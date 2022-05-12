Tucker: This Is About Attacking Christianity

"It's about displacing God as the great decider. Democrats now reserve the right to re-write biology, which is to say dominion over nature... Christianity stands in their way."

In the wake of Roe v Wade potentially being overturned, the Left will push harder to have Christianity viewed as a dangerous, extremist worldview that threatens their “rights” (despite the fact that the concept of basic human rights comes from Christianity) and therefore unacceptable in a “progressive” society.

Advertisement

It’s fitting that this persecution would be accelerated by the decision to protect unborn children – the most innocent and vulnerable of all human beings. That tells you how evil progressive ideology and those who champion it are. Abortion is Satanic. This is a spiritual war.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson explains: “It’s about displacing God as the great decider. Democrats now reserve the right to re-write biology, which is to say dominion over nature… Christianity stands in their way.”

Advertisement

WATCH: