suspended the teacher, then eventually terminated his employment for “hate speech.”

The teacher’s situation worsened when the “Metropolitan Police’s child abuse investigation team got involved.” 

They launched an investigation into his alleged “hate crime,” then quietly dropped the case a few months later.

According to GBNews, the teacher was simply doing his job.

“Legal representatives for the teacher have confirmed that the school was a non-faith institution, and that prayers had been informally prohibited from the playground.”

This included prohibitions on “Islamic foot washing rituals in sinks outside of the designated prayer room.”

In total, the complaints against the teacher came from 9 individuals.

Further illustrating how “the process was the punishment,” GBNews recalled that the investigation involved two social workers, an HR advisor, a head teacher, and a detective sergeant.

Although he was eventually cleared, a cultural safety officer “determined that the teacher’s comments about Islam were hurtful, and deemed that the child had allegedly suffered emotional harm.”

The British teacher was consequently “banned from working with children.”

He was vindicated on appeal and is teaching again.

Aided by the Free Speech Union (FSU), Premier Christian News added that the politically persecuted educator is now suing local authorities.

Unpacking the case in a December 18 piece, FSU asserted that “the teacher was punished for stating objective facts.”

“This teacher lost his job and very nearly ended up being barred from the profession for life simply because he pointed out to a class of Muslim schoolchildren that the national religion of England is Anglicanism.”

“If a teacher can be branded a safeguarding risk for stating something that is incontestably true, then things in Britain are dire,” FSU stated.

“Had he claimed that Islam was the official religion of England — which it is not — I doubt he would have faced any consequences at all.”

