Image
News & Commentary ·United Kingdom

UK Petition to Track Child Sex Offender Demographics Hits 150K Signatures in 24 Hours

"Without this information, critical patterns may be missed, weakening efforts to prevent abuse and protect vulnerable children."

Staff Writer Jul 18, 2025

A petition calling for the mandatory collection and publication of demographic data on child sexual offenders has surged past 150,000 signatures in less than 24 hours, triggering the threshold for potential parliamentary debate.

Launched by Conservative MP Rupert Lowe, the petition demands that UK authorities—including local councils, police forces, the Crown Prosecution Service, and related institutions—be legally required to record and disclose the nationality, ethnicity, immigration status, and religion of individuals convicted of child sexual abuse, including those involved in gang-related offences.

In the petition description, Lowe argues that collecting and publishing such data is essential for identifying offender trends, improving child protection strategies, and ensuring public transparency. “Without this information, critical patterns may be missed, weakening efforts to prevent abuse and protect vulnerable children,” the petition states.

Under current UK rules, any petition that receives over 10,000 signatures is entitled to a government response, while those that surpass 100,000 are considered for parliamentary debate. The petition will remain open for signatures until January 16, 2026.

You can view the petition here.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Melbourne Royal Show Apologises, Reinstates 108-Year-Old Bible Booth After Ban Backlash 

Melbourne Royal Show Apologises, Reinstates 108-Year-Old Bible Booth After Ban Backlash 

"To the Show’s credit, this is a complete turnaround from the contents of a rejection letter sent to Good News booth volunteers last November."
By
by Rod LampardJul 18, 2025
Fauci’s Pre-Emptive Pardon Faces Scrutiny Amid Autopen Abuse Allegations

Fauci’s Pre-Emptive Pardon Faces Scrutiny Amid Autopen Abuse Allegations

Fauci’s pardon is now at the center of a growing investigation into whether Biden’s staff exploited his cognitive decline to issue unauthorized clemencies using an autopen.
By
by Rod LampardJul 17, 2025
Matt Walsh Demands Answers in Epstein Case: “We Can’t Move On”

Matt Walsh Demands Answers in Epstein Case: “We Can’t Move On”

"We want those people to be dragged in front of us, weeping and begging for mercy. We want them exposed and humiliated and shamed and punished in the harshest and most painful way, because that's justice."
By
by Staff WriterJul 16, 2025
On Arresting Decline

On Arresting Decline

"Once decline is set in, then there is not really much that even the best leaders can do to stop it."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldJul 16, 2025
John MacArthur Enters Glory

John MacArthur Enters Glory

"This evening, his faith became sight."
By
by Staff WriterJul 15, 2025
Trump DOJ Dismisses Charges Against Doctor Who Defied Democrat COVID Mandates

Trump DOJ Dismisses Charges Against Doctor Who Defied Democrat COVID Mandates

"Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so."
By
by Rod LampardJul 15, 2025
John MacArthur Hospitalized, Nearing Death

John MacArthur Hospitalized, Nearing Death

"A statement from the church on Sunday indicated that the 86-year-old may soon be 'in the presence of the Lord.'"
By
by Staff WriterJul 14, 2025
Renewed Calls for ‘Castle Law’ in Australia: You Break In, You Forfeit Your Rights

Renewed Calls for ‘Castle Law’ in Australia: You Break In, You Forfeit Your Rights

"Victims do not feel safe in their own homes knowing that offenders have more rights than occupants."
By
by Staff WriterJul 13, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.