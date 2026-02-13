TruPlay CEO Blasts Google, TikTok for Censoring Christian Kids’ Content: “They Allow Pentagrams in Blood but Block Jesus”

TruPlay games are demanding answers after TikTok and Google banned the organisation from advertising its Christian content.

The kid-friendly interactive entertainment alternative was hit with restrictions after the two technocratic platforms accused Truplay of pushing “religious ideology.”

Angered by the double standard, CEO and founder Brent Dusing protested TikTok and Google’s “community standard” justifications as nonsense.

TikTok and Google, he said, have no problem allowing “satanic content to be pushed in Roblox.”

“There are literally ads where there’s a pentagram drawn in blood with blood all over the floor.”

“There’s also a game called Diablo where the main character is Satan, and sexual content pushed on kids as well, such as Transgenderism.”

“Millions of people see those ads,” Dusing argued, “yet TikTok and Google won’t allow TruPlay to advertise fun, safe Christian games, games where you can grow in your faith.”

While TruPlay gets hit with content violations, others are allowed to advertise.

This is discrimination. The content is banned because the content is Christian, Dusing told CBN.

Even ads featuring endorsements from sports star Riley Gaines and musician Kim Walker Smith were deemed “dangerous and harmful.”

Founded in 2019, TruPlay went live in 2023.

The company says it provides a safe, subscription-based online environment for kids where they can access quality Biblically themed comics, games and videos.

For context, the Christian kids’ platform states that they exist to “invite children into a world of hope and God’s truth.”

From this, they hope to “transform generations of children in such a profound way that it will shape culture.”

Taking point on TruPlay’s mistreatment, the American Centre for Law and Justice’s (ACLJ) Jordan Sekulow and Nathan Moelker formally requested a judicial investigation.

The 5-page pushback shows ACLJ arguing that TikTok and Google’s “pattern of rejection has occurred with remarkable consistency.”

“The result has been a de facto ban on advertising Christian children’s content.”

“Even when advertisers comply with neutral targeting requirements and offer content that is safe, lawful, and family-friendly.”

TruPlay ads that were banned included “Turn Game time into God Time, Christian Games for Kids, and Safe Bible Games for Children.”

“In at least one instance, TikTok rejected an advertisement because it included the keyword ‘church,’” ACLJ said.

“TikTok even refused to allow TruPlay to run ads if TruPlay included a cartoon image of Jesus on the cross.”

“Simply having a picture of Jesus was enough to ban advertisements.”

Shockingly, TruPlay also paid both companies and was never reimbursed after their ads were rejected.

As ACLJ put it, “Google and TikTok required TruPlay to pay for these advertising campaigns in advance, yet when TruPlay’s advertisements were rejected, the company received no refund and no advertising value in return.”

“The rejected ads,” ACLJ further explained, “did not run and reached no users, despite TruPlay having paid for placement on Google and TikTok’s platforms.”

This was, the pro-liberty law firm determined, an “economic penalty forced onto a religious advertiser because of their Christian convictions.”

Censorship like this, they added, harms kids and denies families “access to positive, family-friendly, and faith-affirming digital content.”

Meanwhile, TikTok and Google turn a blind eye to sexually explicit or harmful content.

“The systematic suppression of Christian content—particularly family-friendly content designed for children— represents a serious threat to religious liberty in the digital age,” ACLJ concluded.

Credit where credit is due, TruPlay’s CEO, Brent Dusing, did say that they have no issue with Meta and Facebook.

Colour me shocked and surprised.

Wonders never cease.