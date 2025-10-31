Image
TV Adaptation of Stephen Lawhead’s ‘Pendragon Cycle’ Set for January 2026 Release

“The most masculine, muscular work of Christian art since Braveheart.” 

Rod Lampard Nov 1, 2025

The Pendragon Cycle trailers are up, and they’ve arrived with at least two Daily Wire+ (DW) production vlogs.

The 7-part series, co-directed by DW co-founder, Jeremy Boreing, is based on Stephen R. Lawhead’s 6-book retelling of Excalibur, King Arthur, Merlin, and the Holy Grail.

Lawhead’s seventh book, Aurelia: A Prequel – the first since the series ended in 1999 – was released in January.

In an apparent email to tech industry freelancer, Paul Semel, Lawhead said revisiting the series 26 years later was par for the course.

“When I began writing the Cycle, I made a decision to get back to what might have been the original source material.”

“I wanted to show where the [Welsh] legend of King Arthur began, not where it ended up.”

“Legends have legs,” Lawhead added, “and as they grow, they move around.”

Pendragon, even Aurelia, he explained, is “part fantasy, part historical fiction – or you might call it legendary history.”

Sharing updates about filming on his website, the speculative fiction writer appears to be all-in.

As for Lawhead’s specific part in the massive DW production, the Hollywood Reporter lists the author as a producer.

According to HR, Jeremy Boreing – who has a lot invested in the series – said the adaptation was 10 years in the making.

This is the culmination of DW’s mission to “create culture, not just to criticise it.”

Lawhead’s work, Boreing stated, “presents a visceral, masculine Christianity in a world of conflict and mystery.” 

“It isn’t saccharine or clean. In short, it is very much like our world.”

Described as DW’s “biggest swing,” HR said British actors Tom Sharp will play Merlin, and Alex Laurence-Phillips will carry the role of Arthur.

Sharing the trailer on X, Boreing said, “Lawhead’s saga changed him.”

They “reshaped his understanding of faith, courage, and purpose, because they “rejected the shallow, “nice” Christianity of his youth.”

Pendragon “revealed a kind of Christian whose faith was forged in blood and sacrifice,” Boreing explained.

This is “a world where the battle for king and country was inseparable from the battle for Christ and His Kingdom.”

This is also why he’s “spent years bringing it to life for the screen.”

Speaking about the depth of investment in the film, the former DW co-CEO, called Pendragon, “the most masculine, muscular work of Christian art since Braveheart.” 

“The cast and crew bled to make it,” Boreing concluded. 

“It is, without question, the largest and most ambitious production ever undertaken by a conservative new media company.”

Boreing also confirmed that Bonfire Legend – famed for platforming a cancelled Gina Carano after she was booted from Star Wars – was lending a hand.

Currently still in post-production, the breakout studio indicated on Instagram that they were “honoured” to be involved. 

Legend unpacked the undertaking, revealing that Italy and Hungary were the Pendragon project’s backdrop. 

Work on the series, they wrote, involved “600 people, “18 months of editing, and 2,700 visual effects, shot across 7 episodes.”

The Lawhead series is locked in for a January 22, 2026, release on Daily Wire Plus.

