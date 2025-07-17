UK Petition to Track Child Sex Offender Demographics Hits 150K Signatures in 24 Hours

A petition calling for the mandatory collection and publication of demographic data on child sexual offenders has surged past 150,000 signatures in less than 24 hours, triggering the threshold for potential parliamentary debate.

Advertisement

Launched by Conservative MP Rupert Lowe, the petition demands that UK authorities—including local councils, police forces, the Crown Prosecution Service, and related institutions—be legally required to record and disclose the nationality, ethnicity, immigration status, and religion of individuals convicted of child sexual abuse, including those involved in gang-related offences.

In the petition description, Lowe argues that collecting and publishing such data is essential for identifying offender trends, improving child protection strategies, and ensuring public transparency. “Without this information, critical patterns may be missed, weakening efforts to prevent abuse and protect vulnerable children,” the petition states.

Under current UK rules, any petition that receives over 10,000 signatures is entitled to a government response, while those that surpass 100,000 are considered for parliamentary debate. The petition will remain open for signatures until January 16, 2026.

You can view the petition here.