Two-Tier Justice: New Sentencing Guidelines Favour Religious and Ethnic Minorities Over White Britons

"This two-tier approach to sentencing is an inversion of the rule of law."

Mar 6, 2025

The UK government is under fire for controversial new sentencing guidelines set to take effect on April 1, which critics argue institutionalize a two-tier justice system that favours ethnic and religious minorities over white Britons.

The guidelines, which instruct judges to consider a defendant’s ethnicity and religion, have been branded as a dangerous departure from the principles of equality before the law.

According to the new rules, defendants identified as “from an ethnic minority, cultural minority and/or faith minority community” will be prioritized for pre-sentencing reports—an essential step in mitigating prison time.

This development raises significant concerns that it could lead to unequal treatment in sentencing, with white Britons facing a greater likelihood of custodial sentences.

Shadow Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick has vehemently criticized the guidelines, describing them as a blatant “double standard” that undermines the integrity of the justice system. He asserted, “This two-tier approach to sentencing is an inversion of the rule of law. We on this side of the house believe in equality under the law. Why doesn’t Labour?”

Jenrick further highlighted the implications of the new guidelines, stating that the necessity of a pre-sentencing report for certain communities creates an unfair advantage in avoiding prison sentences.

