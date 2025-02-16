U.K. Government: An Obstacle to Peace in Ukraine

Almost three years after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the lack of proper negotiation to end this war has led to the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives. U.S. President Donald Trump has long said he would like to quickly end the war. On Wednesday, Trump confirmed that he had agreed to “negotiations” with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on finally ending the war. Both the White House and Kremlin confirmed this is the first known direct conversation between a U.S. President and his Russian counterpart in more than two years.[1]

Putin and Trump spoke for nearly an hour and a half over the phone. Trump described his talk as “extremely friendly”, saying commitments have been made on both sides to find ways to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine.[2] Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said: “We were treated very nicely by Russia, actually. I hope that’s the beginning of a relationship where we can end that war.”[3]

White House officials declined to clarify whether Ukraine’s dictator Volodymir Zelensky would be a party to the negotiations with Russia. However, in a joint statement, the leaders of U.K., France and Germany said they must have a seat at the table for any future talks. Furthermore, the U.K. Government is presently demanding that Zelensky must be provided with “strong security guarantees” and that, “ultimately, it is for them [the Zelensky regime] to decide when they start talking and on what terms,” U.K. Defence Secretary John Healey told Times Radio.[4]

Giving a press conference in Brussels this Wednesday, Healey joined more than 50 defence allies from across the world, including from France, Germany and the US, at NATO’s headquarters in the Brussels, where he chaired the 26th Ukraine Defence Contact Group summit.[5] There he said Ukraine’s “rightful place” was within NATO, but the focus “for now” should be on ensuring the Zelensky regime a strong position to initiate any potential peace talks.[6] He added: “We, as a NATO alliance, to which he also gave the firmest possible continuing commitment, have always been clear that Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO”.

The U.K. Defence Secretary also announced a further package of £150 million worth of battle tanks, drones and armoured vehicles and air defence systems as part of the UK’s £3 billion annual pledge to Ukraine. He said: “2025 is the critical year for the war in Ukraine”.[7]

Britain has already sent 500,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine since the war started, worth over £1 billion. The country is now on track to provide more than 10,000 drones within a year, with final deliveries due next month. “The package includes a multi-million-pound contract with U.K. defence firm Babcock, which will train Ukrainian personnel to maintain and repair Challenger 2 tanks, self-propelled artillery, and combat reconnaissance vehicles inside Ukraine”.[8]

So, instead of embracing peace through an agreement between the U.S. and Russia, the UK Government is actually willing to escalate the deadly conflict by increasing military aid to the Zelensky regime in Ukraine.

Curiously enough, the war in Ukraine could have ended in Spring 2022, when talks between Ukraine and Russia had finally achieved a breakthrough. The two sides were willing to agree on some major concessions, mostly around the question of the post-war European security war.[9] The peace agreement envisioned to declare Ukraine a permanently neutral, non-nuclear state. Ukraine would renounce any intention to join military alliances or allow foreign military bases or troops on its soil.[10] This also included an important concession: it called for the two sides to seek to “peacefully resolve their dispute over Crimea” over the next 10 to 15 years.[11]

But then the British Government deliberately undermined any possibility of peace negotiation. The deal was rejected when the then British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, claimed that any deal “would be some victory for Putin: if you give him anything, he’ll just keep it, bank it, and then prepare for his next assault”.[12] His promise that the West would provide full financial aid and military support to Kyiv played a fundamental role in prolonging the war by undermining Zelensky’s willingness to come to an agreement at that time. As noted by Adam Creighton, Washington correspondent for The Australian newspaper,

The damage to Ukraine since the US and UK convinced Kyiv to tear up a tentative treaty with Russia, negotiated in Istanbul in the early months of the war, has been dreadful. Quite aside from the death toll, six million mainly young, male Ukrainians have fled their homeland.[13]

David Arakhamia was the head of Zelensky’s parliamentary faction and the chief negotiator at the peace talks in Istanbul in November 2023. Arakhamia told the TV Channel 1+1 that during the talks Johnson arrived in Kyiv and told Ukrainian officials to keep fighting and not sign any agreement with Moscow.[14] “Boris Johnson came to Kyiv and said that we won’t sign anything at all with the Russians – and let’s just keep fighting”.[15]

On 5 May 2022, the Ukrainian news outlet Ukrayinska Pravda confirmed that the former Prime Minister used his surprise visit to Kyiv in April that year to pressure Zelensky to cut off peace negotiations with Russia, even after the two sides had made substantial progress towards a settlement to end the war. Citing unnamed sources from Zelensky’s inner circle and advisory team, Ukrayinska Pravda reported that the position of the U.K. Government was that “Putin should be pressured, not negotiated with”.[16]

This reporting, along with the public statements of the then U.K. Prime Minister himself, reveals that, from the very beginning, the British Government has been actively frustrating any chances of diplomatic resolution to the war in Ukraine. According to Lindsay German, convenor of the U.K.-based Stop the War Coalition, the British Government has become “an obstacle to peace in Ukraine by encouraging the continuation of the war through huge arms shipments and incendiary rhetoric”.[17]

Of course, wars are not the result of random chance. Deliberate planning and provocation are involved and often an excuse is evoked for countries to declare war on another. Lust or desire to make profit is one of the primary causes of war. Be that as it may, the war in Ukraine may deflect attention of the British people to the oppression of their own government.

In the United Kingdom, 60 per cent of all enterprises are on the verge of closing due to higher electricity prices. Thirteen percent of British factories have reduced its working hours and 7 per cent of all these factories are temporarily closed down. Electricity bills have risen by more than 100 per cent over the last two years.[18] The natural consequence is mass business closures and rising unemployment.

Meanwhile, Trump said in a post on social media that he and Putin have agreed to begin “negotiations” on ending the Ukraine war in a “lengthy and highly productive phone call.” In a post on his Truth Social platform, he said: “We both agreed we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. “President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, ‘Common Sense.’ We both believe very strongly in it. We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s nations”.

It’s been almost three years since Russia invaded Ukraine and, arguably, everything the U.K. Government appears to be doing is aimed at prolonging the war. London keeps arming Kyiv, rather than truly seeking to negotiate with Moscow. It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of people have been killed or injured, and millions of Ukrainian civilians have fled as refugees.[19] And yet, the U.K. Government appears to strongly desire the continuation of the war, whereas President Trump pushes hard to end such war. British politicians have blood in their hands!

Augusto Zimmermann is a professor of law and served as associate dean at Murdoch University. He is also a former commissioner with the Law Reform Commission of Western Australia.

Zimmermann is the co-author of ‘Merchants of Death: Global Oligarchs and their War on Humanity’ (USA Press, 2023). This book can be ordered here.

