Trump Warns of Possible U.S. Military Intervention in Nigeria Over Christian Persecution

Trump said the U.S. may go into the “disgraced” country “guns-a-blazing” to wipe out Islamic terrorists.

Staff Writer Nov 3, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he has instructed the Department of War to prepare for possible action in Nigeria, warning that the United States could intervene militarily if the Nigerian government fails to stop the killing of Christians.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that if the Nigerian government “continues to allow the killing of Christians,” the U.S. would “immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria” and “may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

He added that he had directed “our Department of War to prepare for possible action,” warning that any U.S. attack “will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians.”

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth shared a screenshot of Trump’s post, writing that “the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria — and anywhere — must end immediately,” and claiming that the Department of War “is preparing for action.” He added that “either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

The decision has drawn mixed reactions. Supporters have praised the President as one of the few world leaders willing to confront violent Islamist groups in Africa. Critics, however, argue that such intervention contradicts his “America First” campaign promises, warning that another foreign conflict could spark a new refugee crisis and lead to increased migration from Africa to the United States and Europe.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised over whether military intervention could provoke a surge of domestic terrorism in Western nations in retaliation. Some argue that it is futile to attempt to purge a foreign land of violent extremists before addressing those within one’s own borders, lest one’s own citizens become targets of inevitable reprisal.

For some native Europeans, however, the move has kindled a faint sense of hope. If the United States is willing to defend Christians from violent Islamists in Nigeria, might it one day do the same for Christians in Europe?



