UK Mother Loses Appeal as Court Upholds Two Year Sentence for “Racist” Tweet

Lucy Connolly has lost her appeal against a 31-month prison sentence linked to an online post made following the Southport stabbing attacks. The ruling, delivered on Tuesday by Lord Justice Holroyd at the Court of Appeal, dismissed Connolly’s bid to have her sentence reduced, stating there was “no arguable basis” for claiming the original sentence was excessive.

Connolly was convicted under the Public Order Act for inciting racial hatred after she posted a message on X in the wake of the Southport attacks on July 29, 2024, which resulted in the stabbing deaths of three young girls and eight others injured. In the post, she called for “mass deportation now” and said hotels housing asylum seekers should be set on fire, later adding, “If that makes me racist, so be it.”

Connolly, a 42-year-old childminder, had been known in her community for caring for children from diverse ethnic backgrounds, with her family and supporters asserting that she is not a racist. Her husband, Raymond Connolly, who lost his seat as a Tory district councillor in May, expressed his frustration over the ruling, describing the decision as “two-tier justice.” He also emphasised that his wife “loved” children from all backgrounds and had been a respected caregiver.

The offending post was cited by authorities as inflammatory. Despite deleting it within three hours, she was arrested and ultimately pleaded guilty, reportedly in hopes of receiving a reduced sentence. However, the plea did not mitigate the outcome.

Connolly’s case has raised international concerns, with critics questioning whether her punishment, particularly in comparison to those convicted of violent crimes, is disproportionately harsh.

Some have pointed to Connolly’s personal history, including the tragic loss of her 19-month-old son, Harry, in 2011 due to medical negligence, which left her with PTSD. Supporters argue that this trauma should have been taken into account when determining her sentence.

Allison Pearson, a columnist at The Daily Telegraph, recently commented on the case, calling the sentence “outrageously harsh” and noting that Connolly had been denied temporary release, even though other inmates guilty of physical violence had been granted such privileges.

Connolly’s case is one of several related to the Southport incident, raising concerns over potential restrictions on free speech in the UK. Critics argue that such harsh punishments could lead to a two-tiered justice system, where native Britons face more severe consequences for online speech than individuals from non-White or migrant backgrounds.

Connolly’s husband has previously contrasted his wife’s treatment with that of a Labour councillor who reportedly called for violence at a rally and was released on bail. Ricky Jones, the suspended Labour councillor, was charged with inciting violent disorder following a speech he delivered to a crowd in Walthamstow on August 7 last year.

The speech, which quickly went viral online, featured Jones referring to “disgusting Nazi fascists” and stating, “We need to cut their throats and get rid of them.” Initially held in custody after the charges were filed, Jones has since been released on bail, according to reports.

To make matters worse, additional requests for Connolly’s temporary release to support her family and see her young child have been denied, with authorities citing concerns over public perception despite reports of good behaviour in custody and a low risk of reoffending.

As Connolly remains behind bars, her supporters continue to call for a reevaluation of the case, arguing that her punishment is disproportionate to the offence.