Image
News & Commentary ·Persecution ·United Kingdom

UK Envoy Warns Christianity Risking “Wipeout” in Persecution Hotspots

"Worldwide, 380 million Christians now face persecution—an increase of 15 million from last year—with nearly 4,500 killed in 2024, 69 percent of them in Nigeria."

Staff Writer Jul 23, 2025

The United Kingdom’s Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) has warned that Christianity is in danger of being “wiped out” in parts of the world as global religious persecution intensifies.

Speaking at a briefing held at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office on July 8 2025, envoy David Smith, MP for North Northumberland, announced a new UK strategy prioritising religious freedom in ten countries where repression or violence against religious minorities is widespread.

The focus countries are: Afghanistan, Algeria, China, India, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan, Syria, Ukraine, and Vietnam. These nations were selected based on the severity of religious oppression, the UK’s diplomatic relationships, and the opportunity for measurable progress.

Smith cited research from Open Doors showing that 380 million Christians now face persecution worldwide—an increase of 15 million from the previous year—alongside nearly 4,500 Christian deaths in 2024, with 69 percent occurring in Nigeria.

He emphasised that persecution is being carried out by both governmental and non‑state actors, encompassing social ostracism, arbitrary detention, physical assault, destruction of religious sites, torture, and killings. Smith stressed that freedom of religion or belief is fundamentally linked to other human rights, including freedom of speech, conscience, assembly, and equality of dignity.

The UK plans to advance this strategy through diplomatic advocacy, coalition-building via international bodies such as the UN, and partnerships with civil society groups. Smith described the initiative as “a new commitment to the centrality of freedom of religion or belief in our foreign policy”.

Special Request:

Image

