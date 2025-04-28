Tucker Carlson Slams Australia’s Acknowledgement of Country: “Profound Humiliation Ritual”

Tucker Carlson has criticised Australia’s nationwide practice of land acknowledgments, labelling the custom a “humiliation ritual” and a pretext for undermining national sovereignty.

During an appearance for a Trumpets of Patriots event held last month, Carlson expressed disapproval of the “Welcome to Country” and “Acknowledgment of Country” ceremonies commonly observed in Australia, including at the start of school days, public events, and airline announcements.

“When I was in Australia, the thing that shocked me the most was your land acknowledgment,” Carlson said. “I found it one of the most grotesque things I’ve ever seen, one of the most profound humiliation rituals I’ve ever witnessed in my life.”

Carlson questioned the practical benefit of these protocols for Indigenous communities. “If you say this doesn’t belong to me, is someone in the indigenous community getting a job or a government grant? No. No one is benefiting except the people who seek to steal your country,” he stated.

Drawing a comparison to a home invasion, Carlson suggested that ritualistically denying ownership over land is a psychological tactic to weaken resistance. “When you’re forced to say something is not yours, that means someone else is about to take it from you,” he said.

“If you’re sitting at home one night and an armed group of people show up at your house with guns and say, henceforth, we would like you to say out loud every single day, this is not our house. That’s not your house. And you say, but I paid for this house. I’ve got a mortgage on it.”

He went on to say, “Why do you think they’re asking you to do that? They’re They’re asking you to do that so they can steal your house. And when they do steal your house, you won’t put up a fight because you’ve been trained to believe it’s not your house. That’s exactly what a land acknowledgment is.”

WATCH: