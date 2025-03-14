UK Labour Chooses an Islamic Mufti to Oversee Office for Educational Standards

They’re firing good Christian teachers in the United Kingdom for asserting biology.

Now, those same “be tolerant” LGBTQ+ UK authorities have just hired an Islamic Mufti to chair Ofsted, the Office for Educational Standards.

Sir Hamid Patel was awarded the 5-month interim position by UK Labour’s Department of Education after the incumbent, Dame Christine Ryan, retired.

The accomplished educator is a former local council bureaucrat and principal of an all-girls Muslim school.

He was knighted in 2021 for working with the UK’s burgeoning immigrant communities in the field of education.

Patel is also the executive director of Star Academies.

Star is funded by the UK Government and distributes this funding to 36 schools run by Patel.

The organisation services a network mostly made up of Islamic schools.

Advertisement

Star states that they aims to be a richly diverse and inclusive platform by serving both “faith and non-faith” learning centres.

However, most of the UK tax-payer-funded organisation’s 36 schools are Muslim.

Among the few apparent public schools, multi-denominational, “inclusive” Star King Solomon Academy is listed as the organisation’s only Christian school.

Advertisement

Each school is described as having a focus on “Leadership” specialism.

According to an opaque statement from the BBC, Patel’s schools are “almost half the top twenty achieving schools in the country.”

A list made available by Star Academy online showed that their schools sat in the top 50 Fairer Schools index, not the top twenty.

Furthermore, the Fairer Schools index measures a school’s performance by its level of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

“The Fairer School Index assesses the performance of schools by combining attainment and progress data with other variables – including pupil demographics, ethnicity, and deprivation – to provide a broader measure of the impact schools are making.”

Perhaps the good folks at the BBC were downing a bit too much Taqiyya on this one?

Of special note, the interim chair for the Office of Educational Standards co-chairs the Commission into Countering Online Conspiracies in Schools.

A joint mission set up by lobby group Public First and the Pears Foundation, the commission exists to tackle misinformation and disinformation by “shining a much-needed light” on social media’s influence over what young people think.

Star Academy and Patel are directly linked to Public First through the Eton Star Partnership program (ETP).

This program elevates national and international lobbying through “solution-driven research” designed to “inform policies, investment and school practice.”

One apparent goal of ETP is to fight “systemic disadvantage” by encouraging talented High School graduates to either go to University or learn a trade.

Most of these students come from welfare-dependent, mass immigration (again largely Muslim) areas euphemistically labelled by organisations, government, and legacy media as “underprivileged.”

Schools Week UK explained Patel has been a member of Ofsted since 2019.

He steps into the role after Dame Christine Ryan resigned over accusations linking the government standards bureaucracy to the death of Ruth Perry, a head teacher who took her own life in 2022.

Coroners attributed Perry’s death to pressure from an Ofsted school inspection.

The ruling carried with it a damning indictment, charging Ofsted with callous bureaucratic bullying and carelessness.

Ofsted’s defensiveness and them discounting their role in Perry’s death only appeared to validate those accusations while also justifying the Coroner’s ruling.

‘We need to make sure Ofsted reports are informative for parents but also supportive for schools and leaders.’



Minister of State for School standards, Damian Hinds, on Ofsted’s role in schools following the suicide of headteacher Ruth Perry.



📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/spLA2Jie01 — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 14, 2023

UK Labour inadvertently elevating Islam by promoting Patel, all while dismissing Christians for teaching kids facts about biology, is a clear insult to injury.

Is this evidence of preferential treatment?

If Perry’s death wasn’t enough to illustrate the shocking state of the UK’s “be tolerant” double standards, the demand on teachers to comply with anti-science forced speech surely is.

This is a slap in the face to Arron Edwards, Ben Dybowski, and Joshua Sutcliffe, among others.

These good teachers should never have been fired, and then dragged through Trans tribunals for upholding values and convictions that are in line with science, and the UK’s curriculum basics about binary biological sex determination.