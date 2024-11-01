Image

Tucker Carlson Says He Was “Physically Mauled by a Demon”

“No one has to believe me,” he said. “I don’t care. But that happened to me.”

By Staff Writer Nov 1, 2024

Tucker Carlson recently shared a disturbing personal experience during an interview for the film Christianities?. He claimed that while sleeping, he was “physically mauled by a demon,” leaving him with bloodied bedsheets, and four visible claw marks on his ribcage that remain visible a year later.

Carlson stated he immediately recognized the incident as spiritual, despite not coming from a tradition that acknowledges these experiences.

“I’m not leaving anything out, and I’m not pretending to understand,” he said.

Following the incident, he said he was “seized by an intense desire to read the Bible.”

“I spent a year and a half reading and then I started rereading it, and it was just a transformative experience for me,” he said.

Carlson concluded, “I have no idea what happened. All I know is, I was dead asleep with my wife and dogs, and I woke up with claw marks on my ribcage underneath my arms. No one has to believe me. I don’t care. But that happened to me.”

WATCH:

