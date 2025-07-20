UK MP Calls for Restoration of Christianity: “This Is a Christian Country”

Conservative MP Danny Kruger issued a bold and much-needed warning to the UK from the floor of an empty House of Commons, calling for the “restoration of Christianity” as the moral foundation of the nation. In a sweeping and unapologetically theological address, the East Wiltshire MP and Shadow Welfare Minister argued that Britain’s political, cultural, and social crises stem from its abandonment of the Christian faith.

“Our democracy is founded on Christian faith,” Kruger declared, speaking in what he described as a “chapel-turned-chamber”—a reference to the House of Commons’ origin as St. Stephen’s Chapel. “This Parliament remains the law-giving power of the Church of England,” he reminded MPs, emphasising the enduring constitutional link between church and state.

Kruger painted a bleak picture of both the Church of England and the nation at large: “Divided internally, confused, badly led.” He noted the Church is “literally leaderless,” amid uncertainty over the selection of the next Archbishop of Canterbury. Meanwhile, he warned, the country is “chronically exposed to threats” — economic, social, and moral.

Citing recent legislation, Kruger condemned the Commons for what he called “the killing of unborn children of nine-month-old babies,” and for approving assisted dying laws. “We gave our consent to the greatest crime,” he said. “It was a great sin… I hereby repent of what we did.”

Throughout the 20-minute speech, Kruger made the case that England’s very identity is inseparable from Christianity. “This nation, England… was founded, created consciously on the basis of the Bible and the story of the Hebrew people,” he said. “The story of England is the story of Christianity operating on a people to make the institutions and the culture that have been uniquely stable, uniquely successful.”

Kruger outlined what he described as the “Western model” of governance — the rule of law, individual freedom, and protection for the weak — as “a Christian concept,” warning that attempts to establish a “neutral” or godless public square have failed. “The horrors of the 20th century attest to that,” he said.

Kruger also warned of ideological competitors filling the void left by Christianity’s retreat from public life. “There are two religions moving into the space that Christianity has been ejected from,” he said: Islam, and what he described as a “deeply dangerous ideology” of progressive modernism.

While he acknowledged shared values with Muslim MPs, Kruger said, “This is a Christian country, if it is a country at all. And I cannot be indifferent about the extent of the growth of Islam here in recent decades.”

He reserved his strongest words for the other “religion”: a mix of what he called “ancient paganism,” “Christian heresies,” and “the cult of modernism,” often labelled “woke.” Kruger warned that this ideology is “hostile to Christianity” and must be “banished from public life.”

Kruger concluded his speech with a call for national repentance and a return to the teachings of Jesus Christ. “The strong gods are back, and we have to choose which God to worship,” he said. “I suggest we worship the God who came in the weakest form, Jesus Christ… It’s Him or nothing.”

“The route to a prosperous modernity,” he argued, “is founded on respect for human dignity, responsibility for the created world, and the worship of God.”

