Image
News & Commentary ·United Kingdom

UK Supreme Court Affirms Sex Is Assigned by Biology, Not Bigotry

"Despite the court ruling in favour of protecting female-only spaces, the Supreme Court still backs the legal 'right' for a man to identify as a woman, and punish anyone who doesn’t refer to him as one."

Rod Lampard Apr 17, 2025

Defending biology against Leftwing bigotry shouldn’t be necessary. Yet, here we are.

The UK’s Supreme Court just schooled a bunch of Scottish adults in the elementary differences between a man and a woman.

Ruling in favour of women’s rights organisation For Women Scotland, the court declared that a person without a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC), “retains the sex in which they were born.”

The court rejected the popular conflating of the terms sex with gender.

They also drew a distinction between a transsexual person and transgender person.

While women everywhere justifiably expressed joy and relief at defeating the trans takeover of female-only spaces, the court’s decision wasn’t a complete and total win.

Preferencing bureaucrats over and against biology, the court declared that any man with a GRC was still to be referred to as a woman.

In other words, a man cosplaying as a woman doesn’t make him a woman.

However, it does if a piece of paper from the UK government permits a man to identify as one.

Those born male who have a female GRC are considered female.

As highlighted above, the court clearly states in its conclusion that “a person with a GRC affirming their chosen female gender comes within the definition of ‘woman,’ as per the Equality Act.

Despite the court ruling in favour of protecting female-only spaces, the Supreme Court still backs the legal “right” for a man to identify as a woman, and punish anyone who doesn’t refer to him as one.

GRCs are not hard to get.

According to the UK Government, a GRC is granted if a person:

  • Is over 18.
  • Has been diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria.
  • Has spent 2 years living by their “affirmed gender.”
  • Is committed to living this way for life.

Furthermore, GRCs do not require a person to have “had any gender reassignment surgery or treatments,” or have any plans to do so.

There’s even a workaround for the gender dysphoria requirement.

“You might still be able to apply!” the same UK government website states.

All that’s required is reassignment surgery, and proof you’ve been living by “you’re affirmed gender for at least 6 years.”

If you’re a card-carrying – “women can have a penis, men can get pregnant” – member of the alphabet mafia the news isn’t all that bad.

By affirming “acquired gender” instead of asserting biologically assigned sex, the UK Supreme Court subdued the significance of its ruling.

I would even argue they somewhat negated it.

Page 17 of the Supreme Court ruling made it clear that “acquired gender” still trumps biological sex.

“Where a GRC has been issued, the person’s gender becomes, for all purposes, the acquired gender.

“If the acquired gender is the male gender, “the person’s sex becomes that of a man.

“If it is the female gender, “the person’s sex becomes that of a woman.”

Likewise, page 25 notes, “A person with a GRC has a prima facie right to access the services of their acquired sex.

“Those without a GRC remain the sex assigned to them at birth and therefore would have no prima facie right to access services provided for members of the opposite sex.”

The court was also repeatedly reserved about determining sex based upon a person’s chromosomal DNA at birth.

To paraphrase one UK law firm’s remarks,

“The Supreme Court’s decision provides some clarity on the interpretation of sex in anti-discrimination law, by reinforcing the distinction between biological sex and gender reassignment.”

This is a BIG win.

However, the ruling is not the necessary final blow to “asserting biology is bigotry” LGBTQ+ gender critical theory.

This was a restrained ruling that offers hope to some, and stands as are reminder to others that more still needs to be done.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Kidnapped Pastor Rescued After Deadly Shootout

Kidnapped Pastor Rescued After Deadly Shootout

"Sullivan was delivering a sermon when six armed men entered the building and took him captive in front of his wife and children."
By
by Staff WriterApr 17, 2025
Netflix Accused of Censoring Isaiah 53 in ‘The Passion of the Christ’

Netflix Accused of Censoring Isaiah 53 in ‘The Passion of the Christ’

"Why would anyone remove that verse, and only that verse?"
By
by Staff WriterApr 17, 2025
Over 1,000 Sign Open Letter Urging Repeal of NSW Conversion Practices Ban

Over 1,000 Sign Open Letter Urging Repeal of NSW Conversion Practices Ban

The letter attracted more than 1,000 signatures in just over 48 hours.
By
by Staff WriterApr 17, 2025
No Free Speech, No Free Trade: Vance’s Warning to the UK

No Free Speech, No Free Trade: Vance’s Warning to the UK

"US Vice President JD Vance made it clear that the UK must roll back its controversial hate speech laws if it wants to secure a trade agreement with the Trump administration," reports state.
By
by Staff WriterApr 17, 2025
Over 50 Christians Killed in Overnight Attack on Nigerian Villages

Over 50 Christians Killed in Overnight Attack on Nigerian Villages

"Since 2009, an estimated 45,000 Christians have been killed across northern and central Nigeria as part of a growing wave of Islamist violence."
By
by Staff WriterApr 17, 2025
Record-Breaking Surge in Young Adult Baptisms in France

Record-Breaking Surge in Young Adult Baptisms in France

"Over 17,800 catechumens will be baptized in France at the 2025 Easter Vigil, marking a record high, with the 18-25 age group now comprising 42% of adult converts."
By
by Staff WriterApr 16, 2025
Trump Initiative to Combat Anti-Christian Bias Begins Dismantling Biden’s Bureaucratic War on Christ

Trump Initiative to Combat Anti-Christian Bias Begins Dismantling Biden’s Bureaucratic War on Christ

“The objective here is to eliminate anti-Christian bias, and there’s a lot of it.”
By
by Rod LampardApr 16, 2025
‘The King of Kings’ Breaks Box Office Record for Faith-Based Animated Films

‘The King of Kings’ Breaks Box Office Record for Faith-Based Animated Films

"'The King of Kings' has dethroned 'The Prince of Egypt' as the biggest animated biblical opening ever."
By
by Staff WriterApr 15, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.